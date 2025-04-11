Associate game director hints at potential changes coming in Overwatch 2 Season 16

A new Director's Take for Overwatch 2 Season 16 has gone live, and associate game director Alec Dawson has shared detailed insights into numerous changes potentially arriving in the upcoming season. With Season 15 being a massive hit, fans now have high expectations for the next one. They believe Blizzard Entertainment is on the right track to make the title the top hero-shooter in the market.

This article explores all the potential changes coming with Overwatch 2 Season 16, as discussed by Alec Dawson.

All potential changes coming in Overwatch 2 Season 16

New hero

First and foremost, it has been confirmed multiple times that Overwatch 2 Season 16 will introduce a brand-new Damage hero named Freja.

Freja is a sharpshooter who uses a crossbow to deal devastating damage. Ideal for close-range and medium-range combat, her abilities provide her with versatility on the battlefield.

The character was available for early access during Season 15, allowing fans to experiment with her gameplay. Players will be able to officially get their hands on her when the latest season of OW2 goes live.

Freja in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Perk changes

Perks in OW2 have been a massive hit, and for good reason. They add a new layer of complexity to the gameplay and allow players to showcase their mastery over characters using the variety of perks available in the game.

Looking ahead, fans can expect the addition of newer perks and balance adjustments to existing perks aimed at improving the hero meta.

Alec Dawson believes perks are merely an extension of a character. According to him, there shouldn't be any "wrong choice" when selecting a perk for a hero.

Three specific perk changes have been confirmed for the upcoming season:

Sombra

Viral Replication: Allows her Virus to spread to nearby enemies

Mercy

Angelic Resurrection: Gives 100 overhealth upon casting Resurrect

Juno

Locked On: Gives a lower cooldown for Pulsar Torpedoes for every enemy hit

Hero perks in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

6v6 becomes a permanent mode

The 6v6 open queue format was introduced as an experimental feature during the current OW2 season.

However, considering the positive community feedback regarding its addition, Alec Dawson has announced that Overwatch 2 Season 16 will feature a 6v6 open queue as a permanent game mode across both casual and competitive playlists.

