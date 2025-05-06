Marvel's iconic supervillain has reportedly been found in Marvel Rivals game files

Marvel's iconic supervillain, Hive, may reportedly arrive in Marvel Rivals. According to the lore, Hive was made by HYDRA with a collection of parasites. Popular data miner @RivalsAssembled recently shared the leak, spreading excitement among fans. The post suggested the entity’s potential abilities and class.
A fan-made image of the character was also included in the same post, speculating about how it may look in the game. It depicts Hive with a bare body with tentacles on its head.
This article covers the recent leak regarding the new supervillain, Hive, joining the game.
Note: This article is based on rumors and leaked information. Readers are advised to take the details herein with a grain of salt until there's any official confirmation.
Popular Marvel Rivals data miner, @RivalsAssembled, recently posted on X, claiming that the supervillain Hive has been found in the game files. This indicates the potential arrival of another super character in the game.
Based on the leaked information, the character may have three abilities, which were described as: Deadly Parasite, Painful Lashing, and Accelerated Transformation. While Painful Lashing could serve as a crowd control ability, Accelerated Transformation may act as Hive's ultimate ability in the game.
According to the lore, the character can survive both underwater and on land, suggesting that players might get to experience its aquatic skills in the game. Additionally, the character's ability to possess others could also come into play as Hive might take control over other characters during matches.
As of now, rumors suggest that the supervillain is expected to join the game as a Vanguard, based on its origins and speculated abilities.
