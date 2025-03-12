Overwatch 2 players want this feature added back to the game

Overwatch 2 arrived without the well-known post-match highlight voting system, which displayed individual achievements via 'cards.' In the original Overwatch, these cards emphasized extraordinary performances, such as high healing percentages or objective time, and enabled teammates to vote on the most important contributions. This feature praised individual efforts while creating a sense of friendship among players. However, with the switch to Overwatch 2, this cherished feature was gone, leaving many fans hoping for its return.

Reddit user u/Wooden-Map-6449 recently initiated a conversation on the r/Overwatch subreddit, expressing nostalgia for the post-match highlight cards. They shared:

"I really enjoyed being able to vote on the player highlights after each match in the original Overwatch, but for some reason Overwatch 2 removed this fun feature."

This sentiment resonated with many, leading to a robust conversation about the feature's absence.

Echoing this statement, u/CrowAffectionate2736 highlighted that this feature celebrated players who worked hard in the match, and achieving a card like 'Healed 50% of team damage' was very rewarding.

"Celebrated players that busted their b**ts in the match. Big incentive to play your best to get into the top match contributor voting pool."

Reddit user highlighting that this feature celebrated players that worked hard in the match (Image via Reddit)

Users like u/Oceanbear_ and u/KayToTheYay responded to this thread, stating their frustration and nostalgia as this feature was gone when Overwatch 2 was released. The comments also highlighted the importance of showing the extra information on a match, which helped players understand why a match went the way it did.

Reddit users highlighting the importance of showing the extra information on a match (Image via Reddit)

Such acknowledgments provided support players with recognition for their contributions, reinforcing their value within the team.

The removal of the post-match highlight system has left a void in the Overwatch 2 experience. Players like u/ChisSol and u/ZsauroW voiced their dissatisfaction with the current post-match flow.

Reddit users voicing their dissatisfaction with the current post-match flow (Image via Reddit)

A similar emotion was further expressed by users u/SourMilk090 and u/N0vemberJade ,stating that there was no reason for the removal of this feature and that the game should just let people queue while in the highlights screen, similar to the upvotes screen in Marvel Rivals.

Reddit user stating that there was no reason for the removal of this feature (Image via Reddit)

This change has impacted the overall sense of achievement and community bonding that the original system fostered.

Does Overwatch 2 need to revive the Post-Match highlight system?

The absence of a post-match highlight system has always been a topic of discussion among Overwatch players. The original Overwatch had a medal system that gave players rapid feedback on their performance while recognizing individual efforts.

However, in Overwatch 2, this system was replaced by a more streamlined scoreboard that some players believe lacks the personalized acknowledgment that the medal system provided.

Furthermore, these cards frequently highlighted critical support roles, such as healing statistics, which gave support players a sense of achievement. The elimination of this feature in Overwatch 2 has resulted in feelings of underappreciation among support mains, whose contributions are now less prominently appreciated.

