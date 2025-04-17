Marvel Rivals players want this Iron Fist mechanic removed

Iron Fist is a duelist in Marvel Rivals. He is a melee character with specialized dive capabilities, making him one of the most annoying heroes to face off against. However, even with a considerable number of counters, there is one specific mechanic of Iron Fist that players are particularly frustrated with. This involves him being able to hover in the air for a significant amount of time if you keep spamming his attacks.

u/TheMightySaurus recently posted on the r/marvelrivals to make their statement regarding this Iron Fist mechanic. They said:

“Ironfist Shouldn’t be Able to Fly”

Many players joined in on the discussion, mostly agreeing with the statement. Another user called u/LoseAnotherMill commented that it was ridiculous to see an Iron Fist fighting a flying Iron Man, essentially having the same mobility as Tony. They replied:

“The fact that he can stick to an Iron Man that is speeding away is ridiculous.”

u/Ranulf13 made an interesting point in the discussion. They said that it would be better if they removed this mechanic altogether and focussed on making the hero’s kit a bit stronger.

u/Blazur replied that even if this mechanic was present, Iron Fist’s auto-lock punches made it worse. It would, honestly be a bit more skillful if players had to at least aim while hovering mid-air. They commented:

“Yeah this really is stupid. Or if they must include this oddball feature minimize the tracking so they can't punch their way into the clouds.”

Finally, u/Sam-U-Rai-Guy replied with some tips to avoid this frustrating mechanic.

How to “fly” as Iron Fist in Marvel Rivals?

Iron Fist in Marvel Rivals is primarily a ground-based melee hero. However, what makes him unique is that he can essentially stay in the air “infinitely” if players abuse this mechanic. Here is how to do it.

Use your Crane Leap ability to get high up in the air (You can also use your wall climb and jump off to do so).

Continue spamming your primary attack.

You will stay in the air as long as you keep attacking.

This mechanic is even stronger if you are targeting an enemy in that air. This makes Iron Fist stay in the air for an “infinite” amount of time, making him usable against flying characters.

