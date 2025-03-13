Overwatch 2 teases new hero Freja: Everything we know

Overwatch 2 has officially announced the trailer for the upcoming hero, Freja, generating excitement within the community. Developers have been actively sharing information about new content, and the recent Director's Take blog provided insights into future updates. Building on this momentum, the game's official X account has unveiled some important information about Freja.

On that note, here's everything we know about the upcoming bounty hunter.

Also read: Game Director talks about the future of Overwatch 2

Freja in Overwatch 2: Everything we know so far

According to the lore, Freja is a Danish bounty hunter who was formerly a rescue operative in Overwatch. She is expected to be a DPS character, who was first revealed in the official 2025 roadmap blog titled Overwatch 2 Spotlight: A New Era of Innovation and Excitement. The developers have revealed various dates related to the hero:

Hero Trailer : March 19, 2025

: March 19, 2025 Motion Comic : March 20, 2025

: March 20, 2025 Gameplay Trailer: March 21, 2025

Moreover, players will have the opportunity to experience Freja firsthand during a limited-time trial from March 21, 2025 to March 24, 2025. This trial period allows the community to provide feedback, helping developers in refining her abilities and ensuring a balanced integration.

A lot of Freja's abilities and gameplay mechanics were revealed back in February 2025, during an official showcase:

Abilities

Revdraw Crossbow (Primary Fire): Rapidly fires automatic bolts, allowing for sustained damage output.

Rapidly fires automatic bolts, allowing for sustained damage output. Take Aim (Secondary Fire): Slows movement to aim a high-speed explosive bolt. Notably, using Quick Dash refreshes the cooldown of Take Aim.

Slows movement to aim a high-speed explosive bolt. Notably, using Quick Dash refreshes the cooldown of Take Aim. Quick Dash: Enables Freja to vault in the direction she's moving, providing swift repositioning and agility on the battlefield.

Enables Freja to vault in the direction she's moving, providing swift repositioning and agility on the battlefield. Updraft: Launches Freja upward with a gust of wind, granting vertical mobility to access high ground or evade threats.

Launches Freja upward with a gust of wind, granting vertical mobility to access high ground or evade threats. Bola Shot (Ultimate): Fires an explosive bola that ensnares an enemy, pulling in nearby foes and setting up potential multi-target engagements.

Fires an explosive bola that ensnares an enemy, pulling in nearby foes and setting up potential multi-target engagements. Bounty Hunting (Passive): Every five killing blows grant bonus ultimate charge, incentivizing aggressive play and rewarding eliminations.

Perks

Minor Perks

Tracking Bolts: Enemies hit by three regular bolts in quick succession are revealed for four seconds, enhancing team awareness.

Enemies hit by three regular bolts in quick succession are revealed for four seconds, enhancing team awareness. Bounty Collection: Eliminations grant 2% ultimate charge, while killing blows grant 4%, accelerating ultimate availability.

Major Perk

Ready to Hunt: Using Updraft grants a temporary free use of Quick Dash, enhancing Freja's mobility combos.

Using Updraft grants a temporary free use of Quick Dash, enhancing Freja's mobility combos. Job's Done: After securing killing blows on five unique enemy players, the cooldown of Take Aim is permanently reduced by 20%, increasing her sustained damage potential.

That's everything we know about Freja in Overwatch 2 so far. Do note that the abovementioned abilities could be slightly updated during the upcoming trial run of the hero. For more related news, players can check out the Sportskeeda Esports Section.

