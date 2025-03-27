"More people liked the tweet than bought the game" - Asmongold reacts to Ubisoft's viral response to Elon Musk

Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" reacted to Ubisoft's X post, which went viral yesterday (March 26, 2025), after responding to Elon Musk's seemingly critical comments about Assassin's Creed Shadows. For context, Musk labeled the new AC game as "terrible." Ubisoft replied by taking a dig at Musk's Path of Exile 2 controversy (Musk was accused of having other players play through his account):

Ad

"Is that what the guy playing your Path of Exile 2 account told you?"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

So far, Ubisoft's reply has garnered over 680K likes, making it one of the most liked X posts in 2025. Asmongold reacted to the drama between Ubisoft and Elon Musk, stating:

"Whoeveer is running social media at Ubisoft, needs to write the next game."

While the reply was creative, he hinted that the game's actual performance wasn't as good:

"Take this person who is doing social media, you just need to put them on the writing team. You have more people liked this tweet than bought the game. But honestly, that's not so good."

Ad

"How many of those people bought the game?" - Asmongold reacts to Assassin's Creed Shadows having over 2 million players

Ad

Assassin's Creed Shadows has sparked a fair bit of controversy in online discussions. While many have praised the game and given it solid reviews, others have criticized it for elements such as the inclusion of gender-neutral characters.

Asmongold has also played the game, saying it's fun, though he did have some critical feedback regarding certain game mechanics. Recently, he reacted to AC Shadows reaching over two million players:

"They got 2 million players? I said buy the game, not play it. How many of those people bought the game? We have 37K people playing the game. Obviously, the numbers are trailing off the same they always do."

Ad

The former OTK (One True King) member expressed his doubts over the game's performance in the market:

"Is this a big success? If Assassin's Creed really did extremely well, I think it would have caused the stock to go up more than this. A true return to form for a flagship franchise only resulted in 30 cent increase in the price of the stock?"

Ad

Another streamer who has been in the spotlight over the new Assassin's Creed game is Hasan "HasanAbi." He recently revealed that he had taken a sponsored deal from Ubisoft to play the game. However, this decision led to further criticism from netizens.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback