All Marvel Rivals Iron Fist skins: Tier list and prices 

Iron Fist in Marvel Rivals is one of the most picked Duelist heroes in the game. This hero has a total of four skins in the game including the base skin. The basic cosmetic is available for all players as the hero is unlocked by default in the game, similar to all characters in NetEase Games' hero-shooter. This melee hand-to-hand combat master has some of the most unique skins.

Iron Fist brings an oppressive set of melee abilities to the game and all of his skins portray his strength with different themes and accent colors. Two of the skins available for this hero arrive in bundles while the other is a standalone skin. You can secure these skins directly from the in-game store. Each of the cosmetics has varying price tags depending on the design and complexity of the bundle.

This article will highlight the best available skins for Iron Fist in Marvel Rivals in a tier list.

Editor’s note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion. Furthermore, the contents of this list have been updated to the latest patch deployed on February 5, 2025. This article will be further updated as a new seasonal update goes live for Marvel Rivals in the near future.

All available Marvel Rivals Iron Fist skins with tier list and prices

Tier Skin Name S-tier Lion's Gaze A-tier Sword Master B-tier Base Skin C-tier Martial Arts Savant

1) Lion's Gaze (S-tier)

Lion's Gaze Iron Fist skin in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

The Lion's Gaze skin for Iron Fist is a recent addition and was introduced in Season 1 with the Clashing Lions event. The cosmetic portrays a festive outfit for the Duelist hero with bright colors and a vibrant golden accent alongside red highlights.

The in-game description reads:

"The lion's leap echoes through the expansive courtyard, reaching the farthest reaches of the boundless sky. The dragon coils, capturing the luminance of both sun and moon, sparkling with unmatched grandeur."

This bundle can be purchased for a total of 2200 Units while the skin alone costs 2000 Units. The pack contains an exclusive nameplate, a spray, and a themed MVP animation screen alongside an emote.

2) Sword Master (A-tier)

First appeared in Sword Master 2019 #1 (Image via NetEase Games)

The Sword Master skin is a tribute to Lin Lie’s origins before he became Iron Fist. Drawing inspiration from his comic book debut in 2019, this design offers a darker, more stylized look that stands out in Marvel Rivals. The details, from the gauntlets to the iconic headband, elevate the character's persona, while the MVP animation — featuring Lin's Sword of Fu Xi — adds depth to the skin.

The in-game quote reads:

"This is the sword of Fu Xi...and I'm its master!!!",

This costume in Marvel Rivals Iron Fist skins is priced at 1400 units, or 1600 as part of a bundle, which includes the Sword of Fu Xi MVP, Easy Peasy emote, a nameplate, and a spray.

3) Base Skin (B-tier)

Lin Lie's base skin from Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

The base skin is a great representation of Lin Lie as the Iron Fist. With a sleek design featuring an eye mask, dragon crest, and arm wraps, it balances simplicity with impact. Lin’s Chi of Shou-Lao-powered strikes are the centerpiece, and this skin emphasizes his journey as a martial arts prodigy turned immortal protector.

While not as detailed as the Sword Master costume, the base skin offers a slight Shang-Chi vibe with its martial arts aesthetic. It is a decent pick for players who want a grounded version of the character.

4) Martial Arts Savant (C-tier)

First appears in Marvel Rivals season 0 (Image via NetEase Games)

The Martial Arts Savant skin offers a slight variation of the base look but doesn’t quite hit the same highs. Its white hair, red eye mask, and white arm wraps provide a fresh twist, but it lacks the visual punch or deeper connection to Iron Fist lore.

The description captures Lin’s talent:

"Lin Lie has become the youngest master of martial arts our city has seen. With outstanding skills and extraordinary talent, even bigger challenges now await him..."

At 600 Units, it’s an affordable option in Marvel Rivals Iron Fist skins for players wanting a small tweak to the default look. That said, it is listed in the C-tier due to its modest impact.

Iron Fist in Marvel Rivals created a dominant meta in Season 0. This skyrocketed his popularity alongside all the available skins for this hero. Fans can keep an eye out for the official X page of Marvel Rivals for more information about upcoming skins.

