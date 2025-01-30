Sodapoppin says Tyler1 is doing a great job as OnlyFangs War Chief despite being new to World of Warcraft

The OnlyFangs streamer guild has been around since 2023, pioneered by long-time Twitch creator, Chance "Sodapoppin". Recently, Chance praised a newer member of the collective, League of Legends veteran, Tyler1. The streamer made his first appearance in late 2024, and soon after, in December, he assumed a leadership role.

Currently, Tyler stands as the War Chief, a title conferred to the highest authority of the Horde faction, serving as their military commander and political leader. Regarding his performance in this position, Sodapoppin spoke against critical viewers and appreciated Tyler's efforts despite being a newcomer:

"A lot of viewers are actually getting way too upset, yeah, Tyler sucks at the game, he's new... He did not ask for this entirely, and he's doing a great job with what he has, and what he knows."

Sodapoppin speaks on Tyler1's performance in the OnlyFangs streamer server

Notably, before Tyler1 assumed this role, Sodapoppin held the reigns as War Chief. After dying in-game, the latter — out of "pettiness" — decided to pass on the position to Tyler, who did not want the role:

"Out of my pettiness, a lot of people are unimmersing yourself from when I was still War Chief, before I died, half the guild was asking for this, alright? I gave him War Chief out of pettiness towards them. 'Give it to Tyler, Tyler's a real War Chief'. I'm glad things are falling apart. I am. I remember, you forgot."

That being said, Chance backtracked a bit and reiterated his support for Tyler:

"Things aren't falling apart... It's not Tyler's fault, it's doing great, I just don't want Tyler to receive any hate for something he didn't actually ask for."

Before this, Sodapoppin explained that Tyler's off-stream cooperation makes him an effective team player, listening to suggestions:

"If I say, 'Hey Tyler, we need to do it this way', he'd listen, he would, not on stream because his viewers would be like, 'But you're the war chief Tyler alpha!', but, he would listen."

In late January, a situation arose between Tyler1 and an elderly Twitch streamer known as PopsBarnGrill, or "Pops." The latter, a 63-year-old player, decided to leave the guild due to internal conflicts and dissatisfaction with its direction under Tyler1's leadership.

