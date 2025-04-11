Malena "found suspicious photos of another woman and messages" on Nmplol's phone, according to alleged new court document

On April 11, 2025, an alleged new court document related to Twitch streamer Nick "Nmplol's" divorce from his ex-wife, Malena Tudi, surfaced on social media. X user @Awk20000 posted four images of a document outlining Malena's supposed response to Nmplol's motion to seal court records.

The third section, titled "ARGUMENT," stated that in June 2024, Nick and Malena traveled to Spain to care for the latter's mother, who was battling cancer. While in Spain, the OTK (One True King) member allegedly decided to go to Amsterdam for a streamer convention, presumably TwitchCon, despite Malena's wishes.

Upon returning from the event, Malena allegedly "found suspicious photos of another woman" on Nmplol's phone, as well as "messages between another woman."

"On or about June 2024, MALENA AND NICHOLAS traveled to Spain to care for her ailing mother who was battling cancer. While in Spain awaiting treatment for MALENA's mother, NICHOLAS was unsatisfied with the parties' online content and decided to travel to Amsterdam to a streamer convention and resided with other streamers, against MALENA's will. Upon returning, MALENA found suspicious photos of another woman and messages between another woman and NICHOLAS on NICHOLAS's phone."

A snippet of the alleged court document (Image via x.com/Awk20000)

According to the document, Malena deactivated all of her social media accounts shortly after the alleged event and filed for divorce from Nmplol:

"Shortly thereafter, MALENA deactivated all social media accounts and asked NICHOLAS for a divorce. While NICHOLAS did provide some financial support to MALENA for her mother's cancer treatment, it was funds that she had also contributed to as any income she earned as a YouTube editor was deposited into an account held in NICHOLAS's name."

Alleged new leaked court document claims Nmplol "maintained almost exclusive control" over Malena's finances, supposedly made her sign an NDA

The same "ARGUMENT" section of the alleged court document claimed that Nmplol "maintained almost exclusive control" over Malena's finances throughout their marriage:

"Throughout the parties 'marriage, NICHOLAS has maintained almost exclusive control over the parties 'finances and unilateral decision making on spending and distribution of the funds. Any spending by MALENA had to be first requested and then approved by NICHOLAS. The majority of the financial accounts are in NICHOLAS's name, even though the parties made video content online together and profited from same."

Fourth page of the alleged court document (Image via x.com/Awk20000)

Furthermore, the Austin, Texas-based streamer had allegedly requested his ex-wife to sign an NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement) and issue a joint statement regarding their separation:

"Since the parties 'separation, NICHOLAS has requested that MALENA sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement, release a joint statement regarding their separation, and threatened to diminish the value of the community estate and any business interest if MALENA is unwilling to accept his terms for the dissolution of the estate. To date, NICHOLAS continues to control the majority of the parties 'community estate without any transparency to MALENA-as evidenced by his failure to provide any documentation in response to discovery."

On the same day, X user @Awk20000 shared a screenshot from Nmplol's Discord server, where he appeared to confirm the authenticity of the alleged court document, stating that YouTuber Henry Resilient had a "12-hour window" to obtain it. Nmplol added that Resilient's actions were "impressive."

