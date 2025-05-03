How to obtain Lord in Marvel Rivals

Lord in Marvel Rivals is the final level of proficiency you can achieve for a specific hero. It requires you to reach a few milestones with that hero, after which you are rewarded with the Lord icon. Essentially, it shows your mastery over that particular hero in Marvel Rivals. Here's how to get Lord in Marvel Rivals.

Steps to get Lord in Marvel Rivals

To get Lord in Marvel Rivals, first get through the previous proficiency levels. Here are the levels in order:

Agent

Knight

Captain

Centurion

Lord

Note: Your proficiency progression is separate for each hero.

Each proficiency level in the game provides you with specific rewards, the final being the special Lord icon. Here are the details:

Agent - Default kill banner (auto-equipped for every hero)

- Default kill banner (auto-equipped for every hero) Knight - Hero spray

- Hero spray Captain - Hero themed kill banner

- Hero themed kill banner Centurion - Upgraded hero-themed kill banner

- Upgraded hero-themed kill banner Lord - Lord icon

Tasks/Milestones for proficiency progression to get Lord (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/NetEase Games)

To progress through the proficiency levels, complete certain tasks or reach specific milestones. These will slightly vary depending on your hero’s class. For example, Vanguards will need to block damage, Strategists will need to heal, and Duelists will need to deal damage.

However, there are a few overlapping milestones for every hero, like playing the character for 60 minutes.

Note: These tasks or milestones are repeatable, meaning they will reward you with proficiency points each time they are completed.

Once you acquire the required number of points for Lord, you will be notified of your achievement, and you can then collect your Lord icon.

Here is how to check your Lord progression:

Head to the Heroes section

section Select your preferred hero

Click on the Proficiency tab at the top

Here, you can check your current proficiency level and all your milestone progressions.

This covers everything you need to know about getting Lord in Marvel Rivals. This feature has been extremely well received by players as it rewards them for mastering characters.

