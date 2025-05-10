Overwatch 2 Stadium: Best Tank builds

By SoumyaKanti Saha
Modified May 10, 2025 08:23 GMT
Overwatch 2 Stadium mode gameplay (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)
Overwatch 2 Stadium mode gameplay (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Overwatch 2 Stadium is a unique game mode added by Blizzard, implementing a brand-new way of playing the 5v5 Hero shooter. You can select a handful of Heroes from a vast range of the roster in the main game. The exciting part is that there's no such thing as counter-swapping. Hence, you cannot change roles or characters mid-game.

With a brand-new approach of a round-based system, you'll be rewarded with points for performing certain activities based on your kills and assists. Moreover, you can purchase certain abilities to make your very own customized build for every character based on your playstyle.

Tank Heroes have always played a crucial role in these 5v5 setups since the advent of this new Hero shooter. On that note, this article will explore all the best Tank builds in the Overwatch 2 Stadium game mode.

Best Tank Builds for Overwatch 2 Stadium

In the new Overwatch 2 Stadium mode, the UI seems quite complicated for first-timers and might prove overwhelming at times for veterans, too. For such reasons, choosing the best items and powers is crucial across different rounds to properly contribute based on different roles.

That said, here are different builds that are ideal for the characters:

1) Overwatch 2 Stadium Junkerqueen build

Junkerqueen in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard)
Junkerqueen in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard)

The following build caters towards Junkerqueen's sustainability. Most of the powers and items focus on her lifesteal and ability cooldowns. You can easily dive into three or more low-HP characters without worrying about sustainability. That said, here are the best powers and items one must purchase during different rounds:

Powers

  • Chop Chop (Round 1)
  • Let's Go Win (Round 3)
  • Bloodcrazed (Round 5)
  • Thrill of Battle (Round 7)

Items

  • Shady Spectacles
  • Booming Voice
  • Iridescent Iris
  • Nano Cola
  • Tinker Tracksuit
  • Multi Tool
  • Thick Skull
  • Catalytic Crystal

2) Overwatch 2 Stadium Reinhardt build

Reinhardt in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard)
Reinhardt in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard)

The following build for Reinhardt mainly depends on his Rocket Hammer's usage. The more significant damage to the enemy, the more weapon power, movement speed, lifesteal, and other pivotal traits will increase over time. That said, these are some of the powers and items you should pick in a Stadium match:

Powers

  • Smashing (Round 1)
  • Barrier Reconstruction (Round 3)
  • Wilhemwagen (Round 5)
  • Impact Burst (Round 7)

Items

  • Talon Modification Module
  • Plasma Converter
  • After Market Firing Pin
  • Icy Coolant
  • Rocket Strike
  • Booster Jets
  • Plan-Z
  • Codebreaker
  • Phantasmic Flux

3) Overwatch 2 Stadium Zarya build

Zarya in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard)
Zarya in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard)

This Zarya build in Stadium mode mainly focuses on a balance between sustainability and maintaining the bubble's effectiveness. If you can maintain your barrier uptime high, you'll be able to deal more damage. Moreover, certain items and powers will also help her protect her teammates with an extra barrier. Here's a list of all the powers and items one must use to craft the best build:

Powers

  • Lifelift (Round 1)
  • Containment Shield (Round 3)
  • Particle Accelarator (Round 5)
  • Pre-Workout (Round 7)

Items

  • Hybrid Battery
  • Major Flex
  • Fission Field
  • Stockpile
  • Champion's Kit
  • Commander's Clip
  • Light Launcher
  • Cybervenom

4) Overwatch 2 Stadium Orisa build

Orisa in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard)
Orisa in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard)

The following Orisa build for the Stadium game mode focuses mainly on utilizing her abilities and a shorter cooldown. The more she uses her abilities during rounds, the more lifesteal, movement speed, and shield she'll get. That said, here are a few powers and items you should pick to make the ideal build:

Powers

  • Restorify (Round 1)
  • Centripetal Charge (Round 3)
  • Factory Reset (Round 5)
  • Ride With Me (Round 7)

Items

  • Shady Spectacles
  • Plasma Converter
  • Crusader Hydraulics
  • Efi's Theorem
  • Martian Mender
  • HollaGram Helmet
  • Iridescent Iris

5) Overwatch 2 D.Va build

D.Va in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard)
D.Va in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard)

The following D.Va build for the Stadium mode in Overwatch 2 mainly caters to utilizing both her missiles and Defense Matrix by maximizing their usage. In such a way, the Korean Tank can be used both as damage mitigation and a proper dive character along with other Heroes, such as Genji, Sombra, and Moira.

That said, here are some powers and items you must consider purchasing to craft the ideal build:

Powers

  • Ignition Boosters (Round 1)
  • Legendary Loadout (Round 3)
  • Stat Boost (Round 5)
  • Facetanking (Round 7)

Items

  • Armored Vest
  • Talon Modification Module
  • Icy Coolant
  • Busan Blaster
  • Eye of the Spider
  • Booster Jets
  • Nebula Conduit
  • Champion's Kit

That's all regarding the best Tank builds in the Overwatch 2 Stadium mode in season 16. For more updates regarding the new season and game modes, check out Sportskeeda's Overwatch 2 page.

About the author
SoumyaKanti Saha

SoumyaKanti Saha

SoumyaKanti Saha is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, primarily covering first-person shooter titles. Though he comes from a BCA background, his decision to get into journalism stems from his love for video games. He started his gaming journalism journey at Sportskeeda after serving as a Scholar Trainee at WIPRO for two years and continues producing exceptional articles on games like Overwatch, Call Of Duty, Apex Legends, and Counter-Strike 2. Simply put, he’s capable of covering every FPS title he’s assigned.

He believes in thorough research when covering a story. For this, he turns to not just his trusted sources but scours the annals of various social media channels to deliver any additional useful information to his readers.

SoumyaKanti finds PewDiePie's story quite fascinating, as he believes his dedication and hard work to popularize a genre that very few people knew of back then to be truly Herculean.

Multiplayer games fuel his constant need for action while playing. That said, in a Jumanji-esque scenario, he’d love nothing more than diving into the Red Dead Redemption universe for its the intense storyline and detailed world and characters.

In his free time, SoumyaKanti loves listening to metal, playing video games (Duh!), and watching movies.

