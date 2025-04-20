"That's a career ender": Fans shocked as MMA fighter's leg snaps and breaks live on Twitch streamer's broadcast

A video of an MMA fighter snapping and breaking his leg during a Twitch streamer's livestream has gone viral. On April 20, 2025, a 19-second video from Julia "Juliakins'" IRL broadcast was posted to the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. The video showed Ronnie, the content creator's friend, fighting.

Ad

Note: Some people may find the content shown in the Twitch livestream linked in this article disturbing. Reader discretion is advised.

At one point, Ronnie landed a kick from his right leg to his opponent's shin. Things took a turn for the worse when Ronnie's leg snapped and appeared to be broken as a result of the shin-to-shin contact.

Expressing her shock at the situation, Juliakins exclaimed:

"Oh, my god! Oh, my god! Oh, my god! Ronnie's laughing. He's laughing. He's f**king laughing. This f**king b**ch."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Timestamp - 03:43:55

Hundreds of fans on the streamer-focused subreddit have shared their thoughts on the situation, with Redditor u/Psycho-Kraken claiming that the MMA fighter's injury could be "career-ending":

"Holy s**t... thats a career ender that leg will never be the same 🫤" Redditor u/Psycho-Kraken commented.

One community member hoped to see Ronnie continue fighting after recovering from his injury:

"I won’t lie i feel bad for the guy, i’ve been following his journey on Julia’s channel and now this happens. I don’t know what the aftermath of this will be and if he can fight again, i hope he can if he wants" Redditor u/Tricky-Pie-7582 wrote.

Ad

Redditor u/09browng shared a picture Juliakins posted on her Discord server, showing an X-ray of Ronnie's broken foot. According to the netizen, the Twitch streamer stated that the MMA fighter would be having surgery "first thing" the next morning:

"Julia posted this X-Ray of his injury in her discord. She said he was getting surgery first thing in the morning." Redditor u/09browng stated.

Ad

Here's the picture that Juliakins shared:

A picture of the MMA fighter's leg injury that Twitch streamer Juliakins shared on her Discord server (Image via imgur.com)

Several more Redditors chimed in with their thoughts.

Ad

"this king kept a smile all the way to the ambulance" Redditor u/Big-Entrace-7441 posted.

"That's actually heartbreaking to see. Ronnie's such a good happy go lucky guy." Redditor u/FollyCoolyBrandy wrote.

"F**k that's one of the worst things that can happen to you in your fight career" Redditor u/zombiedragon28 remarked.

Not the first time a concerning incident occurred on Twitch streamer Juliakins' livestream

Juliakins made headlines in September 2024 when she seemed to choke live on stream. During a collaboration with Nick "Nmplol" and Ronnie, Juliakins began to choke on a piece of chicken while sitting in the front seat of the car. Nmplol initially thought the streamer was playing a joke on him.

Ad

However, when the OTK (One True King) member realized the severity of the situation, he and Ronnie quickly got out of the car to assist Julia. Fortunately, the content creators cleared up the situation, with Nmplol stating that he believed the gurgling sound that Julia made came from the text-to-speech software.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aarnesh Shrivastava Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music. Know More