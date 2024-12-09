Marvel Rivals: 5 best heroes to team-up with Iron Fist

Knowing the 5 best heroes to team-up with Iron Fist in Marvel Rivals will help you absolutely dominate your enemies. Being a melee-style hero, Iron Fist excels in close-quarter combat and can easily wreak havoc against enemy backline when left unchecked. But as you go up against higher ranks, it's more often than not that as an Iron Fist, your movements will be constantly tracked.

Naturally, when you have other heroes to team-up with Iron Fist, you will have an easier time navigating the battlefield and poking through the enemy defenses. This article will provide with a list of the 5 best heroes to team-up with Iron Fist in Marvel Rivals. To know more, read below.

Editor's Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion. Furthermore, the contents of this guide have been updated to the latest patch deployed on February 5, 2025. This article will be further updated as a new balance update goes live for Marvel Rivals in the near future.

Who are the best heroes to duo with Iron Fist in Marvel Rivals?

As mentioned above, Iron Fist excels in close-quarter combat in the game. His abilities not only allow him to deal a lot of damage but also offer him options of self-sustenance in the game. However, individual actions in a team-based game is hardly ever fruitful. Naturally, we have curated a list of the best heroes to team-up with Iron Fist in Marvel Rivals.

1) Jeff the Land Shark

Jeff the Land Shark is a unique healer who can constantly heal Iron Fist as he engages in skirmishes. Iron Fist's melee attacks require him to close the distance between himself and his opponents. Moreover, he has 250 HP. These factors make constant healing a major requirement for Iron Fist during fights.

Jeff the Land Shark's Joyful Splash and Healing Bubble abilities can easily boost Iron Fist's health and keep him in the battle for longer. This makes him a very good choice to duo with the hero.

2) Iron Man

Iron Man is a good duo for Iron Fist in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Iron Man stays afloat in the sky and deals damage from afar while Iron Fist breaks through enemy lines up close and personal. The two can complement each other incredibly well. Iron Fist can deal heavy damage to opponents while Iron Man can finish enemies off with his Micro-Missile Barrage.

In simple terms, Iron Man can make up for the range disadvantage that holds back Iron Fist in Marvel Rivals. This is why the two Duelists are a great combination.

3) Dr. Strange

Dr. Strange is a powerful Vanguard in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Dr. Strange can help Iron Fist teleport in and out of battle with his Pentagram of Farallah ability. Whenever the Duelist takes too much damage, he can separate himself from the battle as necessary. Furthermore, the Sorcerer Supreme's Shield of the Seraphim can also save Iron Fist from taking damage as he recovers from wounds endured during battle.

Dr. Strange can also help Iron Fist by destroying heavily damaged enemies so the two can work together offensively and defensively. Overall, they are a good duo for any team composition.

4) Rocket Raccoon

Rocket Raccoon can uplift Iron Fist in Marvel Rivals by providing damage buffs through his C.Y.A ability. This can help the Duelist obliterate enemies in close and mid-ranges. Furthermore, Rocket can also heal allies with the Repair Mode ability.

The two make up for a good dive team composition especially because Rocket Raccoon can fly in and out of battle thanks to his Jetpack Dash. This means he can aid Iron Fist as and when needed.

5) Luna Snow

Iron Fist and Luna Snow can come together to activate the Frozen Chi Team Up. Once activated, an icy ring infused with Chi power appears around Luna Snow. It can knock back and slow down enemies while simultaneously healing allies.

The Team Up can make Iron Fist stronger, as he can engage in battle with enemies who are at a significant disadvantage. Furthermore, he can also restore his health while taking up fights. This makes Luna Snow a good duo for Iron Fist in Marvel Rivals.

That's all there is to know about 5 best heroes to team-up with Iron Fist in Marvel Rivals.

