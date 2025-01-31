  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • OnlyFangs Molten Core WoW Classic Hardcore Raid: List of participating streamers and their roles

OnlyFangs Molten Core WoW Classic Hardcore Raid: List of participating streamers and their roles

By Shreyan Mukherjee
Modified Jan 31, 2025 13:44 GMT
Roster revealed for OnlyFangs Molten Core WoW Classic Hardcore Raid (Image via onlyfangs.me)
Roster revealed for OnlyFangs Molten Core WoW Classic Hardcore Raid (Image via onlyfangs.me)

OnlyFangs, the popular World of Warcraft (WoW) Classic Hardcore guild, is set to host a Molten Core raid. For those wondering, a Molten Core raid is a 40-player raid dungeon within the game. It is located deep within Blackrock Mountain. The final boss is Ragnaros, the Firelord. On January 30, 2025, Chance "Sodapoppin" revealed the official roster of the raid.

This article will go through the names that have been selected and the roles each member has been assigned.

Sodapoppin reveals 40-player roster for OnlyFangs Molten Core Hardcore Raid

Twitch streamer and OTK (Only True King) member Sodapoppin recently revealed the 4-player roster for the upcoming Molten Core Hardcore Raid. It is considered one of the first major raid challenges in World of Warcraft.

also-read-trending Trending

Sodapoppin live-streamed the entire selection process. In the end, he shortlisted these 40 players:

Tank:

  • Tyler "Loltyler1"
  • Matthew "Mizkif"
  • Chance "Sodapoppin"
  • Mary "Marymaybe"

Warrior DPS:

  • Jason "Pikaboo"
  • Josh "XARYU"
  • Annie "AnnieFuchsia"
  • Jeanette "Sardaco"
  • OzyFallz
  • J1mmy
  • Graycen

Rogue:

  • Jaryd "Summit1g"
  • Jesse "Moonmoon"
  • Yamato "Yamatosdeath"
  • Rav "Ravtheavatar"
  • Frederic "Payo"
  • Danil "Dendi"

Hunter:

  • Austin "LoLGeranimo"
  • SunGlitters

Mage:

  • Mohamed "Ziqo"
  • Lacari
  • Cobalstreak
  • AHMPY

Warlock:

  • "Markus" Guzu
  • Rakuula
  • Zeroji

Priests

  • Vei
  • SILLYANNE
  • Georgie "Pokelawls"
  • Alfie
  • Sophia "Soap"
  • Julia "Juliakins"

Shaman:

  • Wisetauren "Weedelf"
  • Hannah "Distortion2"
  • Daniel "JokerdTV"
  • Savix
  • Triumphantmf

Druid:

  • Manuel "Grubby"
  • Miranda "Stormfall33"
  • Amanda "Fandy"
40-player roster for the OnlyFangs Molten Core Hardcore Raid (Image via onlyfangs.me)
40-player roster for the OnlyFangs Molten Core Hardcore Raid (Image via onlyfangs.me)

What is the goal of the Molten Core Hardcore Raid?

The goal of the Molten Core Hardcore Raid is to successfully clear Molten Core without a single death. The first raids will be led by Sodapoppin and Tyler1, but leadership will rotate weekly. Several restrictions are in place to increase the challenge.

Since this is a Horde-side raid, there are no Paladin buffs, making fights like Onyxia and the Core Hound packs significantly more difficult. Additionally, world buffs are heavily limited — only the Onyxia buff is allowed for Molten Core. This means players cannot use buffs from Dire Maul Tribute (DMT), Zul'Gurub (ZG), or AQ20 gear.

The event will be broadcast on Sodapoppin and Tyler1's official Twitch channels, starting on February 1, 2025. They are as follows:

Additional links and details will be available on the official website.

Quick Links

Edited by Abhipsito Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी