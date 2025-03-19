Overwatch 2 LE SSERAFIM collaboration: All skins, how to unlock, and price

The Overwatch 2 LE SSERAFIM collaboration was launched on March 18, 2025. It introduces brand-new cosmetics and exclusive dance emotes, bringing the essence of the Korean K-pop group to the virtual battlefield. This partnership also promotes the band’s latest album release.
Here is everything you need to know about the skins in the Overwatch 2 LE SSERAFIM collaboration.
Details of all skins in the Overwatch 2 LE SSERAFIM collaboration
New legendary skins
The Overwatch 2 LE SSERAFIM collaboration features five new Legendary skins for Mercy, Juno, D.Va, Illari, and Ashe. In addition, the event showcases brand-new recolors of the previous LE SSERAFIM skins for Kiriko, D.Va, Sombra, Tracer, and Brigitte.
Fearless Ashe
Ashe receives a complete rework of her model, including B.O.B. She is dressed in a purple outfit with a white hoodie featuring cat ears to align with the collaboration's theme. Her weapon is recolored in bright purple to match her outfit.
Meanwhile, B.O.B. retains his classic security guard appearance but now displays the words "LE SSERAFIM" on his back.
Fearless Mercy
Mercy is adorned in a bright orange dress, paired with an iconic LE SSERAFIM skirt. She wears white starry socks and bright red shoes, matching the overall theme. Her weapon also features a pink recolor that complements her outfit seamlessly.
Fearless Illari
Illari’s original outfit has been completely reworked for this collaboration. Her Fearless skin features a green hoodie with black pants and green shoes. She has her hair tied into two neat buns. Her weapon, now green, displays the text "IM FEARLESS LE SSERAFIM."
Fearless Juno
Juno’s costume prominently features pink in various shades. She wears a pink top, gray trousers, and off-white shoes that match beautifully with her recolored pink primary weapon. Notably, she appears without her iconic helmet, revealing an elegant hairstyle.
Fearless D.Va
D.Va stands out as the most valuable among the new skins, with reworks to both her character model and her mech. She dons shades of blue and purple with a matching blue top and bright blue hair. Her mech is similarly recolored in shades of blue, replacing its original pink to align with the collaboration's theme.
Note: A new legendary Fawksey James Junkrat skin is also available and can be unlocked through special challenges.
Recolors of previous skins
The previous Overwatch 2 LE SSERAFIM collaboration skins have also returned with brand-new colors. They are referred to as the "Blue Flame" skins, and here's how they look:
How to unlock all skins
All new skins, including the recolored ones from the previous Overwatch 2 LE SSERAFIM collaboration, are available for purchase throughout the event, which runs from March 18, 2025, to March 31, 2025. They can be bought individually or as part of a bundle.
Additionally, there is a LE SSERAFIM ultra bundle available in the shop. It contains all 10 Legendary skins (both new and recolored), along with other cosmetic items like sprays and emotes.
Price of all skins
The prices of each bundle in the Overwatch 2 LE SSERAFIM collaboration are listed below:
- LE SSERAFIM ultra bundle: 9900 Overwatch coins
- LE SSERAFIM Fearless mega bundle: 6900 Overwatch coins
- LE SSERAFIM Blue Flame bundle: 4500 Overwatch coins
- Fearless skins individual price: 2800 Overwatch coins each
Note: Every item has additional cosmetics like sprays and emotes included.
