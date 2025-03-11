"WE WILL BE BUYING!" — Internet reacts to LE SSERAFIM x Overwatch 2's brand new skins, emotes, in-game challenges, and more

Blizzard Entertainment once again partnered with the K-pop group LE SSERAFIM to introduce an array of exclusive content in Overwatch 2. This collaboration, set to launch on March 18, 2025, coincides with the release of LE SSERAFIM's highly anticipated album, Hot.

On March 10, 2025, the official X accounts @PlayOverwatch and @OWCavalry dropped the latest teaser clip and posters. The new skins, emotes, and in-game challenges will be available to players for a limited time starting March 18, 2025.

The HYBE girl group's collaboration with Overwatch 2 marks their second venture into the gaming world, following a successful partnership in late 2023, which featured their English-language single, Perfect Night, and introduced themed in-game content.

The announcement ignited a fervor across social media platforms. Fans flooded Twitter, Reddit, and dedicated Overwatch forums to express their excitement. On X, one user shared:

"WE WILL BE BUYING!!!"

The upcoming collaboration united the K-pop community and the gaming community as they expressed their delight over the new arrival.

"I’m so down for another Le Sserafim x Overwatch collab. Their integration into overwatch and their concert at BlizzCon was so hype!" a fan wrote.

"These are sooo good. I think Illari and D .Va are my favorite but I need them all," another fan wrote.

"I hope that Roadhog makes an appearance as the K-pop superfan this time," another X user added.

More fans commented:

"It’s actually “crazy” that this song got popular in the Rivals space as a meme only for Overwatch to make it an actual emote," an X user wrote.

"CRAZY EMOTEEEEEE oh im gonna be the most obnoxious juno player on earth," another fan wrote.

"I immediately logged in and bought $50 of currency because I’m so excited," another fan added.

LE SSERAFIM x Overwatch 2 collaboration: New skins, cosmetics, and more

The development of these skins required a collaborative effort between Blizzard's Korea Studio and the members of the Easy K-pop group. The girl group took inspiration from their groups' photo shoots, music videos, and Korean streetwear trends for authenticity.

The design process was done by consulting with the band members and their answered questions about their style. Reportedly, LE SSERAFIM's Sakura helped in designing Mercy's skins.

In an exclusive interview with Polygon on March 10, Overwatch's art director, Dion Rogers, explained his experience working with the K-pop girl group members. He said:

"We work closely with Le Sserafim as well, and the girls have their thoughts and ideas on what they like to see on the heroes. [...] Le Sserafim actually contributed to the color designs. It’s very much inspired by their style, their fashion, and it was just cool to revisit those skins again and try to create a new palette for them."

Dion Rogers emphasized the importance of this collaboration. He revealed that while choosing the characters to represent the second collaboration in Overwatch 2, the team thought of who would listen to K-pop. After a thoughtful discussion, they picked Mercy, Juno, D.Va, and Ashe.

"We imagine which hero on the team might actually listen to Le Sserafim or be into it. We imagine that they exist in a world of Overwatch. So Mercy, Juno, obviously D.Va is a huge fan of K-Pop, and Ashe."

The upcoming collaboration brings a fresh wave of cosmetics to Overwatch 2, allowing players to adorn their favorite heroes in LE SSERAFIM-inspired attire. The characters receiving new skins are:

Mercy : The Swiss healer, takes on a chic look. Also, a plushie attached to her keychain is character-designed by Sakura.

: The Swiss healer, takes on a chic look. Also, a plushie attached to her keychain is character-designed by Sakura. Juno : As a newer addition to the Overwatch roster, Juno's skin reflects LE SSERAFIM's bold style, incorporating sleek designs and vibrant colors.

: As a newer addition to the Overwatch roster, Juno's skin reflects LE SSERAFIM's bold style, incorporating sleek designs and vibrant colors. D.Va : Known for her love of gaming and pop culture, D.Va's new outfit resonates with LE SSERAFIM's trendy streetwear with a spiky bun.

: Known for her love of gaming and pop culture, D.Va's new outfit resonates with LE SSERAFIM's trendy streetwear with a spiky bun. Ashe : The rebellious gunslinger, receives a makeover that fuses her Western flair with contemporary K-pop fashion.

: The rebellious gunslinger, receives a makeover that fuses her Western flair with contemporary K-pop fashion. Illari: The solar-powered support hero's new look is inspired by combining futuristic elements with traditional motifs.

In addition to these new skins, players who missed out on the original 2023 collaboration will have the opportunity to acquire recolored versions of previous skins for Brigitte, D.Va, Kiriko, Sombra, and Tracer. These "Blue Flame" skins offer a fresh take on the original designs.

Associate director of product management for Overwatch, Aimee Dennett, said,

“This time around, we wanted to be part of one of the pieces that’s celebrating their new album. While we don’t have a new song that’s specific to Overwatch, we had to celebrate K-pop culture, so we made a visualizer for one of the new songs off their album that we’re pretty excited about and a lot of extensive cosmetics for this collaboration.”

Mark the calendars for March 18, 2025, and prepare to dive into the happening world where the beats of LE SSERAFIM meet the action-packed universe of Overwatch 2.

