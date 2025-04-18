How to unlock Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness costume in Marvel Rivals

The Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness skin was made available in Marvel Rivals on April 17 at 7:00 PM PDT. This new cosmetic is based on the Sorcerer Supreme's appearance in the 2022 Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, where he sports a zombified look, wearing a ragged crimson and blue robe.
This article provides a brief walkthrough for unlocking Doctor Strange’s Multiverse of Madness skin in Marvel Rivals.
Steps to unlock the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness skin in Marvel Rivals
Follow these steps to unlock the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness skin in Marvel Rivals:
- On PC, open Marvel Rivals on your preferred platform (Epic Games or Steam) and click on Launch. On consoles (PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S), launch the game from your home screen.
- Log in to your account.
- In the Main Menu, click on the Store tab.
- Head to the Costumes or the Featured tab.
- Click on the Doctor Strange Multiverse of Madness cosmetic.
- Hit the yellow button on the left side of the screen, showing the price, and confirm your purchase. You will then have unlocked the skin in the game.
The Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness skin’s design is a direct nod to the MCU’s portrayal of Zombie Strange, complete with a decaying face and spectral hands. The game's official X account recently shared a dialogue related to it:
“This time it’s gonna take more than killing me to kill me.”
The cosmetic can also be bought as part of the Multiverse of Madness bundle, which contains the following other items:
- MVP Animation: A distinct victory pose or sequence showcasing Doctor Strange’s new look
- Nameplate: A unique nameplate to customize your in-game profile
- Emote: An emote that matches the skin's unique look
- Spray: An in-game spray with the Multiverse of Madness design
Price
The Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness cosmetic is available to purchase separately for 2,000 Units. Alternatively, you can buy it as part of the Multiverse of Madness bundle for a discounted price of 2,400 Units.
Units in Marvel Rivals can be acquired by making real-money purchases or playing the game and completing challenges.
