Overwatch 2 Season 15 mid-season patch notes (March 18, 2025): Major tank buffs, GOATS meta returns, and more

The Overwatch 2 Season 15 mid-season patch notes were released on March 18, 2025. Players are excited to uncover all the new changes coming to the game. From the return of the GOATS meta and the reintroduction of 6v6 competitive to the latest LE SSERAFIM collaboration, fans have a lot to look forward to.
Below, you will find the official Overwatch 2 Season 15 mid-season patch notes.
Overwatch 2 Season 15 mid-season patch notes for March 18, 2025
Overwatch 2 X LE SSERAFIM
Overwatch 2 x LE SSERAFIM are back with a new collab, bringing their energy, attitude, and bold aesthetic to the battlefield. With five brand-new Legendary skins featuring vibrant colors and standout details—like Ashe’s dynamite to light up the fight with RGB effects—this collection is a must-have for fans of both Overwatch 2 and LE SSERAFIM.
Complete in-game challenges to earn free cosmetics, including the Legendary Fawksey James Junkrat skin.
Overwatch 2 Classic - GOATS
Step into Overwatch history with Overwatch Classic: GOATS, where teamwork, sustain, and strategy reign supreme. This iconic meta defined an entire era of competitive play, proving that three tanks, three supports, and perfectly timed abilities could be the ultimate formula for victory.
Whether you remember GOATS from its prime or are experiencing it for the first time, now’s your chance to relive one of Overwatch’s most influential moments that rewrote the rules of team play.
Overwatch 2 Classic: GOATS begins on March 25.
- Heroes added include Moira, Brigitte, and Wrecking Ball.
- Maps added include Blizzard World, Rialto, and Busan.
- Hero balance is adjusted to the September 2018 Hero Balance.
New Mythic Weapon - Widowmaker's Dame Chance
A gift from Talon's favorite financier, Dame Chance is a rifle of grace, refinement, and supreme lethality. Featuring a stunning crystalline core that reacts to your performance, evolving customization, exclusive animations, and a dynamic Mythic HUD, this is the ultimate sniper’s flex.
If you live for those pixel-perfect headshots, it’s time to show the world what true precision looks like with the Mythic Dame Chance Widowmaker Weapon Skin.
Hero Updates with Overwatch 2 Season 15 mid-season patch notes.
TANKS
Junker Queen
Developer Comments: Increasing the duration of Deep Wounds to ensure that Junker Queen can maintain wounds even longer on enemies she’s actively targeting.
- Deep Wounds
- Extended wound duration increased from 0.25 to 0.5 seconds
Ramattra
Developer Comments: An additional element has been added to Prolonged Barrier to enable Ramattra to control a larger area and provide effective cover with the shield.
- Prolonged Barrier
- Now additionally increases the size of the Void Barrier by 25%.
Reinhardt
Developer Comments: We’re making improvements to several of Reinhardt's perks to increase their usability in various situations.
- Crusader's Resolve
- Passive Regeneration trigger rate increased from 50% to 75%.
- Shield Slam
- Cooldown reduced from 8 to 6 seconds.
Roadhog
Developer Comments: The increased throw distance modifies how Roadhog can use Hog Toss. Adding a damage increase component will make Pig Pen more effective even when not utilizing the throw distance
- Hog Toss
- Now also increases the damage of Pig Pen by 25%.
Winston
Developer Comments: Short Circuit is being adjusted to improve its effectiveness in specific matchups against deployables such as barriers or turrets.
- Short Circuit
- Damage versus deployable objects increased from 30% to 50%
Wrecking Ball
Developer Comments: The transfer cost is being reduced to amplify the value of shields when given to allies.
- Transfer Efficiency
- Ally transfer cost reduction increased from 33% to 50%.
DAMAGE
Bastion
Developer Comments: Adding a resource meter will control Bastion's healing ability, ensuring more balanced gameplay and fair engagements with low damage output heroes.
- Self-Repair
- Now has a resource required to heal
Cassidy
Developer Comments: Increasing Past Noon's refund aims to improve High Noon and its zoning capabilities, adding incentive to change how the ultimate is used.
- Past Noon
- Ultimate charge refunded increased from 30% to 40%.
Genji
Developer Comments: The utility of Genji’s perks, such as Acrobatics and Blade Twisting, has been limited due to their specific use cases. We have improved the conditions of these perks and increased the healing of Meditation to align it with other Major perks.
- Acrobatics
- Now also resets double jump on wall climb.
- Meditation
- Healing increased from 25 to 35 health per second.
- Blade Twisting
- Duration after an elimination to trigger bonus damage increased from 6 to 10 seconds.
- Bonus damage is now dealt over 1 second instead of 2 seconds
Mei
Developer Comments: The cooldown increase for Permafrost has been removed to ensure it does not create negative impact for Ice Wall.
- Permafrost
- No longer increases cooldown of Ice Wall.
Pharah
Developer Comments: We are increasing the amount of converted shields to enhance Pharah’s self-sufficiency when Helix Shields is selected.
- Helix Shields
- Converted Shields increased from 75 to 125.
Reaper
Developer Comments: The recovery time change will allow Reaper to weave primary fire shots between uses of Dire Trigger, reducing the friction of using this ability.
- Dire Triggers
- Recovery time reduced from 0.9 to 0.7 seconds.
Soldier: 76
Developer Comments: Reducing Stim Pack's cast time will make it more responsive, allowing use during combat without dramatically affecting shooting uptime.
- Stim Pack
- Cast time reduced from 0.4 to 0.15 seconds.
- Stim Pack anti-heal is now cleansable
Sombra
Developer Comments: Improving Sombra's Major Perks to ensure they're providing value without heavily impacting her core gameplay.
- Stack Overflow
- Range penalty reduced from 30% to 15%.
- White Hat
- Hack is now uninterruptible from damage when healing allies.
Torbjörn
Developer Comments: Torbjörn’s Turret has become difficult to deal with when paired with his Major Perks. The base statistics of Deploy Turret are being reduced, and some power is being reallocated to the Minor Perk Craftsman.
- Deploy Turret
- Base health reduced from 250 to 225.
- Turret Damage reduced from 13 to 12.
- Craftsman
- Now additionally increases Deploy Turret base health by 25
Tracer
Developer Comments: Increasing duration gives players additional time to take advantage of the overhealth after recalling.
- Quantum Entanglement
- Overhealth duration increased from 3.5 to 6 seconds.
SUPPORT
Baptiste
Developer Comments: Increasing Assault Burst's attack speed to balance its loss of instant healing. Also, boosted Automated Healing as its current effectiveness is low for an ultimate perk.
- Automated Healing
- Healing per shot is increased from 25 to 30.
- Assault Burst
- Attack speed increased from 20% to 30%.
Brigitte
Developer Comments: Barrier Restoration now grants increased movement speed, offering Brigitte additional options when she is unable to use Shield Bash on opponents.
- Barrier Restoration
- After Shield Bashing, Brigitte gains 30% movement speed for 1.5 seconds
Iliari
Developer Comments: Increasing the power of Summer Solstice for more effective use of her ultimate ability and improved flight time.
- Solar Rifle
- Weapon recharging is no longer paused while using Quick Melee.
- Summer Solstice
- Additionally provides 30% increased attack speed while Captive Sun is active
Juno
Developer Comments: Enhancing Re-Boots to be a more valuable mobility perk, allowing players to hover for longer and utilize the double jump reset.
- Re-boots
- Now also increases the duration of Glide Boost by 25%.
Lifeweaver
Developer Comments: Triggering Superbloom can be challenging, so we are making several changes to improve the consistency of the perk.
- Superbloom
- Damage increased from 30 to 40.
- Number of hits to trigger increased from 16 to 20.
- Window of time to land hits increased from 1.5 to 2.5 seconds.
- Lifeweaving
- Bonus to Healing Blossom heal increased from 20 to 30.
Mercy
Developer Comments: The cast time has been shortened to make Flash Heal more responsive for use in emergency situations.
- Flash Heal
- Cast time reduced from 0.875 to 0.4 seconds.
That's all there is to know about the Overwatch 2 Season 15 mid-season update. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section for more related news.
