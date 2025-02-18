Galactic weapons in Overwatch 2 are a new addition with the Season 15 update. They can be unlocked by playing competitive mode and climbing the ranks, according to a Spotlight blog post by developers Blizzard Entertainment. Players will now have exclusive skins to show for their ranks, further adding to their account’s decoration.

Galactic weapons, new exclusive weapon charms, and the already existing titles provide a brand-new look to Overwatch's competitive mode. Players can now earn rewards to show for the countless hours spent grinding ranked gameplay and flexing these cosmetics in any game mode.

Having said that, here is how to unlock Galactic weapons in Overwatch 2.

Galactic weapons in Overwatch 2: How to unlock and outlook

Galactic weapons in Overwatch 2 are exclusive skins that can be unlocked through the competitive game mode.

How to unlock

Galactic weapons are unlocked by playing competitively in Overwatch 2. These are rewards that you can earn by climbing the ranks in the game. In short, the higher your rank, the more Galactic weapons you can unlock in Overwatch 2.

This, along with the exclusive weapon charms that you can earn from ranks Platinum and above, make competitive play in Overwatch 2 more rewarding than ever. You can now flex your skills by displaying your exclusively earned rewards in any game mode.

Outlook

Galactic weapons in-game (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

These are purple-themed skins available for every weapon in the game. They feature a special glowing effect on the guns while also reflecting light, resembling a galaxy with floating stars.

According to the developers, they wanted players to “feel like you have the power of the stars in the palm of your hand,” which inspired them to create weapons skins that were “out of this world.”

That covers everything there is to know about Galactic weapons in Overwatch 2. With the recent state of the game, this will hopefully provide enough incentive for the playerbase to rejoin their favorite hero shooter and give competitive play another chance.

