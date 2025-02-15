“Iron Forge would be closed in a matter of months”: Twitch streamer calls out Knut’s controversial decision for his gym

Twitch streamer and bodybuilder Knut had a rather hot take regarding the use of cardio equipment in his Iron Forge Gym. For those unaware, the Norwegian streamer collaborated with OTK member Matthew "Mizkif" to launch their Texas-based gym in January 2024. The gym also has a dedicated MMA program led by Twitch streamer Julia Watkins.

During her stream yesterday (February 14, 2025), she was linked to a clip of Knut making a rather bold claim about the MMA team. In the clip, the Norwegian streamer was heard saying:

"I suggest, the MMA team can GoFund me a f**king treadmill if they want one or cardio equipment for the gym. (One of his friends said, 'I thought you were gonna say they can go f**k themselves.') They can do that as well."

Julia Watkins quickly responded by seemingly suggesting that she would move the MMA program to another gym:

"This is my response to Knut and his single brain cell. Let's say in a world where we decided that we're gonna take the entire MMA team and we are gonna move to a different gym. We are gonna take our entire program and move it to another gym. Iron Forge would be closed in a matter of months. Knut would be filing for bankruptcy."

Who is Julia Watkins from Mizkif and Knut's Iron Forge Gym?

Twitch streamer Julia Watkins has been closely associated with Mizkif and Knut's Texas-based Iron Forge Gym. As previously mentioned, she led an MMA training program at the facility and has even hosted guest training sessions for notable figures like Imane "Pokimane."

In addition to her Iron Forge gym and MMA-related work, Watkins is also a full-time Twitch streamer (@juliakins) with over 77K followers. She primarily focuses on IRL content, including gym streams, and occasionally plays games such as World of Warcraft.

Recently, Watkins was announced as part of the roster for the ongoing OnlyFangs Molten Core WoW Classic Hardcore Raid. She was enlisted as a Priest, responsible for healing and preservation.

The Iron Forge Gym is one of the most popular gyms in Texas. In one stream, Mizkif revealed that it costs him nearly $40,000 per month to run the establishment, covering expenses such as rent, employee salaries, and insurance.

