Overwatch 2 Season 15: 5 best Supports to use after the update

Overwatch 2 Season 15 launched on February 18, 2025. With the introduction of hero perks, the game is set to feel completely new, incorporating fresh strategies into its gameplay. Taking a look at the perks, there are a few that can cause a major meta shift, especially with the Support class heroes.

Having said that, here are five of the best Support heroes to use in Overwatch 2 Season 15.

Disclaimer: This article solely reflects the writer's personal opinion.

5 best Supports to use in Overwatch 2 Season 15

Keeping the new hero perks in mind, here are the five best heroes to use after the update.

1) Kiriko

Kiriko in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Kiriko is easily one of the best Supports to use in Overwatch 2 Season 15. Her overall healing effectiveness is greatly increased by her Minor perks: Urgent Care and Fortune Teller.

However, her major perks make her one of the top Support picks. By starting with Shuffling, she can use Swift Step twice within four seconds. This massively enhances her survivability, which is one of the major drawbacks of her kit.

On the contrary, her Foxtrot perk, which grants allies a 40% movement boost upon receiving Protection Suzu, greatly increases their survivability on the battlefield.

2) Lucio

Lucio in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Lucio also received powerful perks, which catapulted him to the top of the meta. Firstly, his minor perk, Bass Blowout, which increases Soundwave’s knockback by 15%, is incredibly annoying to face off against.

Furthermore, Lucio’s major perk, Noise Violation, makes the already powerful Crossfade ability even better. It increases the range of Crossfade by 150%, when Amp It Up is active, making it easier for Lucio to provide buffs to his teammates without having to put himself in danger.

3) Zenyatta

Zenyatta in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Zenyatta has been a weak Support hero for quite some time now. However, with the introduction of perks, he is quickly rising through the ranks and proving to be one of the best options in Overwatch 2 Season 15. His minor perk, Zenith Kick, is worth mentioning as it boosts his chances of survival if an enemy comes too close to him.

However, what makes Zenyatta a meta pick are his major perks: Focused Destruction and Duality. Focused Destruction enables him to charge his secondary attack 20% faster and store an extra Orb, while Duality allows him to heal Orb of Harmony targets for 20% of his damage dealt to Orb of Discord targets.

These major perks make Zenyatta an efficient and balanced damage dealer and healer, making him a solid pick in the meta.

4) Moira

Moira in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Moira jumps to being an S-tier Support in Overwatch 2 Season 15 thanks to her minor and major perks. Her minor perks, Vanish and Uprush, greatly increase her survivability, making it easier for her to stay alive and provide Support from the backline.

Furthermore, her major perk, Contamination, makes her a deadly Support hero to face off against. It “poisons” the enemies who are being damaged by Biotic Orb, making them receive 25% reduced healing for the time period. This is particularly powerful as it directly counters enemy healers and can potentially weaken the entire enemy team.

5) Mercy

Mercy in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Another of the weaker heroes, Mercy, is now an excellent Support option in Overwatch 2 Season 15. She can now increase her self-heal with her minor perk, Angelic Recovery, making her last longer on the battlefield while she heals her allies.

Furthermore, her major perks, Chain Boost and Flash Heal, greatly increase her effectiveness. Chain Boost allows her to boost the damage of two allies simultaneously while Flash Heal enables her to use Resurrect to provide 150 instant health to Caduceus Staff’s active target. This makes her extremely versatile as you can select between damage boost and increased healing, according to your team’s needs.

