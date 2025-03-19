Freja in Overwatch 2 will be available for early access from March 21, 2025, to March 24. She is the upcoming hero in Season 16, who will be the nineteenth Damage hero and the forty-third character to be added to the game. This Danish bounty hunter was revealed during the Overwatch 2 Spotlight event, where the devs had promised an early trial weekend — sometime in Season 15 — before her officially scheduled launch.

Having said that, here is how to get early access to Freja in Overwatch 2.

Ways to get early access to Freja in Overwatch 2

To try out Freja in Overwatch 2, you simply need to log into the game anytime from March 21, 2025, to March 24. She will be available for trial for the entire weekend, and everyone can try her out in Quick Play matches. This will probably be the only time players can get early access to her before the official release in Season 16.

Apart from this, the dev team will also release a hero trailer on March 19, a motion comic on March 20, and a gameplay reveal trailer on March 21. These will cover Freja's lore and in-game mechanics before her actual trial weekend begins.

Freja in Overwatch 2 will be the latest Damage hero. Before heading into the game and playing this new character for the first time, take a look at a quick rundown of her abilities:

Role: Damage (Passive) - Dealing damage to enemies reduces their healing temporarily.

- Dealing damage to enemies reduces their healing temporarily. Bounty Hunter (Passive) - Gain bonus ultimate charge after every five kills.

- Gain bonus ultimate charge after every five kills. Revdraw Crossbow (Primary fire) - Projectile-type weapon that fires automatic bolts.

- Projectile-type weapon that fires automatic bolts. Take Aim (Secondary fire) - Slow down and aim to fire a high-speed explosive shot from your crossbow. Using Quick Dash refreshes Take Aim.

- Slow down and aim to fire a high-speed explosive shot from your crossbow. Using Quick Dash refreshes Take Aim. Quick Dash (LShift) - Freja performs a vault in the direction she is moving in. This movement-based ability also refreshes Take Aim.

- Freja performs a vault in the direction she is moving in. This movement-based ability also refreshes Take Aim. Updraft (E) - Launch yourself upwards.

- Launch yourself upwards. Bola Shot (Q) (Ultimate) - Fires an explosive bola. Hit enemies are trapped while also pulling in nearby enemies.

This covers all of Freja’s abilities in Overwatch 2. Furthermore, with the addition of perks, she gets two minor and major perks, similar to the rest of the roster. Here are Freja’s perks:

Minor perks

Tracking Bolts - Enemies hit by three of her primary attacks in quick succession are revealed for four seconds.

- Enemies hit by three of her primary attacks in quick succession are revealed for four seconds. Bounty Collection - Eliminations grant 2% ult charge, while final hits grant 4%.

Major perks

Ready to Hunt - Updraft grants Freja a temporary free use of Quick Dash.

- Updraft grants Freja a temporary free use of Quick Dash. Job’s Done - After getting final hits on five unique enemies, her cooldown of Take Aim is reduced by 20% permanently.

This covers everything you need to know about Freja in Overwatch 2 and her early access. Remember to head into the game from March 21 onwards if you wish to try out this new character.

