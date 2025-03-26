Ubisoft ratios and claps back at Elon Musk on X for calling Assassin's Creed Shadows a "terrible game"

Elon Musk's feud with Twitch streamer "HasanAbi" Piker over Assassin's Creed Shadows has taken an interesting turn. It appears Ubisoft has joined the conversation after responding to Musk with a clapback on X. For context, Musk had called HasanAbi a "fraud" and a "sell-out" for promoting the game on Twitch through a partnered stream.

In response to a post (by X user @Grummz) about HasanAbi livestreaming Assassin's Creed Shadows, Musk wrote:

"Hasan is a fraud."

He then clarified his statement, expressing his dislike for the RPG and calling it a "terrible game":

"“Sell-out” would be more accurate. Objectively, he is promoting a terrible game just for the money."

HasanAbi has already addressed Musk's comment in a stream, adding fuel to the fire. However, the official Assassin's Creed X handle has now joined the conversation and responded to Musk by suggesting that his opinion might not be his own, but rather influenced by someone who had boosted his Path of Exile 2 account.

The account wrote:

"Is that what the guy playing your Path of Exile 2 account told you?"

The exchange in question (Image via @assassinscreed/X)

At the time of writing, the X post garnered 164K likes, effectively "ratioing" Elon Musk's comment about Assassin's Creed Shadows, which has around 12K likes.

Why did the official Assassin's Creed account bring up Path of Exile 2 in response to Elon Musk?

The primary reason the Assassin's Creed X account's post about Path of Exile 2 has gained traction on social media is the recent controversy surrounding Elon Musk. For those unaware, Twitch streamer Quin69 alleged in January 2025 that the Tesla CEO had used unfair means to boost his Path of Exile 2 account, which was one of the top-ranked accounts in the world weeks after the game's release.

This allegation was supported by popular content creator Asmongold, who also clashed with Musk on X. Asmongold claimed that Musk had soft-blocked him on the platform after the billionaire leaked his private DMs with the Twitch star.

A few days after the controversy, Musk allegedly admitted to hiring gamers to pilot his account and increase its rank.

HasanAbi bringing up Path of Exile 2 (Image via @hasanthehun/X)

While the exchange between the Assassin's Creed X account and Musk has gained a lot of traction online, HasanAbi also referenced the drama while responding to the billionaire.

In a post on X on March 25, 2025, the streamer even challenged Musk:

"this b**ch literally paid someone to powerlevel his character in poe2 lmao. wym i’m a fraud? elon i challenge you to a duel in elden ring. i will cook your fat rolling a**."

Here is a comprehensive breakdown of the feud between HasanAbi and Elon Musk over Assassin's Creed Shadows.

