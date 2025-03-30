Macaiyla accuses Nmplol of "financially abusing" and treating Malena "like s**t" following his AI art controversy

Twitch star Tyler "Tyler1's" girlfriend, Macaiyla, has called out fellow content creator Nick "Nmplol" over his relationship with Malena Tudi. On March 30, 2025, Macaiyla shared a series of posts on X after commenting on the recent controversy surrounding Nmplol.

For context, the OTK (One True King) member faced significant backlash from the online community after posting a Studio Ghibli-inspired AI art of himself and ItsKatchii.

He eventually responded to the criticisms by writing:

"Yall crying in the comments I do not care. This tweet is dog s**t the ai art is dog s**t but y'all crying is worse holy f**k shut up. 9 hours later didn't read not a one of the 125 replies just letting yall know. Next morning and another 130 comments. DIDNT READ A SINGLE ONE AND YALL STILL GOING AT IT. HAHAHHAHA TWITTER USERS ARE NOT REAL."

Commenting on Nick's response, Macaiyla claimed that "there is a reason" he is about to lose "half of his assets" in the legal case involving Malena:

"There’s a reason he’s about to lose half of his assets in a court battle and it’s not because he’s a smart guy"

When netizens inquired what she was trying to imply, the Missouri native remarked:

"(X user @AJK0297 writes, 'Please enlighten us with what you were implying exactly?' That he’s an idiot. That’s it."

Another X user, @CoreCinThings, wanted to know what Nmplol had done to get Macaiyla "going so hard at him." In response, the latter claimed that Nick had "treated Malena like s**t" and accused him of financial abuse.

She elaborated:

"(X user @CoreCinThings writes, 'I still don't understand what nmplol did so wrong that you had to go so hard at him from the get go. Is it just cause of the AI thing?') He didn’t do s**t to me. I didn’t even think my original tweet was “hard”, it was just funny. Regardless I know he’s treated Malena like s**t so I don’t care how he feels. When he loses half of his money people will realize a legal system saw how financially abusive that man was."

Macaiyla's X posts in which she called out Nmplol (Image via @macaiyla/X)

Nmplol calls Macaiyla the "stupidest person" that he has ever met, and the latter responds

On March 30, 2025, X user @Awk20000 shared Nmplol's Discord message, in which he responded to Macaiyla's recent X posts. While claiming that he had blocked her "years ago," he described her as the "stupidest person" he had ever met:

"Blocked her years ago. She is by far the stupidest person I've never met."

In response, Macaiyla accused Nick of financial abuse towards his ex-wife, Malena:

"Not stupid enough to lose money because of financial abuse though LMAOOOOO. Give Malena her s**t back that she earned and please god stop lying to your parasocial audience about how “civil” your court case is. You are hell. I pray someone airs your lies out after court 🤞🏽"

In a follow-up X post, Macaiyla swore on her daughter's life, claiming she couldn't disclose alleged details about Nmplol's legal battle with Malena, which she supposedly learned about.

