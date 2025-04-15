"He’s kinda going too far": Fans react as video of Twitch streamer Ray saying there are "different" types of Black people goes viral

A video of Twitch streamer and Kai Cenat's friend, Ray "rayasianboy," saying that there are "different" types of Black people has gone viral on social media. On April 14, 2025, X user @Soulful1865 posted a 29-second video from an IRL livestream. In it, Ray claimed that "all" of his friends were "Hard-R."

Claiming that he was not being racist, the 19-year-old content creator said:

"There are two different Black people. No racist s**t. One is Black people, the other one is the Hard-R. Like, you are the Hard-R. There are some people, they're just a Black guy, they look nice, they look good, they eat f**king biscuit. (The person that the streamer was talking to responds, 'You're saying I'm a Hard-R?') You're the Hard-R. You're the type of one, that's like Hard-R. All my friends are Hard-R!"

Hundreds of netizens on X (formerly Twitter) have chimed in on the streamer's comments.

Nah, he’s kinda going too far 💀" X user @realastrocrypto wrote.

"Real humans spend hours a day watching this dude man. He’s not entertaining one bit" X user @BolWrld commented.

"What is Ray even saying??? I think Kai got Ray way too comfortable now" X user @bigarms4me remarked.

"why we letting this dude be blatantly racist???" X user @RealTarzan4 posted.

"categorizing experiences really helpful or does it reinforce outdated stereotypes?" X user @EverPeak01 posted on X.

FaZe Clan member Josh "YourRAGE" has also commented on the situation.

"Oh We back in 2015 lobbies? Can i go back to my race jokes now without being called racist???? Im tryna go crazy" Twitch streamer YourRAGE wrote.

"If you're not Black, this is the hardest part of all time" - When Twitch streamer Ray claimed that not saying the N-word is the "hardest part" of streaming

Ray made headlines in September 2024 when he said that avoiding the use of the N-word is the "hardest part" of livestreaming. While claiming that saying the word could ruin a content creator's "whole career," the Taiwanese native remarked:

"Imagine saying the N-word, and your whole career's gone, bro. Being a streamer, this is the hard part, bro. If you're not Black, bro, this is the hardest part of all time."

Ray eventually faced backlash from netizens for his comments. On October 4, 2024, he broke his silence on the controversy, revealing that Kai Cenat had contacted him, suggesting that he does not "say that s**t."

