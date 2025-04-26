Marvel Rivals fan points out why "support strike" matters

With a recent post on Reddit, Marvel Rivals fan u/Revolutionary-Ad6480 shared their thoughts on the recent ongoing "support strike" in the game. This community outcry came after a popular Marvel Rivals and Overwatch streamer, Necros, known for his flashy Genji and Spiderman plays, made certain comments about Support/Strategist players on his team and in general.

In retaliation, many Marvel Rivals fans, especially Strategist players targeted by these statements, decided to go on a "support strike".

In their post, u/Revolutionary-Ad6480 brought up a recent match they played, where they were statistically doing well. However, a disagreement took place in the team chat, regarding which the user stated:

"Still, someone in voice chat told me: “Necros was right, you support players are all brain dead.” And that’s the exact problem. This mindset is being validated and amplified, and it makes playing the role feel increasingly thankless."

Although banter and toxicity are generally quite prevalent in online games due to their competitive nature, the Redditor pointed out that something like this shouldn't have gained so much traction. This hateful outlook towards supports/strategists was fueled by the stance an influential streamer took, which eventually snowballed to become a major concern in the Marvel Rivals fanbase.

Marvel Rivals fans on the importance of learning multiple roles (Image via Reddit)

Another Marvel Rivals fan and Reddit user, u/Paxultek_497, suggested a valid approach that should become a default, as it can help players understand and reduce such scenarios:

"This is why I believe players should learn at least two characters in each role. You will understand situations better than someone who only plays one role."

Peeling is a term that gained a lot of attention, especially after the release of Overwatch, where it mainly meant providing backup to your support players when opposing DPS units are diving on them. Although this only helps the supports survive, it eventually ensures success in team fights thanks to the survival of those crucial heroes.

For example, if a team's Genji wants to use Nano-Blade but the opponent Zenyatta has Transcendence up, the other DPS will try to either take out Zen or force him to use his ultimate so that Genji can use his Dragonblade without major hindrances. Such situations create significant pressure on support players.

Comment byu/Revolutionary-Ad6480 from discussion inmarvelrivals Expand Post

Another Marvel Rivals fan on Reddit, u/AnemoneMeer, also shared a strong opinion on this situation:

"If someone is playing a support role, helping their teammates over padding their own ego, and your response is to flame them. Not an individual who was throwing or otherwise not being productive, but as a category. Please just uninstall. Not just Marvel Rivals. Every single multiplayer game you own. All of them."

In a team-based shooter where team-up abilities, and the three primary roles of tanks, damages, and supports exist, players who pick the DPS or damage often feel like they are the only ones contributing to the match, thanks to the eliminations they get.

Marvel Rivals fans on Reddit sharing their opinions (Image via Reddit)

Be it a solo-kill on a support without a team peeling for them or an elimination assisted by a support's cooldowns and a tank's space-creation, DPS roles can end up overlooking the basic intricacies that go into setting up a majority of such kills.

Supporting this thought process, another Reddit user, u/Wild_Gold6976, expressed strong opinions on the matter:

"Well i mean dude, necros is the ultimate dps insta-lock. This guy has been insta locking dps Genji for nearly a decade instead of playing anything else. Necros literally can’t play anything else. Of COURSE the dps insta-lockers listen to him, he’s basically their prophet."

According to this Reddit user, understanding of and empathy towards a support's point of view does not come naturally to OTPs (one trick players). This further highlights the significance of u/Paxultek_497's comment regarding the importance of learning a minimum of two heroes from each role. It would help players understand the team play better.

Marvel Rivals fans should focus more on Peeling

With multiplayer games in general, a professional team's analysts always have a higher degree of game knowledge than the team's damage one-trick. This is because a singular role in a team-based shooter only experiences a fraction of what has been going on during the rounds. If the community, as a whole, prioritizes teamwork and empathy, instances of players from a particular role feeling targeted can be avoided.

Even if this "support strike" is unable to yield the positive results necessary to promote teamwork in the Marvel Rivals fanbase, the planned updates might. In their recent Dev Talks blog post, the developers at NetEase Games stated that they are bringing about some changes to tackle this issue and to adjust ranked gains/losses.

For more news on Marvel Rivals, follow Sportskeeda:

