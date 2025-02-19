Overwatch 2 Season 15 Twitch drops: All rewards and how to unlock

Blizzard has introduced a few "Rainy Day" themed skins that can be claimed via Overwatch 2 Season 15 Twitch drops. With the advent of the brand new season, the developers have once again released a few exciting Hero skins that can be claimed for free. Apart from the "Eastern Mythology" themed Battle Pass skins, the freebie skins will surely add value to anyone's inventory.

Ad

That said, this article will explore all the rewards of Overwatch 2 Season 15 Twitch drops and how to claim them from the website.

All rewards in Overwatch 2 Season 15 Twitch drops

As mentioned above, the latest wave of Overwatch 2 Season 15 Twitch drops has just started, and it'll be available till March 10, 2025, at 12:29 pm IST. While the developers are known for introducing various free Hero skins via Twitch rewards, one can access an exclusive Rainy Day Tracer skin by purchasing two recurring/gift subscriptions of any Drop-Enabled stream channel.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here's a list of all the rewards available in the Season 15 Twitch drops:

Froggy Avatar

Rainy Snowball Spray

Rainy Day Pose

Rainy Stroll Emote

Rainy Day Mei Skin

Rainy Day Tracer Skin

How to unlock and redeem the rewards

Season 15 Twitch drops (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Twitch)

Collecting the Overwatch 2 Season 15 Twitch drops is a cakewalk. According to the norms, gamers must watch any "Drops Enabled" streams for a certain amount of hours to unlock the freebies in an order. However, there's an odd one out. Instead of watching for a certain period, gamers should purchase two recurring or gift subscriptions to claim the Rainy Day Tracer skin.

Ad

That said, here are the criteria for unlocking the rewards:

Froggy Avatar: Watch two hours of the "Drops Enabled" stream.

Rainy Snowball Spray: Watch four hours of the "Drops Enabled" stream.

Rainy Day Pose: Watch six hours of the "Drops Enabled" stream.

Rainy Stroll Emote: Watch eight hours of the "Drops Enabled" stream.

Rainy Day Mei Skin: Watch twelve hours of the "Drops Enabled" stream.

Rainy Day Tracer Skin: Purchase two recurring or gift subscriptions to claim this reward.

Ad

Here's how you can claim those rewards:

Navigate to Twitch.tv and complete the watch criteria as mentioned above.

Ensure that your Blizzard account is connected to the streaming platform.

Click on your Twitch profile picture on the top right and select the "Drops & Rewards" option.

Search Overwatch 2 and claim the rewards.

Read more: Pixiu Zenyatta Mythic skin in Overwatch 2

How to connect Battle.net with Twitch

Overwatch enthusiasts must connect their Blizzard account with Twitch.tv to be eligible to participate in this Twitch drops event and claim the freebies. Here are a few straightforward steps to connect both websites:

Ad

Go to Battle.net.

Log in to your account.

Go to the Account Settings option and navigate to Connections.

Scroll through the options and find Twitch.

Upon selecting the option, follow the further steps to complete the process.

After linking Battle.net with Twitch, gamers must navigate to the streaming website and watch any "Drops Enabled" stream to acquire the Overwatch 2 Season 15 Twitch drops.

For more information related to OVR 2 Season 15 (Honor & Glory), check out Sportskeeda's Overwatch 2 page.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.