How to unlock the Wolverine Patch skin in Marvel Rivals for free

The Wolverine Patch skin in Marvel Rivals is a brand-new free cosmetic players can unlock by completing a few simple quests. Season 2 has only just begun, but NetEase Games is already going strong with tons of new content and free rewards for the fans. From Emma Frost joining the roster to new maps and cosmetics, players are getting something fresh every week.

Ad

This latest Wolverine skin fits perfectly with the ongoing Hellfire Gala theme, and many players would love to add it to their collection. Here’s how you can unlock the Wolverine Patch skin in Marvel Rivals.

How to get the Wolverine Patch skin in Marvel Rivals

The Wolverine Patch skin can be earned through a limited-time event called Hellfire Gala Moments, which starts on May 2, 2025, and ends on May 23. Players are required to complete all three Acts to acquire the Wolverine skin.

Ad

Trending

The Wolverine Patch skin in Marvel Rivals is inspired by the 2022 comic series Wolverine: Patch and features the hero in formal attire with a black eye patch. However, the in-game skin looks way more muscular and wider compared to the comic book appearance.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here are the three Acts and the rewards you get:

Act 1: Explore three areas on the Krakoa map. Doing so will reward players with a total of 180 Chrono Tokens. The areas include The Green Lagoon, a floating dragon site, and a futuristic X-Men location.

Doing so will reward players with a total of 180 Chrono Tokens. The areas include The Green Lagoon, a floating dragon site, and a futuristic X-Men location. Act 2: Collect special X-Coins by doing daily missions. These coins let you unlock surprise gifts from a set of cards. Once you open any four gifts , the act is complete and you move to the next stage.

Collect special X-Coins by doing daily missions. These coins let you unlock surprise gifts from a set of cards. Once you , the act is complete and you move to the next stage. Act 3: Casting 10 votes in the Gala Star Vote using tokens earned from in-game missions. After your 10th vote, you’ll receive a Gallery Card.

Ad

Once you complete all these Quests, the Wolverine Patch skin will automatically get added to your collection. This is an exclusive item, and the chances of it ever returning are very unlikely.

That's everything you need to know about unlocking the Wolverine Patch skin in Marvel Rivals for free.

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshit "Hysaze" Singh Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.



Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.



Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.



Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.