Freja in Overwatch 2: All abilities and how to play

Players will be able to play Freja in Overwatch 2 when her early access releases on March 21, 2025. She is the newest DPS character, scheduled for the upcoming Season 16. Now, the developers are allowing players to try the character out before her release. As Freja is a new hero, players might be wondering how her abilities work.

This article discusses how you should play Freja in Overwatch 2 and her abilities.

How to play Freja in Overwatch 2

Freja’s abilities in Overwatch 2

The following section details Freja’s abilities in Overwatch 2:

Primary Fire: (Revdraw Crossbow) – Freja fires crossbow bolts in rapid succession.

– Freja fires crossbow bolts in rapid succession. Secondary Fire (Take Aim) – When activated, Freja slows her momentum down to fire an explosive shot.

– When activated, Freja slows her momentum down to fire an explosive shot. Ability 1: (Quick Dash) – While moving Freja vaults towards that direction and refreshes her “Secondary Fire” ability, simultaneously.

– While moving Freja vaults towards that direction and refreshes her “Secondary Fire” ability, simultaneously. Ability 2: (Updraft) – Upon activation, Freja launches herself in the air.

– Upon activation, Freja launches herself in the air. Ultimate: (Bola Shot) – Freja fires an explosive bola towards the direction she is looking at. When an enemy gets hit, they get wrapped by the bola, and their nearby teammates get pulled onto them.

– Freja fires an explosive bola towards the direction she is looking at. When an enemy gets hit, they get wrapped by the bola, and their nearby teammates get pulled onto them. Passive: (Bounty Hunting) – After securing five Final Blows, Freja gains a decent amount of Ultimate charge.

Tips and tricks to play Freja

Freja in Overwatch 2 features a similar playstyle to most marksman heroes. Hence, you should always try to stay in an elevated space. You can also use Freja’s Updraft ability to climb onto various places that most characters cannot reach. Since you will have a good vision of the enemies from a high place, you can easily deal damage and potentially secure eliminations.

As a DPS who can easily eliminate squishy enemies, you should target the enemy supports. You can hit them once with your crossbow and finish them off using Freja’s Take Aim ability. After using it, you can activate Quick Dash to reset her Secondary Fire and utilize it again. As for her Ultimate, it's a great CC ability that also deals a significant amount of damage.

