How to unlock the Black Panther Damisa-Sarki costume in Marvel Rivals

Black Panther makes a regal entrance in Marvel Rivals with the arrival of his Damisa-Sarki costume, released on May 1, 2025. Unveiled as part of the game’s Season 2 Hellfire Gala event, this cosmetic transforms T'Challa's traditional battle-ready look into a sophisticated ensemble befitting Wakandan royalty.

This article provides a brief guide to unlocking Black Panther’s Damisa-Sarki costume in Marvel Rivals.

Steps to unlock Black Panther’s Damisa-Sarki skin in Marvel Rivals

Follow these steps to unlock the Damisa-Sarki skin in Marvel Rivals:

On PC, open Marvel Rivals on your preferred platform (Epic Games or Steam) and click on Launch. On consoles (PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S), launch the game from your home screen.

Log in to your account.

In the Main Menu, click on the Store tab.

Head to the Costumes or the Featured tab.

Click on the Black Panther Damisa-Sarki cosmetic.

Click on the yellow button on the left side of the screen, showing the price, and confirm your purchase. You will then have unlocked the skin in the game.

The Damisa-Sarki costume, which translates to "The Panther" in the Wakandan dialect, features T'Challa in a fitted black suit adorned with golden panther-themed accessories. A striking purple sash, with intricate gold Wakandan motifs, drapes over his shoulders, emphasizing his royal status. Notably, this skin deviates from the usual Black Panther mask, allowing players to see T'Challa’s face.

On April 29, 2025, the cosmetic was formally released via the Marvel Rivals X account, accompanied by a video showcasing the outfit. The post also included a caption referencing Shuri, T'Challa’s sister:

"Shuri, I may require your assistance to upgrade my attire. After many years, I again find myself invited to the Hellfire Gala. While I would prefer not to be so exposed, an unsettling fear of fashion faux pas weighs heavily on my mind."

This costume can be bought as part of the Damisa-Sarki bundle, which contains the following other items:

MVP Animation : A distinct victory pose or sequence showcasing Black Panther’s new look

: A distinct victory pose or sequence showcasing Black Panther’s new look Nameplate : A unique nameplate to customize your in-game profile

: A unique nameplate to customize your in-game profile Emote : An emote that matches the skin's unique look

: An emote that matches the skin's unique look Spray: An in-game spray with the Damisa-Sarki design

Price

The Damisa-Sarki cosmetic is available to purchase separately for 2,000 Units. Alternatively, you can buy it as part of the Damisa-Sarki bundle for a discounted price of 2,200 Units.

Damisa-Sarki cosmetic showcase (Image via NetEase Games)

You can acquire Units in Marvel Rivals by making real-money purchases or completing challenges in the game.

