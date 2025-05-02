How to unlock the Wolverine Patch skin in Marvel Rivals for free

The Wolverine Patch skin in Marvel Rivals is a brand-new free cosmetic players can unlock by completing a few simple quests. Season 2 has only just begun, but NetEase Games is already going strong with tons of new content and free rewards for the fans. From Emma Frost joining the roster to new maps and cosmetics, players are getting something fresh every week.
This latest Wolverine skin fits perfectly with the ongoing Hellfire Gala theme, and many players would love to add it to their collection. Here’s how you can unlock the Wolverine Patch skin in Marvel Rivals.
How to get the Wolverine Patch skin in Marvel Rivals
The Wolverine Patch skin can be earned through a limited-time event called Hellfire Gala Moments, which starts on May 2, 2025, and ends on May 23. Players are required to complete all three Acts to acquire the Wolverine skin.
The Wolverine Patch skin in Marvel Rivals is inspired by the 2022 comic series Wolverine: Patch and features the hero in formal attire with a black eye patch. However, the in-game skin looks way more muscular and wider compared to the comic book appearance.
Here are the three Acts and the rewards you get:
- Act 1: Explore three areas on the Krakoa map. Doing so will reward players with a total of 180 Chrono Tokens. The areas include The Green Lagoon, a floating dragon site, and a futuristic X-Men location.
- Act 2: Collect special X-Coins by doing daily missions. These coins let you unlock surprise gifts from a set of cards. Once you open any four gifts, the act is complete and you move to the next stage.
- Act 3: Casting 10 votes in the Gala Star Vote using tokens earned from in-game missions. After your 10th vote, you’ll receive a Gallery Card.
Once you complete all these Quests, the Wolverine Patch skin will automatically get added to your collection. This is an exclusive item, and the chances of it ever returning are very unlikely.
That's everything you need to know about unlocking the Wolverine Patch skin in Marvel Rivals for free.
