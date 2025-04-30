Marvel Rivals announces Hellfire Gala themed skin for Black Panther, and it looks magnificent

Marvel Rivals recently announced a new skin for Black Panther. It is the previously shown Hellfire Gala-themed skin, which not only looks majestic but also has a royal charm in its animations.

Ad

Here is everything you must know about the upcoming Black Panther skin.

Details about the upcoming Black Panther skin in Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals recently announced the arrival of the Hellfire Gala-themed Black Panther skin in Season 2. It is called the Damisa-Sarki skin and shall be available for purchase on and from May 1, 2025, 7 pm PDT.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

As for the costume itself, T’Challa can be seen wearing a black and gold outfit with a purple robe to round off his look. He is perfectly dressed as a king for the Hellfire Gala event. Moreover, he is not wearing the traditional Black Panther mask, which adds to the overall theme of the costume.

Along with the Black Panther Damisa-Sarki skin, the game will also release the Winter Soldier Thunderbolts costume. They will both arrive on May 1 and can be purchased from the Store.

Ad

Check out: MR: 5 best heroes to duo with Black Panther

This covers everything you must know about the new Black Panther Damisa-Sarki costume. If you are a fan of T’Challa, you will definitely enjoy this royal outfit as you charge your way through the battlefield.

Read more:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shrayan Mitra Shrayan is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda but he started his career as a Dental Surgeon. A lifelong love of video games culminated in him choosing to follow his heart. When it comes to his work, he enjoys creating original content and delivering timely news from trustworthy sources.



When it comes to the esports scene, Shrayan closely follows pro Valorant tournaments and can’t get enough of how entertaining they are to watch and how much he can learn, especially from his favorite team—Paper Rex. That he’s inspired by Tarik and Benjyfishy’s versatile and competitive nature is a testament to this. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.