Marvel Rivals announces new tournament series featuring a $3 million prize pool

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Modified May 01, 2025 18:20 GMT
Marvel Rivals Ignite is the biggest tournament of the game so far (Image via NetEase Games)
The esports scene for Marvel Rivals is heating up massively. The developers have officially announced Marvel Rivals Ignite, a new global tournament series set to run throughout 2025. This series will feature a prize pool of $3 million, the highest the game has seen so far. This announcement comes as great news for both pro players and fans, as previous official tournaments have been much smaller in comparison.

On that note, here’s everything we know about Marvel Rivals Ignite so far.

Marvel Rivals Ignite 2025: Everything we know so far

The announcement regarding this event was made via the game's official X account, featuring a cinematic trailer. The post gained over 400,000 views and thousands of likes within a few hours.

The Ignite series is set to be a year-long competitive series split into five major regions: Americas, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa), China, Asia, and Oceania.

According to the official announcement, the total prize pool exceeds $3 million, with $1 million reserved just for the Global Finals 2025, which takes place in November 2025. This final event will feature the best-performing teams of 2025 from all regions.

The exact dates for the qualifiers or the finals haven’t been shared yet, and it’s still unclear how the remaining $2 million will be distributed among the other events in this series.

Previously, Marvel Rivals had only two official tournament types:

  • MR Invitational: An invite-only event that featured top teams from each region and a $100,000 prize pool per region.
  • MR Championship: An open-for-all event that featured a $14,500 prize pool per region.

The competitive scene of the game is growing rapidly. Recently, popular streamer xQc announced that he will be hosting a $250,000 tournament, with more details expected soon.

That's everything we know about the upcoming tournament series for now. With Ignite and other community-led events on the way, 2025 could be a huge push for the game's esports division.

About the author
Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.

Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.

Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.

Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
