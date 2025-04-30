Marvel Rivals April 30 patch notes: Hellfire Gala Moments, Winter Soldier Thunderbolts bundle, bug fixes, and more

Marvel Rivals April 30 patch notes are now live. Today's update introduces the Winter Soldier's Thunderbolts special bundle and a Black Panther bundle. Additionally, players can unlock a free Wolverine patch costume from the Hellfire Gala Moments once it goes live. The latest update also fixes some major bugs that players have been complaining about for a while.

To learn more about the complete Marvel Rivals April 30 patch notes, read below.

Marvel Rivals April 30 patch notes

Here are all the changes made to Marvel Rivals after today's update:

All-New Event - Hellfire Gala: Moments

Join the party and earn Wolverine's "Patch" series costume rewards—completely FREE!

Event Duration: 2025/05/02 09:00:00 ~ 2025/05/23 09:00:00 (UTC)

New In Store

Winter Soldier - Thunderbolts* Bundle

Black Panther - Damisa-Sarki Bundle

Costume Optimizations

Thor's "Lord of Asgard" costume has been refined to improve visibility and ensure the crosshair isn't obstructed.

Doctor Strange's "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" costume now boasts enhanced visual details and voice effects to more accurately capture the essence of the costume theme.

New Content

You can now switch all costume-specific sound effects back to the default ones via Settings.

Using the latest S2.0 data, we've recalibrated the baseline data for calculating each hero's performance scores.

Locked accounts can now initiate the account deletion process even from a logged-out state.

Fixes

All Platforms

Maps and Modes

Squashed a bug in Competitive where an occasional map glitch incorrectly displayed check point gate statuses.

Reined in some mischief in the final part of the Empire of Eternal Night: Midtown map where Loki's illusions could be placed in unexpected locations.

Fixed an issue in Giant-Size Brain Blast where destroying enemy summons would also count toward enlarging heroes' heads.

Heroes

Stealth Special Breaker: We've sliced through a glitch where if Wolverine responds to a Fastball Special request while within Invisible Woman's ultimate, it would sometimes result in abnormal invisibility effects.

An Unexpected Thing: We've rocked out a fix for an issue that allowed The Thing's Embattled Leap to target teammates within an enemy Invisible Woman's ultimate. Now, he'll be as clueless as he should be.

Cloak & Dagger's Shield Shenanigans: We've zapped a bug where their ultimate would sneakily still do damage to foes protected by Magneto's Iron Bulwark or Hulk's Indestructible Guard—talk about an unexpected plot twist!

Wolverine's Aerial Annihilator: Fixed a flaw in the second stage of his ultimate where midair knockbacks lost their bite and dealt no damage. Now, when Wolverine soars into the fray, every strike is felt with the raw power of a true berserker!

Star-Lord's Rocket Revamp: Eliminated an occasional speed decay glitch in his Rocket Propulsion ability, impacting his smooth movement. Now, every blast-off is as snappy and daring as a mixtape drop from the Milano!

Mister Fantastic's Fantastic Flex Fix: We've untangled an issue in his Flexible Elongation ability where hitting targets inside portals caused unexpected displacement. Now, when Mister Fantastic bends the limits of physics, his moves are as smart and precise as his genius!

Ascender's Altitude Assurance: Fixed a network instability-related bug that could sometimes abruptly yank wall-climbing heroes back to the ground after reaching the highest point. Now, every climb is as steady and heroic as your soaring ambitions!

That covers everything you needed to know about today's Marvel Rivals update. Check out our other Marvel Rivals-related news and guides:

