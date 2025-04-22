Overwatch 2 Stadium: All hero powers explored

Overwatch 2 Stadium is a game mode that introduces new power-ups and items, a fresh format, and an independent ranked league. Debuting alongside Season 16, it gives players the chance to explore their creativity by experimenting with character builds and loadouts tailored to their playstyle.

The current Stadium hero pool features 17 characters, each of whom can select from a list of 12 powers that enhance their abilities.

All hero powers in Overwatch 2 Stadium

Let us take a look at all the release heroes and their respective powers in Overwatch 2 Stadium Season 16.

D.VA in Overwatch 2 Stadium

D.Va powers in Overwatch 2 Stadium (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Blizzard Entertainment)

Focused Fusion : Fusion Cannon’s spread is reduced by 66 percent, and the damage falloff range is 20 meters farther.

: Fusion Cannon’s spread is reduced by 66 percent, and the damage falloff range is 20 meters farther. Legendary Loadout : Micro Missiles are placed with six heavy rockets, which deal 350 percent more explosive damage and have 100 percent increased radius.

: Micro Missiles are placed with six heavy rockets, which deal 350 percent more explosive damage and have 100 percent increased radius. Overstocked : Gain one extra charge of Micro Missiles.

: Gain one extra charge of Micro Missiles. Countermeasures : When you mitigate 150 damage with Defense Matrix, automatically fire two Micro Missiles.

: When you mitigate 150 damage with Defense Matrix, automatically fire two Micro Missiles. Facetanking : Defense Matrix heals you for 30 percent of the damage it blocks.

: Defense Matrix heals you for 30 percent of the damage it blocks. Ultrawide Matrix : Increase the size of Defense Matrix by 50 percent and its duration by 20 percent.

: Increase the size of Defense Matrix by 50 percent and its duration by 20 percent. Ignition Burst : Boosters leave a trail of lava that deals 30 damage every second.

: Boosters leave a trail of lava that deals 30 damage every second. MEKA Punch : While using Boosters, quick melee deals 75 percent more damage. MEKA punch eliminations reset the cooldown of Boosters.

: While using Boosters, quick melee deals 75 percent more damage. MEKA punch eliminations reset the cooldown of Boosters. Stat Boost : During the first two seconds of Boosters, Defense Matrix recovers 100 percent faster.

: During the first two seconds of Boosters, Defense Matrix recovers 100 percent faster. Tokki Slam : During Boosters, use crouch to slam the ground, dealing damage equal to 20 percent of your max armor and knocking up enemies hit.

: During Boosters, use crouch to slam the ground, dealing damage equal to 20 percent of your max armor and knocking up enemies hit. Express Detonation : Self-Destruct explodes 15 percent faster.

: Self-Destruct explodes 15 percent faster. Party Protector: When you use Self-Destruct, allies within Self-Destruct radius gain 250 overhealth for eight seconds.

Junker Queen in Overwatch 2 Stadium

Junker Queen powers in Overwatch 2 Stadium (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Blizzard Entertainment)

Thrill of Battle : Adrenaline Rush also heals allies within 12 meters for 50 percent of the amount it heals you.

: Adrenaline Rush also heals allies within 12 meters for 50 percent of the amount it heals you. Royal Bullets : Scattergun critical hits against targets within 12 meters apply wound for 30 damage over three seconds.

: Scattergun critical hits against targets within 12 meters apply wound for 30 damage over three seconds. Twist the Knife : Scattergun critical hits extend the duration of all wounds on the target by 0.5 seconds.

: Scattergun critical hits extend the duration of all wounds on the target by 0.5 seconds. Blade Parade : Holding Jagged Blade charges it, increasing its damage by up to 35 percent and causing it to knockback.

: Holding Jagged Blade charges it, increasing its damage by up to 35 percent and causing it to knockback. Cut ’em, Gracie! : Each enemy hit by Jagged Blade while it returns to you reduces its cooldown by one second.

: Each enemy hit by Jagged Blade while it returns to you reduces its cooldown by one second. Let’s Go Win : Eliminations reset the cooldown of Commanding Shout.

: Eliminations reset the cooldown of Commanding Shout. Merciless Magnetism : Using Commanding Shout causes your Jagged Blade to home in on a target.

: Using Commanding Shout causes your Jagged Blade to home in on a target. Reckoner’s Roar : Using Commanding Shout wounds enemies within 10 meters for 30 damage over three seconds.

: Using Commanding Shout wounds enemies within 10 meters for 30 damage over three seconds. Chop Chop : Carnage gains an additional charge, but its cooldown reduction per hit is reduced to one second.

: Carnage gains an additional charge, but its cooldown reduction per hit is reduced to one second. Soaring Stone : Carnage becomes a leaping strike if you jump during its cast time

: Carnage becomes a leaping strike if you jump during its cast time Bloodcrazed : Rampage and Carnage gives 15 percent of max life as overhealth per hit.

: Rampage and Carnage gives 15 percent of max life as overhealth per hit. Bow Down: Rampage now also knocks down enemies hit for 1.5 seconds.

Orisa in Overwatch 2 Stadium

Orisa powers in Overwatch 2 Stadium (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Blizzard Entertainment)

Scorched Earth : When you overheat, apply burning to enemies within six meters, dealing damage equal to 10 percent of your max life over five seconds.

: When you overheat, apply burning to enemies within six meters, dealing damage equal to 10 percent of your max life over five seconds. Shield Divergence : When you overheat, deploy a barrier with 600 health in front.

: When you overheat, deploy a barrier with 600 health in front. Advanced Throwbotics : When you use Javelin Spin, launch an Energy Javelin with 50 percent less damage.

: When you use Javelin Spin, launch an Energy Javelin with 50 percent less damage. Hot Rotate-o : Javelin Spin gains 35 percent cooldown reduction but now generates heat.

: Javelin Spin gains 35 percent cooldown reduction but now generates heat. Spynstem Update : Javelin Spin now deflects projectiles and grants 20 percent of damage dealt from deflecting as an ultimate charge.

: Javelin Spin now deflects projectiles and grants 20 percent of damage dealt from deflecting as an ultimate charge. Factory Reset : While Fortify is active, Javelin Spin and Energy Javelin gain 25 percent cooldown reduction.

: While Fortify is active, Javelin Spin and Energy Javelin gain 25 percent cooldown reduction. Hooves of Steel : After Fortify ends, gain shields equal to 50 percent of the damage received during Fortify. Resets when you next use Fortify.

: After Fortify ends, gain shields equal to 50 percent of the damage received during Fortify. Resets when you next use Fortify. Restortify : While Fortify is active, heal for 10 percent of your max life every second.

: While Fortify is active, heal for 10 percent of your max life every second. Ride With Me : While Fortify is active, grant allies in line of sight 30 percent move speed and overhealth equal to 10 percent of your max life.

: While Fortify is active, grant allies in line of sight 30 percent move speed and overhealth equal to 10 percent of your max life. Lassoed : On impact, Energy Javelin will pull enemies within four meters towards itself.

: On impact, Energy Javelin will pull enemies within four meters towards itself. Centripetal Charge : 25 percent ultimate cost reduction. After using Terra Surge, reset your ability cooldowns.

: 25 percent ultimate cost reduction. After using Terra Surge, reset your ability cooldowns. Supercharger: When you use Terra Surge, drop a Supercharger that increases the damage of nearby allies by 25 percent for 15 seconds.

Reinhardt in Overwatch 2 Stadium

Reinhardt powers in Overwatch 2 Stadium (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Blizzard Entertainment)

Amplification Barrier : Friendly projectiles that pass through your Barrier Field deal 15 percent more damage.

: Friendly projectiles that pass through your Barrier Field deal 15 percent more damage. Barrier Reconstruction : When you deal damage with Rocket Hammer or Fire Strike, restore health to Barrier Field equal to 10 percent of its max health.

: When you deal damage with Rocket Hammer or Fire Strike, restore health to Barrier Field equal to 10 percent of its max health. To Me, My Friends! : While Barrier Field is active, allies within five meters are healed equal to three percent of your max life every second.

: While Barrier Field is active, allies within five meters are healed equal to three percent of your max life every second. Wilhelmwagen : While Barrier Field is deployed, you heal for 15 percent of the damage it mitigates and gain 30 percent move speed.

: While Barrier Field is deployed, you heal for 15 percent of the damage it mitigates and gain 30 percent move speed. Shield Stampede : 50 percent Charge knockback power. During Charge, automatically deploy Barrier Field.

: 50 percent Charge knockback power. During Charge, automatically deploy Barrier Field. Vanguard : Charge grants nearby allies overhealth equal to 10 percent of your max life and 20 percent move speed for three seconds.

: Charge grants nearby allies overhealth equal to 10 percent of your max life and 20 percent move speed for three seconds. Vroom Boom Boom : During Charge, colliding with a wall triggers an explosion that deals 30 percent of Charge’s pin damage.

: During Charge, colliding with a wall triggers an explosion that deals 30 percent of Charge’s pin damage. Blazing Blitz : After using Earthshatter, every Rocket Hammer swing launches a Fire Strike for four seconds.

: After using Earthshatter, every Rocket Hammer swing launches a Fire Strike for four seconds. Impact Burst : Fire Strike triggers an explosion the first time it hits an enemy, dealing 20 percent of its damage in a three-meter radius.

: Fire Strike triggers an explosion the first time it hits an enemy, dealing 20 percent of its damage in a three-meter radius. Magma Strike : If Fire Strike is cast twice within two seconds, the second strike leaves a trail of lava that burns enemies for 50 percent of Fire Strike damage.

: If Fire Strike is cast twice within two seconds, the second strike leaves a trail of lava that burns enemies for 50 percent of Fire Strike damage. Feeling the Burn : Every third Rocket Hammer swing applies burn, dealing 30 percent Rocket Hammer damage over two seconds.

: Every third Rocket Hammer swing applies burn, dealing 30 percent Rocket Hammer damage over two seconds. Smashing!: When you deal damage with Rocket Hammer, gain five percent move speed and four percent weapon lifesteal for three seconds, stacking up to five times.

Zarya in Overwatch 2 Stadium

Zarya powers in Overwatch 2 Stadium (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Blizzard Entertainment)

No Limits : Maximum Energy increased to 150. Energy always decays above 100 Energy at a 150 percent faster rate.

: Maximum Energy increased to 150. Energy always decays above 100 Energy at a 150 percent faster rate. Particle Accelerator : Gain 15 percent attack speed for Particle Cannon’s secondary fire. After using an ability, quadruple this bonus for five seconds.

: Gain 15 percent attack speed for Particle Cannon’s secondary fire. After using an ability, quadruple this bonus for five seconds. Piercing Beam : Above 80 Energy, Particle Cannon’s primary fire will pierce enemies.

: Above 80 Energy, Particle Cannon’s primary fire will pierce enemies. Pre - Workout : Gain weapon lifesteal and ability lifesteal equal to 20 percent of Energy.

- : Gain weapon lifesteal and ability lifesteal equal to 20 percent of Energy. Barrier Benefits : When Barriers expire, grant overhealth equal to 50 percent of remaining Barrier health to the target for three seconds.

: When Barriers expire, grant overhealth equal to 50 percent of remaining Barrier health to the target for three seconds. Containment Shield : Barrier heals 25 life, increased by Energy, and grants 20 percent move speed while active.

: Barrier heals 25 life, increased by Energy, and grants 20 percent move speed while active. Fission Field : Projected Barrier also applies to one additional ally within 10 meters, but has 20 percent reduced duration.

: Projected Barrier also applies to one additional ally within 10 meters, but has 20 percent reduced duration. Here to Spot You : Projected Barrier Pulls you to the targeted ally and heals you for 15 percent of max life over three seconds.

: Projected Barrier Pulls you to the targeted ally and heals you for 15 percent of max life over three seconds. Lifelift : +50 percent Particle Barrier size. Increase Particle Barrier health by 100 percent of bonus max life.

: +50 percent Particle Barrier size. Increase Particle Barrier health by 100 percent of bonus max life. Major Flex : Barrier knocks back and deals 25 damage, increased by Energy, to enemies within five meters every second.

: Barrier knocks back and deals 25 damage, increased by Energy, to enemies within five meters every second. Volskaya Vortex : After a Barrier is cast, Particle Cannon’s next secondary fire spawns a slowing vortex that deals 100 damage over two seconds.

: After a Barrier is cast, Particle Cannon’s next secondary fire spawns a slowing vortex that deals 100 damage over two seconds. Graviton Anomaly: 25 percent ultimate cost reduction. Base damage is increased to 30 and increased by Energy, but has 50 percent reduced duration.

Ashe in Overwatch 2 Stadium

Ashe powers in Overwatch 2 Stadium (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Blizzard Entertainment)

Head Honcho : Each unscoped shot you land increases the damage of the next scoped shot you land by three percent, up to 30 percent. Resets on reload.

: Each unscoped shot you land increases the damage of the next scoped shot you land by three percent, up to 30 percent. Resets on reload. Incendiary Rounds : While scoped, hitting the same target without missing deals 30 extra damage.

: While scoped, hitting the same target without missing deals 30 extra damage. My Business, My Rules : When you deal damage to a burning enemy with The Viper, reduce the cooldown of your abilities by 10 percent.

: When you deal damage to a burning enemy with The Viper, reduce the cooldown of your abilities by 10 percent. Reload Therapy : When you reload a shot, heal three percent of your life.

: When you reload a shot, heal three percent of your life. Calamity : Using Coach Gun reloads two ammo. The Viper’s next two hits deal 40 additional damage over three seconds.

: Using Coach Gun reloads two ammo. The Viper’s next two hits deal 40 additional damage over three seconds. Double Barreled : Coach Gun gains an additional charge.

: Coach Gun gains an additional charge. Incendiary Blast : Coach Gun applies burning, dealing 100 damage over five seconds. If the target was burning, deal 75 additional damage instantly.

: Coach Gun applies burning, dealing 100 damage over five seconds. If the target was burning, deal 75 additional damage instantly. Early Detonation : Shooting Dynamite reloads five ammo and reduces the cooldown of Dynamite by three seconds.

: Shooting Dynamite reloads five ammo and reduces the cooldown of Dynamite by three seconds. Molten Munitions : When Dynamite explodes on the ground, it leaves lava that burns enemies for 50 every second.

: When Dynamite explodes on the ground, it leaves lava that burns enemies for 50 every second. Out with a Bang : When Dynamite explodes, it spawns three sticky explosives that deal 66 percent reduced damage.

: When Dynamite explodes, it spawns three sticky explosives that deal 66 percent reduced damage. B.O.B. Jr. : B.O.B. costs 50 percent less ultimate charge but has reduced life, 50 percent reduced attack speed, and is significantly smaller.

: B.O.B. costs 50 percent less ultimate charge but has reduced life, 50 percent reduced attack speed, and is significantly smaller. Partners in Crime: You are healed for 100 percent of B.O.B.’s damage dealt, and B.O.B. is healed for 100 percent of your damage dealt.

Cassidy in Overwatch 2 Stadium

Cassidy powers in Overwatch 2 Stadium (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Blizzard Entertainment)

Bullseye : Critical hit reduces Combat Roll’s cooldown by two seconds.

: Critical hit reduces Combat Roll’s cooldown by two seconds. Dead Man Walking : Eliminating an enemy you’ve recently critically hit grants one max ammo for the round.

: Eliminating an enemy you’ve recently critically hit grants one max ammo for the round. Full House : For each ammo available, Peacekeeper’s primary fire gains one percent increased damage, up to 25 percent.

: For each ammo available, Peacekeeper’s primary fire gains one percent increased damage, up to 25 percent. Quick Draw : After using Combat Roll, Peacekeeper’s next primary fire can auto-aim within nine meters while under cooldown.

: After using Combat Roll, Peacekeeper’s next primary fire can auto-aim within nine meters while under cooldown. Think Flasht : When you start a Combat Roll, leave a Flashbang behind.

: When you start a Combat Roll, leave a Flashbang behind. Barrel Roll : Combat Roll takes you 50 percent further and deals 65 damage to enemies.

: Combat Roll takes you 50 percent further and deals 65 damage to enemies. Just Roll With It : During Combat Roll, prevent all incoming damage. After Combat Roll ends, heal 30 percent of your life over three seconds.

: During Combat Roll, prevent all incoming damage. After Combat Roll ends, heal 30 percent of your life over three seconds. Flash in the Pan : Eliminating an enemy recently damaged by Flashbang grants 15 percent ultimate charge.

: Eliminating an enemy recently damaged by Flashbang grants 15 percent ultimate charge. Hot Potato : Flashbang adds three extra ammo on hit until Peacekeeper is reloaded.

: Flashbang adds three extra ammo on hit until Peacekeeper is reloaded. Easy Rider : While using Deadeye, gain 100 overhealth and 25 percent move speed.

: While using Deadeye, gain 100 overhealth and 25 percent move speed. Sunrise : Using Deadeye slows all visible enemies for 1.5 seconds.

: Using Deadeye slows all visible enemies for 1.5 seconds. Sunset: Deadeye eliminations grant a 15 percent ultimate charge each.

Genji in Overwatch 2 Stadium

Genji powers in Overwatch 2 Stadium (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Blizzard Entertainment)

Cybernetic Speed : Dealing damage with Shuriken grants two percent Shuriken attack speed for three seconds, stacking up to 15 times.

: Dealing damage with Shuriken grants two percent Shuriken attack speed for three seconds, stacking up to 15 times. Hashimoto’s Bane : After using an ability, your next secondary fire throws two extra Shuriken that seek enemies but deal 50 percent less damage.

: After using an ability, your next secondary fire throws two extra Shuriken that seek enemies but deal 50 percent less damage. Sacred Shuriken : Shuriken’s primary fire throws two additional Shuriken that don’t consume any ammo.

: Shuriken’s primary fire throws two additional Shuriken that don’t consume any ammo. Hanamura Healing : Critical hits and Swift Strike grant overhealth equal to 25 percent of their damage dealt for five seconds.

: Critical hits and Swift Strike grant overhealth equal to 25 percent of their damage dealt for five seconds. Hidden Blade : Gain 50 percent melee lifesteal and increase quick melee damage by 25.

: Gain 50 percent melee lifesteal and increase quick melee damage by 25. Laceration : Swift Strike deals 25 percent additional damage over three seconds to enemies hit.

: Swift Strike deals 25 percent additional damage over three seconds to enemies hit. Wyrm’s Maw : Targets hit by Shuriken take 10 percent more damage from Swift Strike for four seconds, stacking up to five times.

: Targets hit by Shuriken take 10 percent more damage from Swift Strike for four seconds, stacking up to five times. Deflect-O-Bot : +50 percent deflected projectile speed. During the first 1.5 seconds of Deflect, automatically deflect projectiles towards enemies.

: +50 percent deflected projectile speed. During the first 1.5 seconds of Deflect, automatically deflect projectiles towards enemies. Forged Under Fire : While Deflect is active, heal for 60 percent of the damage it prevents.

: While Deflect is active, heal for 60 percent of the damage it prevents. Iaido Strike : After Deflect ends, quickly swing your Dragonblade once.

: After Deflect ends, quickly swing your Dragonblade once. Spirit of Sojiro : When Deflect stops incoming damage, reduce the cooldown of Swift Strike by one second, up to five seconds.

: When Deflect stops incoming damage, reduce the cooldown of Swift Strike by one second, up to five seconds. Dragon’s Breath: Dragonblade swings launch a large piercing projectile that deals 50 percent of Dragonblade’s damage.

Mei in Overwatch 2 Stadium

Mei powers in Overwatch 2 Stadium (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Blizzard Entertainment)

Extendothermics : Endothermic Blaster’s primary fire range is increased by six meters.

: Endothermic Blaster’s primary fire range is increased by six meters. Frost Armor : Gain armor equal to five percent of the primary fire damage you deal, up to 100, until the end of the round.

: Gain armor equal to five percent of the primary fire damage you deal, up to 100, until the end of the round. Permafrost : Increase your max health by 50 percent of your ability power.

: Increase your max health by 50 percent of your ability power. Slowball : Endothermic Blaster’s secondary fire now shoots a snowball that applies 40 percent slow for one second on critical hit.

: Endothermic Blaster’s secondary fire now shoots a snowball that applies 40 percent slow for one second on critical hit. Iceberg : Ice Wall spawns a mini Blizzard that slows enemies.

: Ice Wall spawns a mini Blizzard that slows enemies. Snowball Flight : Jumping while mid-air creates a large Ice Wall pillar under you (12-second cooldown).

: Jumping while mid-air creates a large Ice Wall pillar under you (12-second cooldown). Twice as Ice : When you use Cryo-Freeze, reset the next cooldown of Ice Wall.

: When you use Cryo-Freeze, reset the next cooldown of Ice Wall. Coulder : Cryo-Freeze now encases you in a rolling iceball that can knock back enemies and deal 10 damage.

: Cryo-Freeze now encases you in a rolling iceball that can knock back enemies and deal 10 damage. Cryclone : Cryo-Freeze Spawns a mini Blizzard that slows enemies.

: Cryo-Freeze Spawns a mini Blizzard that slows enemies. Frost Nova : When Cryo-Freeze ends, knock back nearby enemies, dealing 60 damage.

: When Cryo-Freeze ends, knock back nearby enemies, dealing 60 damage. Avalanche : Visible enemies within 20 meters of Blizzard are slowed by 25 percent.

: Visible enemies within 20 meters of Blizzard are slowed by 25 percent. Blizznado: While within Blizzard, heal five percent of your life every second.

Reaper in Overwatch 2 Stadium

Reaper powers in Overwatch 2 Stadium (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Blizzard Entertainment)

Backstabber : After using an ability, your next shot deals 50 percent additional damage over three seconds to enemies struck from behind.

: After using an ability, your next shot deals 50 percent additional damage over three seconds to enemies struck from behind. Harvest Fest : Hellfire Shotgun hits have a 10 percent chance to spawn a Soul Globe. When picked up, restore 25 percent life, 25 percent ammo, and gain 25 percent move speed for three seconds.

: Hellfire Shotgun hits have a 10 percent chance to spawn a Soul Globe. When picked up, restore 25 percent life, 25 percent ammo, and gain 25 percent move speed for three seconds. Revolving Ruin : Close-range Hellfire Shotgun hits grant five percent attack speed for one second, stacking up to eight times.

: Close-range Hellfire Shotgun hits grant five percent attack speed for one second, stacking up to eight times. Shared Siphon : The Reaping also heals the nearest ally within 10 meters for 30 percent of Reaper’s damage dealt.

: The Reaping also heals the nearest ally within 10 meters for 30 percent of Reaper’s damage dealt. Shrouded Shrapnel : Using Wraith Form increases the number of pellets per shot in your next magazine by 25 percent and its spread by 50 percent.

: Using Wraith Form increases the number of pellets per shot in your next magazine by 25 percent and its spread by 50 percent. Spirited to Slay : Eliminations reset your cooldowns.

: Eliminations reset your cooldowns. Vampiric Touch : Hits with quick melee mark enemies for five seconds. Allies gain 20 percent lifesteal against marked enemies.

: Hits with quick melee mark enemies for five seconds. Allies gain 20 percent lifesteal against marked enemies. Death Step : After using Shadow Step, cast Death Blossom for 1.5 seconds with 50 percent reduced damage.

: After using Shadow Step, cast Death Blossom for 1.5 seconds with 50 percent reduced damage. Silent as the Grave : Your footsteps and Shadow Step are significantly quieter.

: Your footsteps and Shadow Step are significantly quieter. Strangle Step : After using Shadow Step, double your lifesteal for three seconds.

: After using Shadow Step, double your lifesteal for three seconds. Ghosted : While in Wraith Form, passing through enemies slows their move speed and attack speed by 30 percent for three seconds.

: While in Wraith Form, passing through enemies slows their move speed and attack speed by 30 percent for three seconds. Wraith Renewal: While in Wraith Form, restore 10 percent of your life every second. Double this while below 50 percent life.

Soldier: 76 in Overwatch 2 Stadium

Soldier: 76 powers in Overwatch 2 Stadium (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Blizzard Entertainment)

Peripheral Pulse : During Tactical Visor, Pulse Rifle shoots at one additional enemy, dealing 50 percent damage.

: During Tactical Visor, Pulse Rifle shoots at one additional enemy, dealing 50 percent damage. Super Visor : After using Helix Rocket, activate Tactical Visor for 0.75 seconds.

: After using Helix Rocket, activate Tactical Visor for 0.75 seconds. Chaingun : While continuously shooting Pulse Rifle, each shot grants 0.5 percent weapon power, stacking up to 100 times.

: While continuously shooting Pulse Rifle, each shot grants 0.5 percent weapon power, stacking up to 100 times. Man on the Run : During Sprint, restore 10 percent of your ammo every second and increase your max ammo by 10 percent until you reload, stacking up to 10 times.

: During Sprint, restore 10 percent of your ammo every second and increase your max ammo by 10 percent until you reload, stacking up to 10 times. Cratered : Increase Helix Rocket explosion radius by 40 percent and explosion damage by 25 percent.

: Increase Helix Rocket explosion radius by 40 percent and explosion damage by 25 percent. Double Helix : Helix Rocket fires a second homing Helix Rocket that deals 70% reduced damage.

: Helix Rocket fires a second homing Helix Rocket that deals 70% reduced damage. Hunker Down : When Helix Rocket deals damage, create a Biotic Field with a 70 percent reduced duration at your position.

: When Helix Rocket deals damage, create a Biotic Field with a 70 percent reduced duration at your position. Back Off : Enemies within your Biotic Field take damage equal to 100 percent of its healing output.

: Enemies within your Biotic Field take damage equal to 100 percent of its healing output. Biotic Bullseye : While in Biotic Field, critical hits restore five percent max ammo and extend the duration of Biotic Field by 0.5 seconds, up to five seconds.

: While in Biotic Field, critical hits restore five percent max ammo and extend the duration of Biotic Field by 0.5 seconds, up to five seconds. Frontliners : Allies in range of your Biotic Field when it spawns gain overhealth equal to 30 percent of your max life for three seconds.

: Allies in range of your Biotic Field when it spawns gain overhealth equal to 30 percent of your max life for three seconds. On Me! : Biotic Field moves with you and grants you 20 percent increased max life while active.

: Biotic Field moves with you and grants you 20 percent increased max life while active. Track and Field: During Sprint, Biotic Field cooldown refreshes 150 percent faster.

Ana in Overwatch 2 Stadium

Ana powers in Overwatch 2 Stadium (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Blizzard Entertainment)

No Scope Needed : Landing unscoped shots with Biotic Rifle grants 10 percent attack speed for two seconds, stacking up to three times.

: Landing unscoped shots with Biotic Rifle grants 10 percent attack speed for two seconds, stacking up to three times. Pinpoint Prescription : Biotic Rifle can now critically hit both allies and enemies.

: Biotic Rifle can now critically hit both allies and enemies. Tactical Rifle : While scoped, Biotic Rifle will lock on to allies for guaranteed hits.

: While scoped, Biotic Rifle will lock on to allies for guaranteed hits. Comfy Cloud : Sleep Dart explodes on contact, hitting targets within three meters, but sleep has a 50 percent reduced duration.

: Sleep Dart explodes on contact, hitting targets within three meters, but sleep has a 50 percent reduced duration. Dreamy : Sleep Darts can hit allies, healing 100 percent of their max life over eight seconds instead of putting them to sleep.

: Sleep Darts can hit allies, healing 100 percent of their max life over eight seconds instead of putting them to sleep. Sleep Regimen : Gain 50 health. When you apply sleep to an enemy, gain 10 health, up to 150.

: Gain 50 health. When you apply sleep to an enemy, gain 10 health, up to 150. Home Remedy : Biotic Grenade grants overhealth equal to 100 percent of its healing.

: Biotic Grenade grants overhealth equal to 100 percent of its healing. Time Out : Biotic Grenade now knocks enemies back and reduces their move speed by 50 percent for 1.5 seconds.

: Biotic Grenade now knocks enemies back and reduces their move speed by 50 percent for 1.5 seconds. Venomous : Biotic Grenade deals an additional 40 damage over its duration to enemies affected.

: Biotic Grenade deals an additional 40 damage over its duration to enemies affected. My Turn : Nano Boost also applies to you for 50 percent of its duration.

: Nano Boost also applies to you for 50 percent of its duration. Our Turn : Nano Boost also affects other allies in your line of sight, but it has a 50 percent reduced duration on them.

: Nano Boost also affects other allies in your line of sight, but it has a 50 percent reduced duration on them. Your Full Potential: Nano Boost also grants the target 20 percent ultimate charge and 200 overhealth.

Juno in Overwatch 2 Stadium

Juno powers in Overwatch 2 Stadium (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Blizzard Entertainment)

Medimaster : Mediblaster can now critically hit both allies and enemies.

: Mediblaster can now critically hit both allies and enemies. Stinger : Mediblaster deals an additional 10 damage to enemies over one second (does not stack).

: Mediblaster deals an additional 10 damage to enemies over one second (does not stack). Cosmic Coolant : Pulsar Torpedoes' cooldown is reduced by one second for each target it hits.

: Pulsar Torpedoes' cooldown is reduced by one second for each target it hits. Medicinal Missiles : Pulsar Torpedoes heal for an extra 30 life and cause allies hit to receive 50 percent more healing for three seconds.

: Pulsar Torpedoes heal for an extra 30 life and cause allies hit to receive 50 percent more healing for three seconds. Pulsar Plus : Pulsar Torpedoes gains one additional charge.

: Pulsar Torpedoes gains one additional charge. Blink Boosts : Glide Boost gains two additional charges and has a 65 percent reduced cooldown, but has 75 percent reduced duration.

: Glide Boost gains two additional charges and has a 65 percent reduced cooldown, but has 75 percent reduced duration. Torpedo Glide : During Glide Boost, every 50 damage you deal reduces the cooldown of Pulsar Torpedoes by one second.

: During Glide Boost, every 50 damage you deal reduces the cooldown of Pulsar Torpedoes by one second. Black Hole : Hyper Ring slows the move speed of enemies who pass through it by 35 percent for one second.

: Hyper Ring slows the move speed of enemies who pass through it by 35 percent for one second. Hyper Healer : Allies affected by Hyper Ring gain 50 overhealth.

: Allies affected by Hyper Ring gain 50 overhealth. Rally Ring : Reduce Hyper Ring’s cooldown by one second when an ally passes through it.

: Reduce Hyper Ring’s cooldown by one second when an ally passes through it. Orbital Alignment : Enemies inside of Orbital Ray lose 35 percent move speed. Allies inside of it gain 25 percent move speed.

: Enemies inside of Orbital Ray lose 35 percent move speed. Allies inside of it gain 25 percent move speed. Stellar Focus: Orbital Ray now follows you, and its duration is increased by 35 percent.

Kiriko in Overwatch 2 Stadium

Kiriko powers in Overwatch 2 Stadium (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Blizzard Entertainment)

Foxy Fireworks : After reloading, your next three thrown Kunai explode on contact, dealing 20 damage to nearby enemies.

: After reloading, your next three thrown Kunai explode on contact, dealing 20 damage to nearby enemies. Keen Kunai : Kunai critical hits decrease active ability cooldowns by 15 percent and refund three ammo.

: Kunai critical hits decrease active ability cooldowns by 15 percent and refund three ammo. Triple Threat : After using Swift Step, for four seconds, your secondary fire throws two additional Kunai in a spread that deal 50 percent less damage.

: After using Swift Step, for four seconds, your secondary fire throws two additional Kunai in a spread that deal 50 percent less damage. Leaf on the Wind : Healing Ofuda bounces to another ally up to two times, healing for 30 percent of the normal amount.

: Healing Ofuda bounces to another ally up to two times, healing for 30 percent of the normal amount. Self - Care : When you use Healing Ofuda, heal yourself for five percent of your max life.

- : When you use Healing Ofuda, heal yourself for five percent of your max life. Supported Shooting : When Healing Ofuda heals allies, it grants them 20 percent increased attack speed for three seconds.

: When Healing Ofuda heals allies, it grants them 20 percent increased attack speed for three seconds. Clone Conjuration : After using Swift Step, create a clone of yourself that lasts for five seconds.

: After using Swift Step, create a clone of yourself that lasts for five seconds. Fleet Foot : Swift Step can be used directionally without a target.

: Swift Step can be used directionally without a target. Cleansing Charge : When you cleanse negative effects with Protection Suzu, gain five percent ultimate charge for each hero cleansed.

: When you cleanse negative effects with Protection Suzu, gain five percent ultimate charge for each hero cleansed. Two - zu : Protection Suzu gains an additional charge.

- : Protection Suzu gains an additional charge. Crossing Guard : Kitsune Rush now also reduces enemies' move speed by 50 percent for two seconds.

: Kitsune Rush now also reduces enemies' move speed by 50 percent for two seconds. Spirit Veil: Using Kitsune Rush cleanses Kiriko of negative effects and makes her invulnerable for four seconds.

Lucio in Overwatch 2 Stadium

Lucio powers in Overwatch 2 Stadium (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Blizzard Entertainment)

Fast Forward : While above 50 percent move speed, increase damage by 25 percent.

: While above 50 percent move speed, increase damage by 25 percent. Signature Shift : After using an ability, your next Sonic Amplifier shot shoots a volley of six ammo with 20 percent increased projectile size.

: After using an ability, your next Sonic Amplifier shot shoots a volley of six ammo with 20 percent increased projectile size. Sonic Boom : Sonic Amplifier damage heals all allies affected by Crossfade equal to 20 percent of the damage dealt.

: Sonic Amplifier damage heals all allies affected by Crossfade equal to 20 percent of the damage dealt. Mixtape : When switching to Healing Boost, Crossfade heals for 50 percent of Crossfade healing for every second Speed Boost was active.

: When switching to Healing Boost, Crossfade heals for 50 percent of Crossfade healing for every second Speed Boost was active. Megaphone : +20 percent Amp It Up duration. While Amp It Up is active, the Crossfade radius is increased by 150 percent.

: +20 percent Amp It Up duration. While Amp It Up is active, the Crossfade radius is increased by 150 percent. Radio Edit : After using Amp It Up, trigger a Sound Barrier with 85 percent reduced overhealth.

: After using Amp It Up, trigger a Sound Barrier with 85 percent reduced overhealth. Vivace : While wallriding or airborne, the Soundwave cooldown refreshes 25 percent faster and adds one max ammo per second until you reload.

: While wallriding or airborne, the Soundwave cooldown refreshes 25 percent faster and adds one max ammo per second until you reload. Wallvibing : While wallriding or airborne, gain temporary overhealth equal to three percent of your life every second, up to 30 percent.

: While wallriding or airborne, gain temporary overhealth equal to three percent of your life every second, up to 30 percent. Crowd Pleaser : After using Soundwave, heal all allies affected by Crossfade for 200 percent of Crossfade healing.

: After using Soundwave, heal all allies affected by Crossfade for 200 percent of Crossfade healing. Let’s Bounce : Soundwave has 30 percent increased knockback and deals 40 bonus damage if the target hits a wall.

: Soundwave has 30 percent increased knockback and deals 40 bonus damage if the target hits a wall. Reverb : Gain one extra charge of Soundwave.

: Gain one extra charge of Soundwave. Beat Drop: 20 percent ultimate cost reduction. Landing on an enemy with Sound Barrier deals up to 200 damage.

Mercy in Overwatch 2 Stadium

Mercy powers in Overwatch 2 Stadium (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Blizzard Entertainment)

Distortion : Allies boosted by Caduceus Staff gain 20 percent lifesteal.

: Allies boosted by Caduceus Staff gain 20 percent lifesteal. Glass Extra Full : Healing from Caduceus Staff targeting full health allies is converted to overhealth, up to 50.

: Healing from Caduceus Staff targeting full health allies is converted to overhealth, up to 50. Protective Beam : Caduceus Staff targets above 80 percent life gain 10 percent damage reduction.

: Caduceus Staff targets above 80 percent life gain 10 percent damage reduction. Serenity : Sympathetic Recovery heals for 20 percent more and heals you even while you are healing a full health ally.

: Sympathetic Recovery heals for 20 percent more and heals you even while you are healing a full health ally. Threads of Fate : Caduceus Staff chains to your previous target for three seconds at 50 percent effectiveness.

: Caduceus Staff chains to your previous target for three seconds at 50 percent effectiveness. Battle Medic : Every one second your Staff is attached, Caduceus Blaster gains four percent attack speed (stacks 10 times) until you reload or swap to your Staff.

: Every one second your Staff is attached, Caduceus Blaster gains four percent attack speed (stacks 10 times) until you reload or swap to your Staff. Equivalent Exchange : You have three charges of Resurrect with 33 percent reduced cast time, but their cooldowns only reset at the start of a round.

: You have three charges of Resurrect with 33 percent reduced cast time, but their cooldowns only reset at the start of a round. First Responder : When you Resurrect an ally, you both gain 250 overhealth for six seconds.

: When you Resurrect an ally, you both gain 250 overhealth for six seconds. Renaissance : After successfully using Resurrect, activate Valkyrie for five seconds.

: After successfully using Resurrect, activate Valkyrie for five seconds. The Whambulance : When Guardian Angel ends, heal your target for four life for every one meter you traveled.

: When Guardian Angel ends, heal your target for four life for every one meter you traveled. Triage Unit : When using Guardian Angel on allies below 50 percent life, Caduceus Staff heals them 30 percent more for three seconds.

: When using Guardian Angel on allies below 50 percent life, Caduceus Staff heals them 30 percent more for three seconds. Crepuscular Circle: While Valkyrie is active, the healing and damage boost of Caduceus Staff are automatically applied to nearby allies.

Moira in Overwatch 2 Stadium

Moira powers in Overwatch 2 Stadium (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Blizzard Entertainment)

Chain Grasp : After using Biotic Orb, Biotic Grasp’s secondary fire chains to two additional targets within 10 meters for three seconds.

: After using Biotic Orb, Biotic Grasp’s secondary fire chains to two additional targets within 10 meters for three seconds. Deconstruction : After you spend 50 Biotic Energy, deal 20 percent increased damage for six seconds.

: After you spend 50 Biotic Energy, deal 20 percent increased damage for six seconds. Empowering You : Biotic Grasp’s secondary fire can target allies, increasing their damage by 15 percent.

: Biotic Grasp’s secondary fire can target allies, increasing their damage by 15 percent. Ethereal Excision : While aiming at an enemy’s head with Biotic Grasp’s secondary fire, gain 30 percent move speed, 30 percent lifesteal, and restore 100 percent more Biotic Energy.

: While aiming at an enemy’s head with Biotic Grasp’s secondary fire, gain 30 percent move speed, 30 percent lifesteal, and restore 100 percent more Biotic Energy. Optimal Overflow : After you spend 50 Biotic Energy, launch the last selected Biotic Orb with 75 percent reduced duration.

: After you spend 50 Biotic Energy, launch the last selected Biotic Orb with 75 percent reduced duration. Precarious Potency : Allies healed by your Biotic Grasp are healed for an additional 20 percent of Biotic Grasp’s healing over five seconds.

: Allies healed by your Biotic Grasp are healed for an additional 20 percent of Biotic Grasp’s healing over five seconds. Cross - orbal : Biotic Orb launches an additional Biotic Orb of the other type with 50 percent reduced capacity.

- : Biotic Orb launches an additional Biotic Orb of the other type with 50 percent reduced capacity. Multiball : Biotic Orb launches two additional orbs of the chosen type with 85 percent reduced effectiveness.

: Biotic Orb launches two additional orbs of the chosen type with 85 percent reduced effectiveness. Phantasm : When you use Fade, spawn a stationary copy of the last selected Biotic Orb with 50 percent reduced duration.

: When you use Fade, spawn a stationary copy of the last selected Biotic Orb with 50 percent reduced duration. Scientific Deathod : While using Fade, passing through enemies grants five percent ultimate charge and overhealth equal to 15 percent of your max life.

: While using Fade, passing through enemies grants five percent ultimate charge and overhealth equal to 15 percent of your max life. Voidhoppers : Fade also phases other allies within eight meters for 0.25 seconds and grants them overhealth equal to 20 percent of your max life.

: Fade also phases other allies within eight meters for 0.25 seconds and grants them overhealth equal to 20 percent of your max life. Destruction’s Divide: Coalescence can be toggled between pure healing and pure damage, with a 25 percent greater effect.

That wraps up our list of all the heroes and their respective powers in Overwatch 2 Stadium.

Players can equip and experiment with these abilities in the new Armory. These powers work in tandem with items, allowing players to craft hero loadouts that suit their personal playstyle or align with the match’s requirements.

