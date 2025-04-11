"I have never cheated and never will": Nmplol allegedly responds as new details about his divorce from Malena surface

Twitch star Nick "Nmplol" has seemingly responded to new information about his divorce from Malena that emerged on social media. For context, on April 11, 2025, an alleged new court document regarding Nmplol and Malena's divorce was posted on X.

According to the third page of the purported legal document, Malena "found suspicious photos of another woman and messages between another woman" on Nmplol's phone after he returned from a streamer convention in Amsterdam, presumably TwitchCon.

An excerpt from the alleged court document reads:

"On or about June 2024, MALENA AND NICHOLAS traveled to Spain to care for her ailing mother who was battling cancer. While in Spain awaiting treatment for MALENA's mother, NICHOLAS was unsatisfied with the parties' online content and decided to travel to Amsterdam to a streamer convention and resided with other streamers, against MALENA's will. Upon returning, MALENA found suspicious photos of another woman and messages between another woman and NICHOLAS on NICHOLAS's phone."

The third page of the alleged legal document that surfaced on social media (Image via x.com/Awk20000)

On the same day, X user @Awk20000 shared screenshots from Nmplol's Discord server, showing the streamer's alleged response to the details of his divorce that were circulating on the internet.

In the screenshots shared, the OTK (One True King) member claimed that he had never been unfaithful to his partner and would never do so. He also seemingly stated that "a lot of the things" that the online community has seen about the legal case "have been unequivocally false":

"For those curious, I have never cheated and never will. Depending on how things progress, this will become obvious. A lot of the thing yall have seen have been unequivocally false. In the meantime, I'm going to keep doing what I'm doing and leave the legal stuff up to the professionals."

Furthermore, Nmplol apparently commented on YouTuber Henry Resilient, who has extensively covered his court case, saying:

"I can't even be mad at Henry he's just a bro with a daughter trying to make it. This won't make his career but at least he's trying.'

Nmplol's alleged response via Discord messages (Image via x.com/Awk20000)

Nmplol supposedly called YouTuber Henry Resilient "impressive" for procuring the alleged new court document in a limited time frame

X user @Awk20000 shared one more alleged Discord message from Nmplol, in which he seemed to validate the authenticity of the court documents that surfaced.

While describing Henry Resilient as "impressive" for producing the alleged legal document in a 12-hour window, Nick allegedly wrote:

"Damn he had a 12 hour window to get that - impressive."

In other news, Nmplol recently got involved in a heated back-and-forth with Tyler "Tyler1's girlfriend, Macaiyla, when she accused him of "financially abusing" Malena.

