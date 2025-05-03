How to obtain Lord in Marvel Rivals

By Shrayan Mitra
Modified May 03, 2025 09:24 GMT
How to get Lord in Marvel Rivals (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/NetEase Games)
How to get Lord in Marvel Rivals (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/NetEase Games)

Lord in Marvel Rivals is the final level of proficiency you can achieve for a specific hero. It requires you to reach a few milestones with that hero, after which you are rewarded with the Lord icon. Essentially, it shows your mastery over that particular hero in Marvel Rivals. Here's how to get Lord in Marvel Rivals.

Ad

Also read: Marvel Rivals April 30 patch notes: Hellfire Gala Moments, Winter Soldier Thunderbolts bundle, bug fixes, and more

Steps to get Lord in Marvel Rivals

To get Lord in Marvel Rivals, first get through the previous proficiency levels. Here are the levels in order:

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

  • Agent
  • Knight
  • Captain
  • Centurion
  • Lord

Note: Your proficiency progression is separate for each hero.

Each proficiency level in the game provides you with specific rewards, the final being the special Lord icon. Here are the details:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  • Agent - Default kill banner (auto-equipped for every hero)
  • Knight - Hero spray
  • Captain - Hero themed kill banner
  • Centurion - Upgraded hero-themed kill banner
  • Lord - Lord icon
Tasks/Milestones for proficiency progression to get Lord (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/NetEase Games)
Tasks/Milestones for proficiency progression to get Lord (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/NetEase Games)

To progress through the proficiency levels, complete certain tasks or reach specific milestones. These will slightly vary depending on your hero’s class. For example, Vanguards will need to block damage, Strategists will need to heal, and Duelists will need to deal damage.

Ad

However, there are a few overlapping milestones for every hero, like playing the character for 60 minutes.

Note: These tasks or milestones are repeatable, meaning they will reward you with proficiency points each time they are completed.

Once you acquire the required number of points for Lord, you will be notified of your achievement, and you can then collect your Lord icon.

Here is how to check your Lord progression:

  • Head to the Heroes section
  • Select your preferred hero
  • Click on the Proficiency tab at the top
Ad

Here, you can check your current proficiency level and all your milestone progressions.

Check out: Marvel Rivals announces new tournament series featuring a $3 million prize pool

This covers everything you need to know about getting Lord in Marvel Rivals. This feature has been extremely well received by players as it rewards them for mastering characters.

Read more:

About the author
Shrayan Mitra

Shrayan Mitra

Twitter icon

Shrayan is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda but he started his career as a Dental Surgeon. A lifelong love of video games culminated in him choosing to follow his heart. When it comes to his work, he enjoys creating original content and delivering timely news from trustworthy sources.

When it comes to the esports scene, Shrayan closely follows pro Valorant tournaments and can’t get enough of how entertaining they are to watch and how much he can learn, especially from his favorite team—Paper Rex. That he’s inspired by Tarik and Benjyfishy’s versatile and competitive nature is a testament to this.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Angad Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications