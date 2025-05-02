Overwatch 2 Stadium: Best heroes from each class

Overwatch 2’s Stadium mode, launched with the Season 16 update, adds an exciting twist to the arcade lineup with high-stakes gameplay. Designed for fast-paced, competitive action, this game mode tests players’ mechanical skill and hero mastery. Success in Stadium demands more than good aim; players need heroes who can survive, adapt, and carry.

This article delves into the best Stadium heroes from each class in Overwatch 2.

Best picks of heroes from each class for Stadium mode in Overwatch 2

Tanks

Zarya

Zarya stands tall as one of the top-tier tanks in Stadium Mode. What makes her shine is her blend of high base damage and incredible utility through her bubble shields. Her build paths in Stadium boost her sustainability by extending barrier duration and enhancing survivability, making her a versatile pick in nearly any team comp.

Zarya in OW2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Orisa

Orisa is a brick wall in Stadium Mode. Thanks to her Fortify ability and tanky build paths that include self-healing, she becomes extremely hard to dislodge. Her skill set lets her absorb pressure and keep her team grounded in key objective areas.

Orisa in OW2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Junker Queen

While not as dominant as Zarya or Orisa, Junker Queen has proven to be a strong Stadium pick with the right builds. By focusing on ability power upgrades for Commanding Shout or Carnage, players can amplify her survivability and sustained pressure. She tends to pick up momentum after the first rounds and can outlast opponents with smart ability usage and careful positioning.

Junker Queen in OW2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Also read: Overwatch 2 patch notes (May 1, 2025)

Damage

Soldier: 76

Arguably the most dominant DPS in the Stadium right now, Soldier: 76 is so strong that a nerf is already on the way. With builds that enhance his Biotic Field mobility or boost Helix Rocket damage, he can carry entire matches solo. Throw in a Tactical Visor with auto-aim and a pocket Mercy, and he’s almost unstoppable once the rounds scale.

Soldier: 76 in OW2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Reaper

Reaper thrives in close-range chaos. His ability to phase in and out of danger makes him a lethal flanker. By focusing on builds that improve Fade duration and healing, Reaper becomes extremely hard to pin down, and his Death Blossom can turn the tide of a round in seconds.

Reaper in OW2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Cassidy

Cassidy offers versatility at multiple ranges and shines when paired with a Mercy for extra damage. With builds that support near-endless ammo and high Weapon Power, he can outgun many heroes, though his slightly steeper aim requirement and recent nerfs place him just below top-tier picks.

Cassidy in OW2(Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Also read: Hero bans in Overwatch 2

Support

Juno

Juno is currently the standout support pick in Stadium Mode. Her Pulsar Torpedo builds and aim-assist powers push her damage into DPS territory. With the ability to consistently pressure enemies while supporting her team, she’s expected to receive a nerf soon, so now’s the time to capitalize on her strength.

Juno in OW2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Mercy

A reliable pick across the board, Mercy’s survivability and flexibility make her a favorite in this game mode. Whether she’s damage-boosting a Soldier: 76 or quickly escaping danger with her superior mobility, Mercy remains impactful no matter the comp.

Mercy in OW2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Kiriko

Kiriko brings valuable utility to this game mode with her cleanse ability and decent damage output. Her teleport skill, Swift Step, helps her stay safe during intense objective fights, making her a well-rounded support for any lineup.

Kiriko (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Also read: Overwatch 2 Season 16 Twitch Drops

The Stadium mode in Overwatch 2 is more than just a brawl—it's a battle of smart hero choices and adaptability. From Soldier: 76’s raw firepower to Juno’s hybrid support damage and Orisa’s unshakable presence, picking the right characters can make or break your run. If you’re aiming for consistent wins in Overwatch 2's arena, these heroes are your best bet to dominate the competition.

Check out our other articles related to the game:

