Overwatch 2 Stadium: Best Tank builds

Overwatch 2 Stadium is a unique game mode added by Blizzard, implementing a brand-new way of playing the 5v5 Hero shooter. You can select a handful of Heroes from a vast range of the roster in the main game. The exciting part is that there's no such thing as counter-swapping. Hence, you cannot change roles or characters mid-game.

With a brand-new approach of a round-based system, you'll be rewarded with points for performing certain activities based on your kills and assists. Moreover, you can purchase certain abilities to make your very own customized build for every character based on your playstyle.

Tank Heroes have always played a crucial role in these 5v5 setups since the advent of this new Hero shooter. On that note, this article will explore all the best Tank builds in the Overwatch 2 Stadium game mode.

Best Tank Builds for Overwatch 2 Stadium

In the new Overwatch 2 Stadium mode, the UI seems quite complicated for first-timers and might prove overwhelming at times for veterans, too. For such reasons, choosing the best items and powers is crucial across different rounds to properly contribute based on different roles.

That said, here are different builds that are ideal for the characters:

1) Overwatch 2 Stadium Junkerqueen build

Junkerqueen in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard)

The following build caters towards Junkerqueen's sustainability. Most of the powers and items focus on her lifesteal and ability cooldowns. You can easily dive into three or more low-HP characters without worrying about sustainability. That said, here are the best powers and items one must purchase during different rounds:

Powers

Chop Chop (Round 1)

Let's Go Win (Round 3)

Bloodcrazed (Round 5)

Thrill of Battle (Round 7)

Items

Shady Spectacles

Booming Voice

Iridescent Iris

Nano Cola

Tinker Tracksuit

Multi Tool

Thick Skull

Catalytic Crystal

2) Overwatch 2 Stadium Reinhardt build

Reinhardt in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard)

The following build for Reinhardt mainly depends on his Rocket Hammer's usage. The more significant damage to the enemy, the more weapon power, movement speed, lifesteal, and other pivotal traits will increase over time. That said, these are some of the powers and items you should pick in a Stadium match:

Powers

Smashing (Round 1)

Barrier Reconstruction (Round 3)

Wilhemwagen (Round 5)

Impact Burst (Round 7)

Items

Talon Modification Module

Plasma Converter

After Market Firing Pin

Icy Coolant

Rocket Strike

Booster Jets

Plan-Z

Codebreaker

Phantasmic Flux

3) Overwatch 2 Stadium Zarya build

Zarya in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard)

This Zarya build in Stadium mode mainly focuses on a balance between sustainability and maintaining the bubble's effectiveness. If you can maintain your barrier uptime high, you'll be able to deal more damage. Moreover, certain items and powers will also help her protect her teammates with an extra barrier. Here's a list of all the powers and items one must use to craft the best build:

Powers

Lifelift (Round 1)

Containment Shield (Round 3)

Particle Accelarator (Round 5)

Pre-Workout (Round 7)

Items

Hybrid Battery

Major Flex

Fission Field

Stockpile

Champion's Kit

Commander's Clip

Light Launcher

Cybervenom

4) Overwatch 2 Stadium Orisa build

Orisa in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard)

The following Orisa build for the Stadium game mode focuses mainly on utilizing her abilities and a shorter cooldown. The more she uses her abilities during rounds, the more lifesteal, movement speed, and shield she'll get. That said, here are a few powers and items you should pick to make the ideal build:

Powers

Restorify (Round 1)

Centripetal Charge (Round 3)

Factory Reset (Round 5)

Ride With Me (Round 7)

Items

Shady Spectacles

Plasma Converter

Crusader Hydraulics

Efi's Theorem

Martian Mender

HollaGram Helmet

Iridescent Iris

5) Overwatch 2 D.Va build

D.Va in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard)

The following D.Va build for the Stadium mode in Overwatch 2 mainly caters to utilizing both her missiles and Defense Matrix by maximizing their usage. In such a way, the Korean Tank can be used both as damage mitigation and a proper dive character along with other Heroes, such as Genji, Sombra, and Moira.

That said, here are some powers and items you must consider purchasing to craft the ideal build:

Powers

Ignition Boosters (Round 1)

Legendary Loadout (Round 3)

Stat Boost (Round 5)

Facetanking (Round 7)

Items

Armored Vest

Talon Modification Module

Icy Coolant

Busan Blaster

Eye of the Spider

Booster Jets

Nebula Conduit

Champion's Kit

That's all regarding the best Tank builds in the Overwatch 2 Stadium mode in season 16. For more updates regarding the new season and game modes, check out Sportskeeda's Overwatch 2 page.

