Overwatch 2 Season 15 mid-season patch notes (March 18, 2025): Major tank buffs, GOATS meta returns, and more

The Overwatch 2 Season 15 mid-season patch notes were released on March 18, 2025. Players are excited to uncover all the new changes coming to the game. From the return of the GOATS meta and the reintroduction of 6v6 competitive to the latest LE SSERAFIM collaboration, fans have a lot to look forward to.

Below, you will find the official Overwatch 2 Season 15 mid-season patch notes.

Overwatch 2 Season 15 mid-season patch notes for March 18, 2025

Overwatch 2 X LE SSERAFIM

Overwatch 2 x LE SSERAFIM are back with a new collab, bringing their energy, attitude, and bold aesthetic to the battlefield. With five brand-new Legendary skins featuring vibrant colors and standout details—like Ashe’s dynamite to light up the fight with RGB effects—this collection is a must-have for fans of both Overwatch 2 and LE SSERAFIM.

Complete in-game challenges to earn free cosmetics, including the Legendary Fawksey James Junkrat skin.

Overwatch 2 Classic - GOATS

Step into Overwatch history with Overwatch Classic: GOATS, where teamwork, sustain, and strategy reign supreme. This iconic meta defined an entire era of competitive play, proving that three tanks, three supports, and perfectly timed abilities could be the ultimate formula for victory.

Whether you remember GOATS from its prime or are experiencing it for the first time, now’s your chance to relive one of Overwatch’s most influential moments that rewrote the rules of team play.

Overwatch 2 Classic: GOATS begins on March 25.

Heroes added include Moira, Brigitte, and Wrecking Ball.

Maps added include Blizzard World, Rialto, and Busan.

Hero balance is adjusted to the September 2018 Hero Balance.

New Mythic Weapon - Widowmaker's Dame Chance

A gift from Talon's favorite financier, Dame Chance is a rifle of grace, refinement, and supreme lethality. Featuring a stunning crystalline core that reacts to your performance, evolving customization, exclusive animations, and a dynamic Mythic HUD, this is the ultimate sniper’s flex.

If you live for those pixel-perfect headshots, it’s time to show the world what true precision looks like with the Mythic Dame Chance Widowmaker Weapon Skin.

Hero Updates with Overwatch 2 Season 15 mid-season patch notes.

TANKS

Junker Queen

Developer Comments: Increasing the duration of Deep Wounds to ensure that Junker Queen can maintain wounds even longer on enemies she’s actively targeting.

Deep Wounds

Extended wound duration increased from 0.25 to 0.5 seconds

Ramattra

Developer Comments: An additional element has been added to Prolonged Barrier to enable Ramattra to control a larger area and provide effective cover with the shield.

Prolonged Barrier

Now additionally increases the size of the Void Barrier by 25%.

Reinhardt

Developer Comments: We’re making improvements to several of Reinhardt's perks to increase their usability in various situations.

Crusader's Resolve

Passive Regeneration trigger rate increased from 50% to 75%.

Shield Slam

Cooldown reduced from 8 to 6 seconds.

Roadhog

Developer Comments: The increased throw distance modifies how Roadhog can use Hog Toss. Adding a damage increase component will make Pig Pen more effective even when not utilizing the throw distance

Hog Toss

Now also increases the damage of Pig Pen by 25%.

Winston

Developer Comments: Short Circuit is being adjusted to improve its effectiveness in specific matchups against deployables such as barriers or turrets.

Short Circuit

Damage versus deployable objects increased from 30% to 50%

Wrecking Ball

Developer Comments: The transfer cost is being reduced to amplify the value of shields when given to allies.

Transfer Efficiency

Ally transfer cost reduction increased from 33% to 50%.

DAMAGE

Bastion

Developer Comments: Adding a resource meter will control Bastion's healing ability, ensuring more balanced gameplay and fair engagements with low damage output heroes.

Self-Repair

Now has a resource required to heal

Cassidy

Developer Comments: Increasing Past Noon's refund aims to improve High Noon and its zoning capabilities, adding incentive to change how the ultimate is used.

Past Noon

Ultimate charge refunded increased from 30% to 40%.

Genji

Developer Comments: The utility of Genji’s perks, such as Acrobatics and Blade Twisting, has been limited due to their specific use cases. We have improved the conditions of these perks and increased the healing of Meditation to align it with other Major perks.

Acrobatics

Now also resets double jump on wall climb.

Meditation

Healing increased from 25 to 35 health per second.

Blade Twisting

Duration after an elimination to trigger bonus damage increased from 6 to 10 seconds.

Bonus damage is now dealt over 1 second instead of 2 seconds

Mei

Developer Comments: The cooldown increase for Permafrost has been removed to ensure it does not create negative impact for Ice Wall.

Permafrost

No longer increases cooldown of Ice Wall.

Pharah

Developer Comments: We are increasing the amount of converted shields to enhance Pharah’s self-sufficiency when Helix Shields is selected.

Helix Shields

Converted Shields increased from 75 to 125.

Reaper

Developer Comments: The recovery time change will allow Reaper to weave primary fire shots between uses of Dire Trigger, reducing the friction of using this ability.

Dire Triggers

Recovery time reduced from 0.9 to 0.7 seconds.

Soldier: 76

Developer Comments: Reducing Stim Pack's cast time will make it more responsive, allowing use during combat without dramatically affecting shooting uptime.

Stim Pack

Cast time reduced from 0.4 to 0.15 seconds.

Stim Pack anti-heal is now cleansable

Sombra

Developer Comments: Improving Sombra's Major Perks to ensure they're providing value without heavily impacting her core gameplay.

Stack Overflow

Range penalty reduced from 30% to 15%.

White Hat

Hack is now uninterruptible from damage when healing allies.

Torbjörn

Developer Comments: Torbjörn’s Turret has become difficult to deal with when paired with his Major Perks. The base statistics of Deploy Turret are being reduced, and some power is being reallocated to the Minor Perk Craftsman.

Deploy Turret

Base health reduced from 250 to 225.

Turret Damage reduced from 13 to 12.

Craftsman

Now additionally increases Deploy Turret base health by 25

Tracer

Developer Comments: Increasing duration gives players additional time to take advantage of the overhealth after recalling.

Quantum Entanglement

Overhealth duration increased from 3.5 to 6 seconds.

SUPPORT

Baptiste

Developer Comments: Increasing Assault Burst's attack speed to balance its loss of instant healing. Also, boosted Automated Healing as its current effectiveness is low for an ultimate perk.

Automated Healing

Healing per shot is increased from 25 to 30.

Assault Burst

Attack speed increased from 20% to 30%.

Brigitte

Developer Comments: Barrier Restoration now grants increased movement speed, offering Brigitte additional options when she is unable to use Shield Bash on opponents.

Barrier Restoration

After Shield Bashing, Brigitte gains 30% movement speed for 1.5 seconds

Iliari

Developer Comments: Increasing the power of Summer Solstice for more effective use of her ultimate ability and improved flight time.

Solar Rifle

Weapon recharging is no longer paused while using Quick Melee.

Summer Solstice

Additionally provides 30% increased attack speed while Captive Sun is active

Juno

Developer Comments: Enhancing Re-Boots to be a more valuable mobility perk, allowing players to hover for longer and utilize the double jump reset.

Re-boots

Now also increases the duration of Glide Boost by 25%.

Lifeweaver

Developer Comments: Triggering Superbloom can be challenging, so we are making several changes to improve the consistency of the perk.

Superbloom

Damage increased from 30 to 40.

Number of hits to trigger increased from 16 to 20.

Window of time to land hits increased from 1.5 to 2.5 seconds.

Lifeweaving

Bonus to Healing Blossom heal increased from 20 to 30.

Mercy

Developer Comments: The cast time has been shortened to make Flash Heal more responsive for use in emergency situations.

Flash Heal

Cast time reduced from 0.875 to 0.4 seconds.

That's all there is to know about the Overwatch 2 Season 15 mid-season update. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section for more related news.

