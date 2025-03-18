Overwatch 2 Season 15 mid-season update: preload size and what to expect

Overwatch 2 Season 15 mid-season update is just around the corner, and Blizzard is expected to introduce brand-new content to the title. The developers have already released a pre-release content update for PC users (Battle.net) to avoid release-day traffic on the live servers.

The latest Overwatch 2 Spotlight: A New Era of Innovation and Excitement has provided a clear insight into the upcoming content which includes the LE SSERAFIM collaboration event, free loot boxes (Twitch drops), Widowmaker's Mythic Weapom skin, and so on.

This article will discuss the preload size and a few expectations from the Overwatch 2 Season 15 mid-season update.

Preload size of Overwatch 2 Season 15 mid-season update

The preload size of the Overwatch 2 Season 15 mid-season update is around 2.09 GB. The update will be released on March 18, 2025, at 11 am PT/12:30 am IST (March 19, 2025). PC players are advised to ensure they have the required storage space on their device to download the mid-season content. Usually, the update downloads automatically and shows the prompt "Pre-release content downloaded".

In case this doesn't happen, here's how you can manually download the update:

Open Battle.net.

Navigate to Overwatch 2.

Select the Options menu on the right side of the Play option.

Select "Check for Updates".

The client will then check for any latest updates and download the latest mid-season update beforehand.

Expectations from Overwatch 2 Season 15 mid-season update

As mentioned earlier, the Overwatch 2 dev team has already provided insights about the content coming in the OW2 Season 15 mid-season update. The LE SSERAFIM collaboration event is surely expected to be the main attraction. Here's a glimpse of all five skins available in the upcoming bundle:

Legendary D.Va

Legendary Juno

Legendary Mercy

Legendary Illari

Legendary Ashe

The developers have also promised to bring in the old Blue Flame legendary skins from the earlier collaboration event. Apart from that, numerous in-game seasonal events are also on the way.

Freja is the upcoming Hero in Season 16 (Image via Blizzard)

Besides the hype of the collaboration event, gamers will get to experience the upcoming Danish bounty hunter DPS Hero Freja. Starting from March 21 to March 24, 2025, they can try the future (Season 16) in Quick Play matches, ahead of the hero's official release.

Blizzard will also introduce Widowmaker's Mythic weapon skin in this upcoming update. Based on previous trends, gamers will have to shell out 80 Mythic Prisms to unlock the skin featuring a futuristic look.

Additionally, several Hero buffs and nerfs alongside QoL (quality of life) updates will also be introduced in the upcoming mid-season update.

