Overwatch 2 patch notes (May 1, 2025): Major Stadium balance updates

A brand-new set of Overwatch 2 patch notes has been released on May 1, 2025. The latest patch is targeted towards hotfixing a plethora of issues discovered within Stadium, the newest mode in OW2. Balance changes have been incorporated to improve the quality-of-life experience of players who are queueing up for this game mode.

This article will provide you with a detailed brief on all the changes made with the latest Overwatch 2 patch notes. Read below to know more.

Overwatch 2 patch notes for May 1, 2025

DVa

Nano Cola™ Nitrous:

Health reduced to 25 (down from 50).

Reduced Max Life increase to 5% (down from 25%).

Reduced duration of Nano Boost to 4 seconds (down from 8 seconds).

Busan Blaster:

No longer generates Ultimate Charge.

Orisa

Restortify:

Reduced healing to 5% of your Max Life every 1 second (down from 10%).

Solar Regenergy:

Reduced Armor Restoration to 3% of Max Life (down from 5%).

Reinhardt

General:

Reduced the amount of Stadium Cash gained from damage and healing by 13.64%.

Zarya

Lifelift:

Particle Barrier health scaling reduced to 50% of your bonus Max Life (down from 100%).

Here to Spot You:

Increased healing to 20% of your Max Life over 3s (up from 15%).

Mei

Coulder:

Reduced the knockback frequency rate by 60%.

Increased how far enemies are knocked back.

Increased the damage dealt per knockback to 20 (up from 10).

Reaper

General:

Reduced the amount of Stadium Cash gained from damage and healing by 10%.

Soldier: 76

General:

Reduced the amount of Stadium Cash gained from damage and healing by 12.5%.

Rocket Visor:

Duration reduced to 0.5 seconds (down from 0.75 seconds).

Biotic Bullseye:

Increased ammo restoration to 10% per critical hit (up from 5%).

Kiriko

General:

Reduced the amount of Stadium Cash gained from damage and healing by 16.67%.

Juno

General:

Increased the amount of Stadium Cash gained from damage and healing by 33.33%.

Cosmic Coolant:

Cooldown per target hit reduced to 0.5 second (down from 1 second).

PulStar Destroyers:

Removed 15% Ability Power.

Added 10% Ability Lifesteal.

Solar Shielding:

Ability Power reduced to 15% (down from 25%).

Lucio

General:

Increased the amount of Stadium Cash gained from damage and healing by 10% with the Overwatch 2 patch notes.

Crowd Pleaser:

Healing reduced to 150% of Crossfade healing (down from 200%).

Megaphone:

Amp It Up duration reduced to 15% (down from 20%).

Signature Shift:

Increased Projectile Size increased to 80% (up from 20%).

B-Side Bop:

Health increased to 50 (up from 25%).

That's everything you need to know about the changes made within Stadium via the Overwatch 2 patch notes for May 1, 2025. For more related news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.

