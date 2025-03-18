Overwatch 2 Season 15 mid-season update: Release date and time for all regions

The Overwatch 2 Season 15 mid-season update will arrive on March 18, 2025. The latest Overwatch 2 Spotlight has provided a clear insight into the upcoming content. From the LE SSERAFIM collaboration and the April Fools event to the Widowmaker's Mythic weapon skin and distinct Hero balance changes, plenty of content is in store.

This article explores the Overwatch 2 Season mid-season update release date and time for all regions.

Overwatch 2 Season 15 mid-season update release date and time

Blizzard Entertainment is all set to release the Overwatch 2 Season 15 mid-season update on March 18, 2025. Following previous trends, it's expected to drop simultaneously worldwide.

However, the dates and times will differ based on one's time zone. Furthermore, gamers can expect a queue time to maintain the live traffic, before entering the live servers.

That said, here's a detailed list of the dates and timings of when the Overwatch 2 mid-season update goes live:

Pacific Time (PT): March 18, 2025, at 11 am

March 18, 2025, at 11 am Central Time (CT): March 18, 2025, at 1 pm

March 18, 2025, at 1 pm Mountain Time (MT): March 18, 2025, at 12 am

March 18, 2025, at 12 am Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC): March 18, 2025, at 7 pm

March 18, 2025, at 7 pm Moscow Standard Time (MSK): March 18, 2025, at 10 pm

March 18, 2025, at 10 pm Eastern Time (ET) : March 18, 2025, at 2 pm

: March 18, 2025, at 2 pm Eastern European Time (EET): March 18, 2025, at 9 pm

March 18, 2025, at 9 pm Indian Standard Time (IST): March 19, 2025, at 12:30 am

March 19, 2025, at 12:30 am Japan Standard Time (JST): March 19, 2025, at 4 am

March 19, 2025, at 4 am New Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT): March 19, 2025, at 8 am

March 19, 2025, at 8 am Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT): March 19, 2025, at 6 am

March 19, 2025, at 6 am China Standard Time (CST): March 19, 2025, at 3 am

That's all we currently know about the Overwatch 2 Season 15 mid-season update.

