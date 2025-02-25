"Get off that plane": Fans left concerned as YourRAGE shares X posts about his flight having brake problems

Twitch streamer and FaZe Clan member Josh "YourRAGE" has left the online community concerned after seeing his recent social media updates. On February 25, 2025, the content creator shared a series of posts on his official X Community, YRG COMMUNITY.

In one of the posts, YourRAGE stated that a flight attendant on the plane he was on had apparently reported that the aircraft was experiencing brake problems:

"Flight attendant just announced the plane got break problems gg what that mean."

The 27-year-old also shared two videos from his flight. In a four-second clip, YourRAGE showed that his flight was making a distinct whirring sound while supposedly in the air, and asked his community if this was "normal."

In the other video, the cabin crew was heard informing the passengers about a "Plan B" if the flight's troubleshooting did not go through:

"...Finish troubleshooting the problems to see if they can fix it. If not, we'll be moving on Plan B. Appreciate your patience."

Fans had a lot to say about the FaZe Clan member's updates, with some telling him to "get off" the plane. Others, meanwhile, wished for the flight's safe landing.

"They found out your important get off that plane," X user @MagentaWRLD commented.

"mean that shit not stopping gang," X user @sebsanchezz remarked.

"🙏 Hope all is good, Prayers 🙏" X user @EthanVandoo replied.

"I’m sending prayers to you and everyone on the plane for a easy safe landing 🙏❤️" X user @TheeMissKeisha posted.

"That just means when the plane lands and gets to the gate the ground crew needa chalk the plane wheels cuz the captain wont be able to set the parking break, has nothing to do with stopping while the planes moving," X user @MagentaWRLD wrote.

YourRAGE recently made headlines after he fired an employee because he missed work over Marvel Rivals

On February 23, 2025, YourRAGE garnered attention on social media after firing an employee who had missed work due to a late-night gaming session of Marvel Rivals.

While expressing his displeasure with his former employee's decision to stay up all night to play the hero-shooter, Josh reprimanded the latter, saying:

"What I asked you, why the f**k did you stay up till the morning because you were tired as f**k. Show me how many hours you've gone on Marvel Rivals. No, no, go back, go back! Share your screen. I'll ban the f**k out of you, I'll ban you right now! Share your f**king screen!"

YourRAGE is a popular Just Chatting, gaming, and IRL content creator. He created his Twitch channel in October 2012 and has since amassed 1,608,043 followers on his channel.

