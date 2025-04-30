Marvel Rivals announces Hellfire Gala themed skin for Black Panther, and it looks magnificent

Marvel Rivals recently announced a new skin for Black Panther. It is the previously shown Hellfire Gala-themed skin, which not only looks majestic but also has a royal charm in its animations.
Here is everything you must know about the upcoming Black Panther skin.
Details about the upcoming Black Panther skin in Marvel Rivals
Marvel Rivals recently announced the arrival of the Hellfire Gala-themed Black Panther skin in Season 2. It is called the Damisa-Sarki skin and shall be available for purchase on and from May 1, 2025, 7 pm PDT.
As for the costume itself, T’Challa can be seen wearing a black and gold outfit with a purple robe to round off his look. He is perfectly dressed as a king for the Hellfire Gala event. Moreover, he is not wearing the traditional Black Panther mask, which adds to the overall theme of the costume.
Along with the Black Panther Damisa-Sarki skin, the game will also release the Winter Soldier Thunderbolts costume. They will both arrive on May 1 and can be purchased from the Store.
This covers everything you must know about the new Black Panther Damisa-Sarki costume. If you are a fan of T’Challa, you will definitely enjoy this royal outfit as you charge your way through the battlefield.
