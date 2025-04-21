xQc announces his official Marvel Rivals Invitational with $250k prize pool, featuring a bunch of streamers

Kick and Twitch star Felix "xQc" has announced his official Marvel Rivals tournament. During a livestream on April 20, 2025, the French-Canadian personality disclosed that the Marvel Rivals xQc Invitational will air on his Twitch channel on May 9, 2025. In addition, he revealed that the gaming tournament will have a $250,000 prize pool.

Ad

While claiming to have been working on this event "for months," Felix stated that he was "putting in a lot of money" from his end in the prize pool:

"Chat, I've been working on this for months now, and finally I can kind of, like, announce it. Chat, May 9th, put in on your schedule, chat - xQc Marvel's Invitational, $250k prize pool. I'm putting in a lot of my money in the prize pool and Marvel's also in the prize pool. Mega tournament. Massive things. xQc Invitational. Real! Actually real and true, it's finally happening, I'll be able to host my own tournament for the first time in forever. So, that's happening 100%, locked in."

Ad

Trending

Ad

xQc also stated that the Marvel Rivals Invitational will feature a "bunch of streamers":

"Yeah, it's going to be a bunch of, like, other streamers and other people, and I'm running it. I'm running the show this time."

Furthermore, the 29-year-old hinted that he could play, as well as commentate in the tournament:

"I hope I can make it a good, balanced, and cool event. And I might play in it and cast it. I might do a kind of a dual production thing where, like, I'm trying to win as well. And if I'm out or not, I can cast the other games as well. So, yeah, I'm just kind of doing both."

Ad

xQc reveals he'll collaborate with Red Bull F1 driver Yuki Tsunoda for IRL livestream in Miami

During the same Twitch stream, xQc revealed that he would be collaborating with Red Bull F1 driver Yuki Tsunoda for his upcoming IRL broadcast in Miami. For those unaware, the sixth round of the 2025 Formula One season will take place in Miami, from May 2 to May 4, 2025.

Ad

Providing details for the upcoming IRL stream, Felix said:

"I'm not even sure if I was allowed to say it or whatever. The stream that I would do with the F1 driver officially would be with Yuki. I hope that's still happening. It would be a private lesson and we'd be able to stream for three hours, is what they told me. It would have F4, whatever that is. So, we'd be able to do both, like, actual lap and drive on the track. One lap each."

Ad

Ad

In other news, xQc recently went viral on X after criticizing Deochii's Anxiety music video, calling it "awful."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aarnesh Shrivastava Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music. Know More