What can we expect from Freja in Overwatch 2?

Blizzard Entertainment has finally provided a glimpse of its upcoming Hero, Freja, in Overwatch 2. The Danish bounty hunter is expected to be the nineteenth Hero in the DPS roster and is scheduled to be introduced in Overwatch 2 Season 16. She has been the talk of the town after the developers explained her unique set of abilities in Overwatch 2 Spotlight 2025.

After a long hiatus, the developers have finally added a new DPS Hero to the ever-expanding roster. Interestingly, players can try this Hero beforehand in the Quick Play mode. Moreover, the devs have promised to unveil new lore (trailer and comic) about the Danish bounty hunter Hero.

That said, this article provides an insight into what to expect from the DPS Hero, Freja.

Expectations from Freja in Overwatch 2

A former rescue operative in Overwatch 2, Freja, is all set to be the latest addition to the DPS Hero roster of the 5v5 Hero shooter title. The developers have provided a glimpse of the upcoming DPS Hero in Overwatch 2 Spotlight: A New Era of Innovation and Excitement.

Freja with her Revdraw Crossbow (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Based on the information available, Blizzard Entertainment will release a Hero Trailer on March 19, 2025, and a Motion Comic on March 20, 2025. The comic will provide some insight into Freja's lore in Overwatch 2. Lastly, gamers will be able to try out her abilities in Quick Play matches from March 21, 2025, onward.

Those familiar with Paladins and its character, Skye, should notice a similarity in gun mechanics while using the Danish DPS Hero. Like Skye, the Danish bounty hunter uses a crossbow to shred her opponents. Here's a glimpse of her abilities:

Revdraw Crossbow and Take Aim (Primary and Secondary Fire)

As mentioned, Freja's primary fire ability is quite similar to Skye's. It fires automatic bolts, while the secondary fire slows the opponent's movement upon impact. Players with exceptional aim can easily utilize her abilities to take down lethal backline dive characters like Genji and Sombra. Meanwhile, Take Aim is lethal for destroying Tank characters with a larger health pool.

Quick Dash and Updraft (Secondary abilities)

Quick Dash and Updraft are among the best game-changing abilities. The bounty hunter can either dive into the battlefield or get out of any zone if things go south. She can use both her abilities to avoid and crowd control abilities from opponents.

Also, the refresh feature of her Take Aim ability through Quick Dash is remarkable. Gamers can exploit the mechanic to land two consecutive lethal shots on any menace from the opposition squad.

Bola Shot (Ultimate ability)

The developers of Overwatch 2 have provided yet another CC (Crowd Control) ultimate through Freja. Initially, players will have the ability to pull in any nearby opponents and provide significant damage to multiple targets. They can combine it with other lethal ultimates like Zarya's Gravitation Surge, Orisa's Terra Surge, and Illari's Captive Sun for the best results.

Coming to the perks, every single Major and Minor perk of the upcoming DPS in Overwatch 2 has its pros and cons. Players must exploit them carefully to produce the best possible results for their team.

Considering the bounty hunter's abilities, she's expected to be a versatile DPS regardless of the range. However, players should play her as a damage dealer who can protect her team's Supports by staying in the backline area.

For more information on the upcoming DPS Hero, check out Sportskeeda's Overwatch 2 page.

