Nmplol says there's "no fighting or drama" between him and Malena amid their alleged divorce, confirms marriage to her

Twitch streamer Nick "Nmplol" has addressed recent claims about his alleged divorce from Malena Tudi. For those out of the loop, on February 10, 2025, YouTuber Henry Resilient shared court documents in a video, claiming that Nmplol and Malena were going through a "million-dollar divorce." Resilient also stated that the two internet personalities had been married since 2015 when Nmplol was 24 and Malena was 19.

Eventually, the One True King (OTK) member's alleged Discord message surfaced on social media, in which he reportedly stated that the situation between him and Malena was "not even an issue." Additionally, he seemingly called Henry Resilient a "huge leech":

"It's not even an issue no one is fighting there's no drama. Henry Resil is just a huge leech."

During a livestream on February 12, 2025, Nmplol's attention was drawn to a Twitch subscriber's message in the chat room, asking to "talk about the divorce." In response, the 34-year-old stated:

"Guys, we have a seven-month sub, he says, 'Divorce, talk about it, we are waiting.' Okay. No, I'm not going to talk about it. That is not what Malena and I want to do. So... yeah. That's not the plan. She doesn't want nothing to do with the internet, man. So, just doesn't. Like, she's gone, she left, she's tired of it. So, nothing to say."

The content creator reiterated that there was no ill will between him and Malena:

"And the thing is, I've already said what's going on months ago. But I guess it's new information to some. So... yeah. But, yeah, that's that. I'm not going to get into details. But I can say that there is no, like, fighting or anything. So, if anyone's looking for fighting or drama, it's not there. Yeah."

"Pretty impressive that we kept it a secret this long" - Nmplol confirms he is married to Malena Tudi

At the one-hour-41-minute mark of the livestream, Nmplol noticed a viewer's message, in which they stated that he had never disclosed that he was married. The streamer responded:

"'Yeah, that's true. That's actually... I'm not going to lie, it's pretty impressive that we kept it a secret this long. Dude, a round of applause to everyone in Austin who knew who didn't leak anything. Just legendary play. Just everyone kept it a secret that long, dude. Let's go, dude. Just legendary play. Yeah. It's true."

Nmplol is a popular Twitch streamer, best known for Just Chatting, gaming, and IRL content. As of this writing, he has 1,209,432 followers and averages over 17.7k viewers per stream.

