HasanAbi believes Hayao Miyazaki is "going to kill himself" over Studio Ghibli-inspired AI art

Twitch streamer and political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi" shared his views on the latest AI trend that took the internet by storm. For context, OpenAI's ChatGPT recently released a new image generator feature that allows users to transform their images into Hayao Miyazaki's Ghibli-style artwork. This has naturally produced a wave of memes and online imagery.

Hasan, however, wasn't the biggest fan of this trend. The streamer said this makes people less "human-like."

"He (Hayao Miyazaki) thought we're done. Humanity is done. We are robbing ourselves of what makes us human, and he was right. We are now at that stage. We are becoming less and less human."

He also highlighted that Miyazaki wasn't a fan of AI in art:

"Doing this with Miyazaki, it has to be deliberate. He is an advocate for famously frame-by-frame painting. No matter how difficult it is. We're talking about a guy who is exactly at the opposite of AI art, who despises AI art."

HasanAbi also spoke about how AI is used for "propaganda."

"Now, they's using his art style this way to do propaganda for the shi**y right imperialist nation state in the dumbest, goofiest way possible. This dude is gonna kill himself. He's gonna see this and end it all."

HasanAbi is not the only one to speak on the recent Studio Ghibli-inspired trend, Asmongold reacts

HasanAbi wasn't the only streamer to discuss the recent trend. Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" shared his thoughts on the situation, pointing out how Miyazaki opposes technology in art, yet fans have still managed to incorporate it. Asmongold summed it up by saying, "that's life."

"He does the media presentation of an artificial intelligence model which learns certain movements and he (Miyazaki) goes, 'I'm utterly disgusted...I strongly feel this is an insult to life itself.' And what do people do in response to that? (Shows a AI-generated meme of Miyazaki speaking against AI) So, that's life. That's the way it goes, man."

Users are creating Studio Ghibli-style AI animation with a Plus, Pro, or Team subscription plan of ChatGPT. The feature is currently unavailable for free users, though it is expected to be released later.

