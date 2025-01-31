Sodapoppin responds to claims that his girlfriend Veibae shouldn't be part of OnlyFangs' upcoming WoW Classic Hardcore raid

Twitch streamer Chance "Sodapoppin" has responded to those claiming that his girlfriend, VTuber Veibae, should not be a part of OnlyFangs' upcoming raid in World of Warcraft Classic Hardcore. During a livestream on January 30, 2025, the content creator's attention was drawn to his Twitch chat, where a viewer said:

"Vei shouldn't be there, it's privileged."

In response, the co-owner of One True King (OTK) stated that his significant other deserved to participate in the raid because she "carried the first three weeks" of OnlyFangs' roleplaying.

While commenting on Tyler "Tyler1's" community's actions, Sodapoppin stated:

"No. Viggy hasn't streamed lately but she is a 4-5k Andy. She carried the first three weeks of RP for OnlyFangs. The only downside is, one, I think it Tyler1's chat finds that funny to spam, but it's not ideal. That's not good. Poke and Hubert are probably the only competitive spots or people I might have swatted. I might have swapped out Poke and put in Hubert. Poke hasn't logged in at all for a while. But he is a 3k or 5k Andy. Whatever it is. What's done is done over there."

"If you haven't dungeoned with Tyler, who the f**k are you?" - Sodapoppin gives his take on Tyler1's community while responding to those claiming that Veibae is underserving of raid spot

After explaining why Veibae deserved to be in the upcoming World of Warcraft Classic Hardcore raid, Sodapoppin shared his thoughts on Tyler1's community. He said:

"Tyler's chat had a completely different perspective as like most everyone else. I haven't looked at Tyler's chat, from what I've gathered though, if you haven't ever dungeoned with Tyler, who the f**k are you? Why are you in the raid? It's like... not everyone has dungeoned with Tyler."

Timestamp - 08:20:18

The Texas-based personality then noticed a viewer commenting on the "hate train" against other OnlyFangs guild members. Sodapoppin responded:

"'It was a hate train on Julia and Bean, nothing else.' I think people definitely hated Bean because I think Bean went hard on Tyler, like, a little over the top with some bulls**t. Well, the Emilya drama was an AoE by the guild. The whole guild f**ked that up. I think they didn't f**k it up, it's just the internet sucks."

In other news, Sodapoppin recently praised Tyler1's performance as OnlyFangs' guild leader, despite the Missouri native's inexperience with the MMORPG.

