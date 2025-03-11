Overwatch 2 LE SSERAFIM collab: Release date, all skins, and what to expect

Blizzard Entertainment recently announced the Overwatch 2 LE SSERAFIM collaboration. According to the devs, the event is set to be released on March 18, 2025. Like the previous event, this one will also introduce brand-new collab skins for selected characters in the game. The first LE SSERAFIM collab turned out to be incredibly popular following its release, and this one is also expected to be a hit among players.

Ad

This article mentions when the LE SSERAFIM collab will be released in this free-to-play hero shooter title and what players should expect from the event.

When will the Overwatch 2 LE SSERAFIM collab event be released?

The Overwatch 2 LE SSERAFIM collab event will debut on March 18, 2025. After the weekly reset on Tuesday, players can log into the game to purchase the limited-time skins.

Ad

Trending

All Skins in the Overwatch 2 LE SSERAFIM collab event

Expand Tweet

Ad

When the shop/weekly reset hits on March 18, 2025, the following five brand-new LE SSERAFIM skins will be made available:

Legendary Illari skin

Legendary Ashe skin

Legendary Mercy skin

Legendary Juno skin

Legendary D.Va skin

Furthermore, the old collaboration cosmetics will also be made available alongside the new ones. They are:

Blue Flame Kiriko Legendary skin

Blue Flame D.Va Legendary skin

Blue Flame Sombra Legendary skin

Blue Flame Tracer Legendary skin

Blue Flame Brigitte Legendary skin

Also read: How to get Hazard in Overwatch 2 Season 15

Ad

What to expect from the Overwatch 2 LE SSERAFIM collab event

Apart from the skins, the event will bring with it various challenges for players to take on. Completing these challenges will allow players to earn rewards like cosmetics, Player Icons, and more. Moreover, a new exclusive music video will also be released as a part of the Overwatch 2 LE SSERAFIM collab.

Through the limited-time challenges, players can also permanently unlock the new Fawksey James Junkrat Legendary skin. This event is set to run from March 18 to 31, 2025, and the challenges will likely expire along with it.

Ad

Also read: How to unlock Galactic weapons in Overwatch 2

For more Overwatch 2 articles, check out the following section:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.