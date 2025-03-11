Overwatch 2 LE SSERAFIM collab: Release date, all skins, and what to expect

  • home icon
By Argha Halder
Modified Mar 11, 2025 12:58 GMT
Exploring the Overwatch 2 LE SSERAFIM collab
The Overwatch 2 LE SSERAFIM collab is coming soon (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Blizzard Entertainment recently announced the Overwatch 2 LE SSERAFIM collaboration. According to the devs, the event is set to be released on March 18, 2025. Like the previous event, this one will also introduce brand-new collab skins for selected characters in the game. The first LE SSERAFIM collab turned out to be incredibly popular following its release, and this one is also expected to be a hit among players.

This article mentions when the LE SSERAFIM collab will be released in this free-to-play hero shooter title and what players should expect from the event.

When will the Overwatch 2 LE SSERAFIM collab event be released?

The Overwatch 2 LE SSERAFIM collab event will debut on March 18, 2025. After the weekly reset on Tuesday, players can log into the game to purchase the limited-time skins.

All Skins in the Overwatch 2 LE SSERAFIM collab event

When the shop/weekly reset hits on March 18, 2025, the following five brand-new LE SSERAFIM skins will be made available:

  • Legendary Illari skin
  • Legendary Ashe skin
  • Legendary Mercy skin
  • Legendary Juno skin
  • Legendary D.Va skin

Furthermore, the old collaboration cosmetics will also be made available alongside the new ones. They are:

  • Blue Flame Kiriko Legendary skin
  • Blue Flame D.Va Legendary skin
  • Blue Flame Sombra Legendary skin
  • Blue Flame Tracer Legendary skin
  • Blue Flame Brigitte Legendary skin

What to expect from the Overwatch 2 LE SSERAFIM collab event

Apart from the skins, the event will bring with it various challenges for players to take on. Completing these challenges will allow players to earn rewards like cosmetics, Player Icons, and more. Moreover, a new exclusive music video will also be released as a part of the Overwatch 2 LE SSERAFIM collab.

Through the limited-time challenges, players can also permanently unlock the new Fawksey James Junkrat Legendary skin. This event is set to run from March 18 to 31, 2025, and the challenges will likely expire along with it.

Edited by Shraman Mitra
