How to unlock Bai Ze Kiriko Twitch Drops in Overwatch 2

Kiriko's Bai Ze skin is getting a set of brand-new Twitch Drops in Overwatch 2. Featured in collaboration with popular streaming platform Twitch, these unique cosmetics and in-game items can be unlocked by players by simply tuning into the platform and watching certain content.

Ad

This article will provide a detailed brief on how you can get your hands on Kirkio's new Twitch Drops in Overwatch 2.

All rewards in Bai Ze Kiriko Twitch Drops in Overwatch 2

The latest wave of Twitch Drops in Overwatch 2 features the following collectible items:

Bai Ze Kiriko Spray

Bai Ze Kiriko Icon

Bai Ze Kiriko Namecard

Battle Pass Tier Skip

This new collaboration will be available from April 21, 2025, till April 22, 2025.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

How to get Bai Ze Kiriko Twitch Drops in Overwatch 2

To unlock the latest Bai Ze Kiriko Twitch Drops, players must spend a designated period of time watching 'drops-enabled' OW2 content on Twitch.tv. Each of these items has a different watch time requirement, and once you fulfill that, you can claim the item, and it will appear in your in-game inventory.

Ad

Here's a detailed look at the watch time requirement for the different OW2 Twitch drops:

Bai Ze Kiriko Spray: Watch 'drops-enabled' OW2 streams for 15 minutes

Watch 'drops-enabled' OW2 streams for 15 minutes Bai Ze Kiriko Icon: Watch 'drops-enabled' OW2 streams for 30 minutes

Watch 'drops-enabled' OW2 streams for 30 minutes Bai Ze Kiriko Namecard: Watch 'drops-enabled' OW2 streams for 45 minutes

Watch 'drops-enabled' OW2 streams for 45 minutes Battle Pass Tier Skip: Watch 'drops-enabled' OW2 streams for one hour

Read more: Overwatch 2 players want this feature added back to the game

Connecting Twitch.tv with Battle.net

Ad

If you want to successfully claim these drops, you need to have your Battle.net account connected with Twitch.tv. If you haven't done so already, you can follow our step-by-step guide to do so:

Open Twitch.tv on a browser of your choice.

Log in to your account, and proceed to click on the profile icon in the top-right corner of your screen.

Go to the 'Settings' tab. Head towards the 'Connections' prompt.

From here, scroll down till you find the 'battle.net' tab. You will find a 'Connect' button right beside it.

Click on 'Connect' to establish a connection. Fill in the details of your Battle.net account and authorize the prompts provided by Twitch.tv.

Ad

After following these steps, you will successfully connect Twitch.tv with Battle.net, and you will be eligible to collect the new Twitch Drops.

Check out: Associate game director hints at potential changes coming in Overwatch 2 Season 16

That's everything you need to know about the Bai Ze Kiriko Twitch Drops in Overwatch 2. For more related news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jay Sarma With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him rack up close to 2 million reads and is fast approaching the thousand-article mark.



Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.



He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.



In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.