Marvel Rivals players want this Iron Fist mechanic removed

By Shrayan Mitra
Modified Apr 17, 2025 11:21 GMT
Marvel Rivals community frustrated with this Iron Fist mechanic (Image via NetEase Games)
Marvel Rivals community frustrated with this Iron Fist mechanic (Image via NetEase Games)

Iron Fist is a duelist in Marvel Rivals. He is a melee character with specialized dive capabilities, making him one of the most annoying heroes to face off against. However, even with a considerable number of counters, there is one specific mechanic of Iron Fist that players are particularly frustrated with. This involves him being able to hover in the air for a significant amount of time if you keep spamming his attacks.

Ad

u/TheMightySaurus recently posted on the r/marvelrivals to make their statement regarding this Iron Fist mechanic. They said:

“Ironfist Shouldn’t be Able to Fly”
Ironfist Shouldn’t be Able to Fly byu/TheMightySaurus inmarvelrivals
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Many players joined in on the discussion, mostly agreeing with the statement. Another user called u/LoseAnotherMill commented that it was ridiculous to see an Iron Fist fighting a flying Iron Man, essentially having the same mobility as Tony. They replied:

“The fact that he can stick to an Iron Man that is speeding away is ridiculous.”

u/Ranulf13 made an interesting point in the discussion. They said that it would be better if they removed this mechanic altogether and focussed on making the hero’s kit a bit stronger.

Ad
Comment byu/TheMightySaurus from discussion inmarvelrivals
Ad

u/Blazur replied that even if this mechanic was present, Iron Fist’s auto-lock punches made it worse. It would, honestly be a bit more skillful if players had to at least aim while hovering mid-air. They commented:

“Yeah this really is stupid. Or if they must include this oddball feature minimize the tracking so they can't punch their way into the clouds.”
Ad

Finally, u/Sam-U-Rai-Guy replied with some tips to avoid this frustrating mechanic.

Comment byu/TheMightySaurus from discussion inmarvelrivals
Ad

Check out: Marvel Rivals: 5 best heroes to team-up with Iron Fist

How to “fly” as Iron Fist in Marvel Rivals?

Iron Fist in Marvel Rivals is primarily a ground-based melee hero. However, what makes him unique is that he can essentially stay in the air “infinitely” if players abuse this mechanic. Here is how to do it.

  • Use your Crane Leap ability to get high up in the air (You can also use your wall climb and jump off to do so).
  • Continue spamming your primary attack.
  • You will stay in the air as long as you keep attacking.
Ad

This mechanic is even stronger if you are targeting an enemy in that air. This makes Iron Fist stay in the air for an “infinite” amount of time, making him usable against flying characters.

Read more:

About the author
Shrayan Mitra

Shrayan Mitra

Twitter icon

Shrayan is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda but he started his career as a Dental Surgeon. A lifelong love of video games culminated in him choosing to follow his heart. When it comes to his work, he enjoys creating original content and delivering timely news from trustworthy sources.

When it comes to the esports scene, Shrayan closely follows pro Valorant tournaments and can’t get enough of how entertaining they are to watch and how much he can learn, especially from his favorite team—Paper Rex. That he’s inspired by Tarik and Benjyfishy’s versatile and competitive nature is a testament to this.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Ripunjay Gaba
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications