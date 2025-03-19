Widowmaker Mythic weapon skin in Overwatch 2: All variants, how to unlock, and price

The Widowmaker Mythic weapon skin in Overwatch 2, Dame Chance, launched on March 18, 2025. It is everything a sniper user wishes for their weapon including a flashy rifle, which can be upgraded to produce flourishes and kill effects. The devs called it “a rifle of grace, refinement, and supreme lethality.”
Having said that, here is everything you need to know about the new Widowmaker Mythic weapon skin in Overwatch 2.
Detailed overview of the new Widowmaker Mythic weapon skin in Overwatch 2
All variants of the new Widowmaker Mythic weapon skin
The new Widowmaker Mythic weapon skin in Overwatch 2 Season 15 captures the essence of the deadly sniper rifle perfectly. The cosmetic features a bright purple crystalline core, with a purplish mesh-like design radiating throughout.
Similar to other Mythic weapons in the game, this will also have three upgradable levels apart from the base model. Each level increasingly resembles a “deadly beauty reflecting Widowmaker’s cold, calculated nature.”
Here are the four levels of Widowmaker’s Mythic weapon skin in detail:
- Level One: Base weapon.
- Level Two: Reactive crystal effects + Mythic HUD integration.
- Level Three: Widow spins her grappling hook in a stylish weapon flourish.
- Level Four: Exclusive purple venomous Kill FX.
How to unlock and price of the new Widowmaker Mythic weapon skin
The new Widowmaker Mythic weapon skin can only be unlocked through Mythic Prisms. This in-game currency currently has no means to be earned, rather has to be purchased.
The price for each level of the skin is listed below:
- Level One: 50 Mythic Prisms
- Level Two: 10 Mythic Prisms
- Level Three: 10 Mythic Prisms
- Level Four: 10 Mythic Prisms
This covers everything you need to know about the new Widowmaker Mythic weapon skin. If you are a sniper enthusiast and enjoy those precise headshots, this cosmetic is the perfect item for you. It launched on March 18, 2025, and is currently available for purchase in the game.
