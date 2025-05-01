Marvel Rivals announces new tournament series featuring a $3 million prize pool

The esports scene for Marvel Rivals is heating up massively. The developers have officially announced Marvel Rivals Ignite, a new global tournament series set to run throughout 2025. This series will feature a prize pool of $3 million, the highest the game has seen so far. This announcement comes as great news for both pro players and fans, as previous official tournaments have been much smaller in comparison.
On that note, here’s everything we know about Marvel Rivals Ignite so far.
Marvel Rivals Ignite 2025: Everything we know so far
The announcement regarding this event was made via the game's official X account, featuring a cinematic trailer. The post gained over 400,000 views and thousands of likes within a few hours.
The Ignite series is set to be a year-long competitive series split into five major regions: Americas, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa), China, Asia, and Oceania.
According to the official announcement, the total prize pool exceeds $3 million, with $1 million reserved just for the Global Finals 2025, which takes place in November 2025. This final event will feature the best-performing teams of 2025 from all regions.
The exact dates for the qualifiers or the finals haven’t been shared yet, and it’s still unclear how the remaining $2 million will be distributed among the other events in this series.
Previously, Marvel Rivals had only two official tournament types:
- MR Invitational: An invite-only event that featured top teams from each region and a $100,000 prize pool per region.
- MR Championship: An open-for-all event that featured a $14,500 prize pool per region.
The competitive scene of the game is growing rapidly. Recently, popular streamer xQc announced that he will be hosting a $250,000 tournament, with more details expected soon.
That's everything we know about the upcoming tournament series for now. With Ignite and other community-led events on the way, 2025 could be a huge push for the game's esports division.
