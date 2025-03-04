"Police are involved": Twitch streamer and MMA fighter Juliakins opens up about her stalker following attack on Valkyrae, Emiru, and Cinna

Twitch streamer and mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Julia "Juliakins" has spoken out about her stalker. During a livestream on March 3, 2025, the content creator discussed the recent harrowing incident involving Rachell "Valkyrae," Emily "Emiru," and Brittany "Cinna."

For context, the three streamers were attacked during their IRL Twitch broadcast on March 3, 2025, after Emiru refused to share her number with an individual.

At the one-hour-44-minute mark of her livestream, Juliakins responded to those claiming that she would not become a victim of stalking because she is a fighter. The 26-year-old revealed a person has been prohibited from approaching the Iron Forge Gym and that the police have been involved.

She elaborated:

"I have heard different comments about, like, 'Oh, Julia is a fighter, and people won't do this to Julia.' Well... unfortunately, and this is a situation that is being handled. The police are involved. The guy is banned from stepping anywhere near Iron Forge. But yeah, basically, we had a guy who has moved down to Texas for me. Apparently. And has shown up to the gym."

Julia also disclosed that the stalker stole one of her teammates' (a pro MMA fighter) keys, and broke into their car. While describing the stalker as a "very interesting character," the Twitch streamer said:

"Unfortunately and fortunately, he stole one of my teammates' keys. He came to Iron Forge to try to meet everybody there. Including me. And I did have interactions with him. He was a very interesting character, to say the least. Ended up stealing Trevor's... our teammate Trevor, and keep in mind, a pro MMA fighter. Which I just have to say, you have balls to steal a pro MMA fighter's keys... and then proceeded to break into his car."

Timestamp - 01:43:56

Who is Juliakins? Twitch streamer's career briefly explored

Juliakins is a well-known figure in the online community, best known for her Just Chatting and IRL content. The streamer created her Twitch channel in August 2018 and has since amassed 78,565 followers. She is also an avid gamer, having played games like World of Warcraft, Grand Theft Auto 5, League of Legends, and Until Dawn.

Juliakins made headlines in February 2025, when she called out Iron Forge Gym's co-owner Knut for his controversial decision regarding the facility's cardiovascular equipment. In response, the streamer stated that Knut has a "single brain cell," and that Iron Forge Gym would be closed in a "matter of months" if the entire MMA decided to train at another gym.

