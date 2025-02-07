"I want to do fat Olympics": FaZe YourRAGE wants to invite streamers like CaseOh, Lacy, Fanum, and LosPollosTV to a sporting event

A video of Josh "FaZe YourRAGE" wanting to host a "fat Olympics" featuring prominent streamers has surfaced on social media. On February 6, 2025, a 49-second clip of FaZe YourRAGE's interaction with Louis "LosPollosTV," Cassius "Cash Nasty," and Kimani "FlightReacts" was posted on X.

In it, the FaZe Clan member asked LosPollosTV "how he felt" about Twitch streamers Case "CaseOh" and Nick "FaZe Lacy." In response, LosPollosTV said:

"(YourRAGE inquires, 'Let's ask questions - Los, how do you feel about CaseOh? How do you feel about Lacy?) Dude, I like CaseOh. I got to meet Lacy. I've never even talked to Lacy like that. I got to meet Lacy."

FaZe YourRAGE then explained why he asked the question, saying he wanted to invite CaseOh, Lacy, LosPollosTV, and Roberto "Fanum" to a sporting event:

"Let me tell you why I asked that question - I want to do a fat Olympics. I want you, I want CaseOh, I want Lacy, and I want Fanum. I'm trying to get the most fat streamers to see who wins, gang. I need that. Fat Olympics would go so stupid, bro. I promise! Like monkey bars and s**t. Oh, my god!"

LosPollosTV responded:

"Wait, wait, wait, wait... so you... and this is no disrespect to CaseOh. This is no disrespect to CaseOh, but like, what the hell are you talking? That's not even a fair matchup!"

"I just feel like there are hella streamer awards" - FaZe YourRAGE comments on Adin Ross' recent announcement of hosting an event competing with QTCinderella's The Streamer Awards

During the same Twitch livestream, FaZe YourRAGE commented on Adin Ross' recent announcement about hosting a streamer award function to compete with Blaire "QTCinderella's" popular annual event.

For context, here's what the Florida native said during his Kick broadcast on February 3, 2025:

"So, I want to let everyone know right now, I am going to be doing a 2025 streamer awards. I'm going to host my own awards. I don't know why nobody has ever competed it and done it. We're doing it the right way. And I'm going to host my own awards."

Timestamp - 05:50:31

In response, FaZe YourRAGE claimed that several events honor content creators:

"I just feel like there are hella streamer awards. Like bro, I've never even known, there are, like, five now. There's one that just passed."

FaZe YourRAGE is a well-known figure in the livestreaming community, best known for his Just Chatting, reaction, and gaming content. As of this writing, he has 1,599,255 followers on his channel.

