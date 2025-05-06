Marvel's iconic supervillain has reportedly been found in Marvel Rivals game files

Marvel's iconic supervillain, Hive, may reportedly arrive in Marvel Rivals. According to the lore, Hive was made by HYDRA with a collection of parasites. Popular data miner @RivalsAssembled recently shared the leak, spreading excitement among fans. The post suggested the entity’s potential abilities and class.

Ad

A fan-made image of the character was also included in the same post, speculating about how it may look in the game. It depicts Hive with a bare body with tentacles on its head.

This article covers the recent leak regarding the new supervillain, Hive, joining the game.

Note: This article is based on rumors and leaked information. Readers are advised to take the details herein with a grain of salt until there's any official confirmation.

Ad

Trending

Marvel’s iconic Supervillain Hive is reportedly arriving in Marvel Rivals

Popular Marvel Rivals data miner, @RivalsAssembled, recently posted on X, claiming that the supervillain Hive has been found in the game files. This indicates the potential arrival of another super character in the game.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Based on the leaked information, the character may have three abilities, which were described as: Deadly Parasite, Painful Lashing, and Accelerated Transformation. While Painful Lashing could serve as a crowd control ability, Accelerated Transformation may act as Hive's ultimate ability in the game.

Read more: How to obtain Lord in Marvel Rivals

According to the lore, the character can survive both underwater and on land, suggesting that players might get to experience its aquatic skills in the game. Additionally, the character's ability to possess others could also come into play as Hive might take control over other characters during matches.

Ad

Check out: How to play Adam Warlock in Marvel Rivals?

As of now, rumors suggest that the supervillain is expected to join the game as a Vanguard, based on its origins and speculated abilities.

Check out the links below for more Marvel Rivals news and guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranoy Dey Pranoy is an esports journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in FPS games like Valorant, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Commerce, but his lifelong passion for video games drove him to take up gaming professionally, and his articles have garnered 200,000+ reads in just three months at Sportskeeda. Pranoy's research process includes collecting first-hand gameplay knowledge and a ton of cross-referencing.



Pranoy has warm memories of frequent visits to gaming cafes in his childhood, playing FPS titles and open-world games like Grand Theft Auto: Vice City to his heart's content. He jumps into solo and multiplayer titles with equal gusto. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would readily drop into the thrilling world of the Temple Run series and embark on the adventure of a lifetime.



Pranoy follows esports tournaments closely as he values the opportunity to witness high-level gameplay and learn from the top players. PaperRex is his favorite organization at the moment, and he looks up to professional players Demon1 and TenZ.



Beyond gaming, Pranoy's interests include chess and sketching. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.